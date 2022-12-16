Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted, needs to be identified following commercial burglary in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help Monday as they look for a man wanted for commercial burglary. According to the Fresno Police Department, a man broke into the Di Cicco’s restaurant on Clinton between Marks and West on Dec. 2.
Suspect in murder-suicide on Highway 41 identified
Domestic violence suspect shot and killed by Woodlake police officers identified
A domestic violence suspect that was shot and killed by Woodlake police has been identified.
Former Fresno federal judge arrested, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police Department. Oliver Wanger released the following statement through his attorney. “I have known Oliver Wanger for over 30 years both professionally and personally. He is a […]
Authorities reveal name of victim in Saturday murder-suicide
KMJ
Teen Stabbed In Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Central Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a house on Mayfair Drive, near Clinton Avenue and First Street, for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When deputies arrived, they say...
IDENTIFIED: Woman shot, killed at HWY 41 in alleged murder-suicide
DA: Visalia man sentenced for killing his wife
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife, officials with Tulare’s District Attorney Office announced on Tuesday. Court documents say on Sept. 25, 2006, 45-year-old Joseph Allen Hughes was released from custody for theft-related offenses. On Oct. 6, Hughes contacted Visalia police to say his wife […]
DUI operation by Fresno Police leads to 6 arrests
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Saturday, the Fresno Police Department conducted a DUI operation in the city of Fresno that resulted in several people arrested or cited, authorities say. According to police, six people were arrested for driving under the influence of controlled substances (DUI) and 17 drivers received citations for operating a vehicle without […]
Victim’s sister killed in Fresno murder-suicide, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol said a woman who was killed in a murder-suicide on the night of Dec. 17, while riding with her sister in the southbound lane of the 41 freeway near Ashlan Avenue, was not the intended target. “It’s very tragic, very alarming, we’re just glad no one else […]
Driver runs over man lying down in northeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after police say a car ran him over while he was lying down in northeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the man was hit around 8:00 a.m. near Blackstone Avenue and Auto Center Drive when the driver lost control, began to spin out, […]
Pursuit leads to officer-involved shooting in Ivanhoe, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead following a domestic disturbance dispute that led to a pursuit and an officer-involved shooting incident on Saturday morning according to the Tulare County Sheriff Department. Officials say that around 10:45 a.m. Sheriff’s received a call for service at the 15700 block of Beachwood Avenue in the […]
Former Fresno judge arrested on domestic violence charges, police say
Man shot in Fresno, dropped off at hospital: deputies
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Sunday morning. Deputies say they were dispatched to the 1200 block of north Cornelia Avenue, just south of Olive Avenue, in west Fresno around midnight. According to investigators, they say they learned that a […]
2-year-old overdoses on father’s fentanyl, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A two-year-old child in Merced overdosed on their father’s fentanyl supply Sunday, according to the Merced Police Department. Police say they responded to a local hospital for a two-year-old who tested positive for fentanyl. The child was transported by their parents after the child experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with fentanyl exposure. […]
Corcoran Police investigating shooting that killed a 17-year-old over the weekend
The Corcoran Police department is investigating a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy over the weekend.
legalexaminer.com
Motorcyclist Killed After Vehicle Collision in Southeast Fresno, CA
A collision between a motorcyclist and another vehicle on the evening of Friday, December 16, 2022, left the motorcyclist dead. The accident, which occurred near the intersection of Jensen and Armstrong Avenues in southeast Fresno, CA, occurred around 6:30 p.m. according to the story from KFSN. The Fresno Police Department...
IDENTIFIED: Suspects arrested in deadly shooting of 2 brothers in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects have been arrested in a shooting of two brothers that left one injured and one dead last week, according to the Fresno police Department. Officials say on Dec. 8, police were dispatched to the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue at 3:40 p.m. to conduct an investigation into the […]
Head-on collision leaves one dead in Hanford, CHP say
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A head-on collision in Kings County leaves one woman dead and one man injured according to the California Highway Patrol. On Monday, at approximately 5:15 a.m. the Hanford area, CHP was notified of a collision where an ambulance responded on SR-43, north of Fargo Avenue, within the unincorporated area of […]
GV Wire
Brothers Suspected in Fresno Homicide Arrested in Tulare County
Two brothers suspected of killing a man in southeast Fresno were arrested and jailed in Tulare County on Wednesday, according to Fresno police. Anthony Segura, 32, and Ryan Segura, 31, are believed by authorities to be responsible for the shooting death of Kenyatta Williams, 25. Williams was visiting friends at...
