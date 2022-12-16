Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police arrest alleged 'sextortionist,' which they say led to suicide of 17-year-old
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police on Monday said they arrested a "sextortionist," who took a 17-year-old's money and threatened to post sexually explicit photos, which in turn, led to his suicide, featured on the Dr. Phil show. Police said they arrested Jonathan Kassi, 25, on Thursday in the...
San Jose man pleads guilty to federal marijuana distribution charges
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A San Jose man pleaded guilty last week to federal marijuana distribution charges, according to the Department of Justice. Tan Minh Vo, 50, admitted to the scheme to ship nearly 500 pounds of marijuana from Fresno to Kansas City, Missouri, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The first shipment was discovered […]
‘Dumb, dumber and dumbest’ arrested for attempting to saw ATM out of wall in San Jose: police
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people who were arrested early Monday morning are accused of trying to saw an ATM out of a concrete wall, the San Jose Police Department said. The trio, which police referred to as “dumb, dumber, and dumbest,” were not successful in their attempt to steal the machine, police said. […]
Woman dies, man arrested following crash in Oakland hills
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A 42-year-old Antioch woman died and a man was arrested following a crash early Tuesday morning in the Oakland hills, police said. Officers went at 12:44 a.m. to the 3800 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard following the crash. A vehicle was traveling east on the road when it left the pavement […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police: 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
MERCED, Calif. - An Antioch man has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges, after his 2-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl, police said. On Sunday, police in Merced were called to Mercy Medical Center on a report that a toddler tested positive for fentanyl. : San Francisco boy ingests fentanyl...
Suspect arrested in September fatal downtown San Francisco stabbing
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 29-year-old San Francisco man has been arrested for the early morning Sept. 26th fatal stabbing near the Powell St. BART station.San Francisco homicide detectives said their investigation identified Aaron Jones as the suspect in the case. He was located in the area of 5th and Mission Streets on Dec. 15 and taken into custody.Jones was booked at San Francisco County jail on charges of homicide.Officers responded at 4 a.m. Hallidie Plaza in the 900 block of Market Street after someone reported a stabbing. The plaza is at the entrance to the Powell Street BART station.Arriving officers located the victim suffering from stab wounds. They rendered medical aid and called for paramedics, who also tried to save the man's life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. While an arrest has been made, the case remains an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
Oakland police locate two sisters who went missing Sunday
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Two teen sisters were located safely after they went missing on Sunday, Oakland police said Tuesday. Paola and Herlinda Martinez had last been seen Sunday night in the 9700 block of Walnut Street. They were considered at risk because they are young, according to police. Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, […]
Busy weekend in Watsonville: two carjackings, DUI arrest and shooting investigation
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police had no shortage of work over the weekend. They received two carjacking calls, as well as other calls. Police said the case they are still investigating is a shooting that occurred around 1 a.m. near Palm Avenue and Sudden Street on Sunday. Officers found evidence of a shooting. Police say The post Busy weekend in Watsonville: two carjackings, DUI arrest and shooting investigation appeared first on KION546.
rwcpulse.com
Investigation: Shoreline Amphitheatre murder victim died after Hells Angels member allegedly punched him
A Mountain View Police Department investigative report revealed details about the circumstances that led to the June 18 homicide case at a Shoreline Amphitheatre Chris Stapleton concert, in which a man died after he was allegedly punched once in the back of the head by a Hells Angels Motorcycle Club member. The victim suffered a traumatic brain injury, was put on life support and died a week and a half later.
Salinas Police investigating shooting homicide on Bradbury Street
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old man on Monday night. Salinas Police arrived at around 7:15 p.m. at the 1900 block of Bradbury Street. Officers said they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency responders tried life-saving measures and taking the The post Salinas Police investigating shooting homicide on Bradbury Street appeared first on KION546.
CBS News
Teens arrested following strong-arm robbery of postal carrier in Newark
NEWARK – Two teens, including a 16-year-old juvenile, were arrested in connection with a strong-arm robbery of a U.S. Postal Service carrier in Newark on Monday, police said. Around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Haley and Bettencourt streets on reports of a letter carrier being...
KSBW.com
Police search for shooter after 18-year-old man killed in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Monday evening in Salinas, police reported Tuesday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Bradbury Street at around 7:15 p.m. Officers said the victim, who has not been identified, was shot multiple times. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
KGO
Evening South Bay carjacking leads to police pursuit, vehicle collision, officials say
FREMONT, Calif. -- A Sunday evening carjacking led to a police pursuit that ended when the stolen vehicle crashed into another, ejecting a victim who suffered "significant injuries," Fremont police said. Police arrested the three occupants of the stolen vehicle. Fremont police said at approximately 5:08 p.m., three men accosted...
KTVU FOX 2
SFPD: Man dies from injuries from shooting more than a decade ago
SAN FRANCISCO - A man has died from injuries he suffered in a San Francisco shooting more than a decade ago, police said Tuesday. : San Francisco BART station shooting leaves one injured, police say. Bonifacio Gonzalvo had been seriously injured in the shooting on June 16, 2011 in the...
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County sheriff's deputy charged with DUI after BBQ event
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney has charged a sheriff's deputy with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence stemming from a funeral gathering where he barbecued for the guests and then severely damaged a county-owned truck on his way home. Deputy Mike Ziller has not yet...
KTVU FOX 2
Person shot near San Francisco BART station
San Francisco police said they are investigating a shooting at the 24th Street BART station Sunday. They are looking for two suspects connected with the shooting.
Driver crashes into pole trying to evade police, arrested in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested after driving recklessly and in possession of marijuana and an unregistered firearm, according to Vallejo Police Department. On Friday, officers observed a car driving recklessly and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver failed to yield and crashed into a light pole trying to evade police, […]
Close call: Livermore man, 77, nearly scammed out of $47K
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A 77-year-old Livermore man nearly lost $47,000 in a scam, the Livermore Police Department announced. The man had loaded the money in cash into shoe boxes before police were able to track it down. Police said that several people had contacted the victim’s phone claiming his personal information was compromised in […]
KTVU FOX 2
2 East Bay businesses burglarized but keeping doors open
CONCORD, Calif. - Surveillance video showed how a thief scrambled to find anything of value during a break-in at an East Bay dance studio. What the clip did not show was the damage left behind. Clayton Valley Dance Academy in Concord was ransacked. There was broken glass. Shelved items were...
Burlingame man arrested after allegedly kidnapping woman in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK -- Menlo Park police on Sunday said they arrested a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman from her home Saturday.Police were called at 2 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of Tioga Drive for a reported domestic disturbance between a male and a female. Officers arrived to find an adult female was allegedly taken against her will and forced into an unknown vehicle 59-year-old Freidun Younossi, of Burlingame, who was known to her. Younossi allegedly fled the scene with the victim.Police were later able to contact the victim on her cellphone and said she appeared unable to speak freely and would not give any information on the suspect or her current location.Investigators eventually found the suspect's unoccupied in Daly City.Officers arrested Younossi without incident after several hours, police said in a statement. The victim, whose name wasn't released by police, sustained no visible injuries and was later interviewed by detectives.Younossi was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, exhibiting a deadly weapon other than firearm, contempt of court; disorderly/etc. behavior and committing a felony while on bail or release.
