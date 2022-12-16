ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

KRON4 News

San Jose man pleads guilty to federal marijuana distribution charges

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A San Jose man pleaded guilty last week to federal marijuana distribution charges, according to the Department of Justice. Tan Minh Vo, 50, admitted to the scheme to ship nearly 500 pounds of marijuana from Fresno to Kansas City, Missouri, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The first shipment was discovered […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Woman dies, man arrested following crash in Oakland hills

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 42-year-old Antioch woman died and a man was arrested following a crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills, police said. Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police: 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested

MERCED, Calif. - An Antioch man has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges, after his 2-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl, police said. On Sunday, police in Merced were called to Mercy Medical Center on a report that a toddler tested positive for fentanyl. : San Francisco boy ingests fentanyl...
MERCED, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in September fatal downtown San Francisco stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 29-year-old San Francisco man has been arrested for the early morning Sept. 26th fatal stabbing near the Powell St. BART station.San Francisco homicide detectives said their investigation identified Aaron Jones as the suspect in the case. He was located in the area of 5th and Mission Streets on Dec. 15 and taken into custody.Jones was booked at San Francisco County jail on charges of homicide.Officers responded at 4 a.m. Hallidie Plaza in the 900 block of Market Street after someone reported a stabbing. The plaza is at the entrance to the Powell Street BART station.Arriving officers located the victim suffering from stab wounds. They rendered medical aid and called for paramedics, who also tried to save the man's life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.  While an arrest has been made, the case remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.   
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police locate two sisters who went missing Sunday

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Two teen sisters were located safely after they went missing on Sunday, Oakland police said Tuesday. Paola and Herlinda Martinez had last been seen Sunday night in the 9700 block of Walnut Street. They were considered at risk because they are young, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, […]
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Busy weekend in Watsonville: two carjackings, DUI arrest and shooting investigation

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police had no shortage of work over the weekend. They received two carjacking calls, as well as other calls. Police said the case they are still investigating is a shooting that occurred around 1 a.m. near Palm Avenue and Sudden Street on Sunday. Officers found evidence of a shooting. Police say The post Busy weekend in Watsonville: two carjackings, DUI arrest and shooting investigation appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
rwcpulse.com

Investigation: Shoreline Amphitheatre murder victim died after Hells Angels member allegedly punched him

A Mountain View Police Department investigative report revealed details about the circumstances that led to the June 18 homicide case at a Shoreline Amphitheatre Chris Stapleton concert, in which a man died after he was allegedly punched once in the back of the head by a Hells Angels Motorcycle Club member. The victim suffered a traumatic brain injury, was put on life support and died a week and a half later.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police investigating shooting homicide on Bradbury Street

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old man on Monday night. Salinas Police arrived at around 7:15 p.m. at the 1900 block of Bradbury Street. Officers said they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency responders tried life-saving measures and taking the The post Salinas Police investigating shooting homicide on Bradbury Street appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
CBS News

Teens arrested following strong-arm robbery of postal carrier in Newark

NEWARK – Two teens, including a 16-year-old juvenile, were arrested in connection with a strong-arm robbery of a U.S. Postal Service carrier in Newark on Monday, police said. Around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Haley and Bettencourt streets on reports of a letter carrier being...
NEWARK, CA
KSBW.com

Police search for shooter after 18-year-old man killed in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Monday evening in Salinas, police reported Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Bradbury Street at around 7:15 p.m. Officers said the victim, who has not been identified, was shot multiple times. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
SALINAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SFPD: Man dies from injuries from shooting more than a decade ago

SAN FRANCISCO - A man has died from injuries he suffered in a San Francisco shooting more than a decade ago, police said Tuesday. : San Francisco BART station shooting leaves one injured, police say. Bonifacio Gonzalvo had been seriously injured in the shooting on June 16, 2011 in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alameda County sheriff's deputy charged with DUI after BBQ event

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney has charged a sheriff's deputy with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence stemming from a funeral gathering where he barbecued for the guests and then severely damaged a county-owned truck on his way home. Deputy Mike Ziller has not yet...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Driver crashes into pole trying to evade police, arrested in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested after driving recklessly and in possession of marijuana and an unregistered firearm, according to Vallejo Police Department. On Friday, officers observed a car driving recklessly and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield and crashed into a light pole trying to evade police, […]
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Close call: Livermore man, 77, nearly scammed out of $47K

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A 77-year-old Livermore man nearly lost $47,000 in a scam, the Livermore Police Department announced. The man had loaded the money in cash into shoe boxes before police were able to track it down. Police said that several people had contacted the victim’s phone claiming his personal information was compromised in […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 East Bay businesses burglarized but keeping doors open

CONCORD, Calif. - Surveillance video showed how a thief scrambled to find anything of value during a break-in at an East Bay dance studio. What the clip did not show was the damage left behind. Clayton Valley Dance Academy in Concord was ransacked. There was broken glass. Shelved items were...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Burlingame man arrested after allegedly kidnapping woman in Menlo Park

MENLO PARK -- Menlo Park police on Sunday said they arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman from her home Saturday.Police were called at 2 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of Tioga Drive for a reported domestic disturbance between a male and a female. Officers arrived to find an adult female was allegedly taken against her will and forced into an unknown vehicle 59-year-old Freidun Younossi, of Burlingame, who was known to her. Younossi allegedly fled the scene with the victim.Police were later able to contact the victim on her cellphone and said she appeared unable to speak freely and would not give any information on the suspect or her current location.Investigators eventually found the suspect's unoccupied in Daly City.Officers arrested Younossi without incident after several hours, police said in a statement. The victim, whose name wasn't released by police, sustained no visible injuries and was later interviewed by detectives.Younossi was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, exhibiting a deadly weapon other than firearm, contempt of court; disorderly/etc. behavior and committing a felony while on bail or release.
MENLO PARK, CA

