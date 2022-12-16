Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
Roseburg Public Library sets record-breaking numbers with help from community members
ROSEBURG, Ore. — With "tremendous" help from local volunteers, the Friend of Roseburg Public Library set a record-breaking sales number for their Winter Book Sale, the City of Roseburg announced in a press release. The three-day event raised $2,807.50, with a majority of their books priced at $1 the...
kpic
Reedsport Parade of Lights fills night with holiday cheer
Christmas spirit flowed throughout the city of Reedsport Saturday night for the city’s Parade of Lights. Floats and dozens of Jeeps decked out in lights and holiday décor prepped at the staging site in the parking lot of Reedsport Community Charter School before traveling through town. Children cheered...
Comments / 0