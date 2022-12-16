ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
kpic

Reedsport Parade of Lights fills night with holiday cheer

Christmas spirit flowed throughout the city of Reedsport Saturday night for the city’s Parade of Lights. Floats and dozens of Jeeps decked out in lights and holiday décor prepped at the staging site in the parking lot of Reedsport Community Charter School before traveling through town. Children cheered...
REEDSPORT, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy