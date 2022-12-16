Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff comments on game-winning TD vs. Jets
It was not clean and it was not easy, but Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions found a way to get the job done on Sunday as they scored a late touchdown to walk away with a 20-17 win over the New York Jets. Goff and the Lions’ offense struggled throughout the game, but they finally put it together when it mattered most, and they put the ball in the endzone to pick up the win. Following the game, Goff spoke about the final drive and his TD pass to Brock Wright.
Detroit Lions ‘Hell’s Bells’ Playoff Push hype video
Heading into the 2022 season, we predicted that the Detroit Lions would make a run at the NFL Playoffs this season. But after a 1-6 start to their campaign, it looked like it was going to be another long year. Fast forward to the present, and the Lions have now won five out of six games and they are within one game of being 7-7 on the season. If they can win today against the New York Jets, the Lions’ playoff chances will increase greatly. Here is a video to get you fired up for today’s big game.
Lions' Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up
Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston did wreak havoc against the New York Jets.
Jets CB D.J. Reed Claims Jameson Williams Pushed Off
Did Jameson Williams gain an unfair advantage against D.J. Reed?
Kerryon Johnson weighs in on Detroit Lions success
The Detroit Lions are looking like one of the top teams in the NFL, and one of their former running backs, Kerryon Johnson, is paying very close attention. On Sunday, the Lions went into the Meadowlands and found a way to get the job done as they walked away with a 20-17 win over the New York Jets. Following the win, which moved the Lions to 7-7 on the season, Johnson took to Twitter to show that he still supports the team that drafted him.
Kris Murray receives injury update, timeline for potential return per coach Fran McCaffery
Kris Murray’s 2022 season is going pretty well outside of a few injury issues. Murray missed the B1G opener against Wisconsin on Dec. 11 with a lower-body injury. Fran McCaffery cleared the air at Tuesday’s presser on when Iowa fans can expect Murray to be back from injury while setting the Iowa star’s status. McCaffery stated that Murray is listed as day-to-day and could potentially make his return on Dec. 29, when the Hawkeyes play Nebraska in Lincoln.
The Detroit Lions Are Beyond Belief
Fighting for their playoff lives, the Detroit Lions' offense went dormant against the New York Jets for 32 minutes, allowing an equally desperate Gang Green to usurp a 17-13 lead. Needing a touchdown to keep impossible dreams alive, Jared Goff assumed control of the ball with 4:37 to play and appeared to have a drive-starting big play to second-year tight end Brock Wright. The Notre Dame product, however, failed to reel in a throw slightly behind him for what would have been only his 26th career reception. Six plays later, coming out of the two-minute warning and facing fourth-and-inches from mid-field, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson dialed up some play-action misdirection designed to go to the kid who had just dropped the football. Fifty-one euphoric yards later and the Lions had what would prove to be the game-winning touchdown and a .500 record.
Former Nebraska commit Malachi Coleman receives Crystal Ball prediction for Pac-12 team
Former Nebraska commit Malachi Coleman could be going to the hottest destination as a member of the 2023 recruiting class. According to 247Sports, Coleman received a crystal ball projection to land at Colorado. The Buffaloes have become 1 of college football’s more intriguing programs entering Wednesday’s Early Signing Period following the hiring of Jackson State’s Deion Sanders.
How Detroit Lions can move into final playoff spot on Christmas Eve
Sunday Night Football is in the books, and though we did not get the tie we told everybody to root for in our Week 15 Detroit Lions Rooting Guide, the Lions are still in a solid position to earn their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs. In fact, if three things go correctly on Christmas Eve, the Lions will hold the final NFC Wild Card spot by the time you tuck yourself into bed for a long winter’s nap.
Lions Can Earn No. 7 Seed This Week
Detroit Lions have an opportunity to slide into the No. 7 seed this weekend.
Surging Detroit Lions are the talk of the NFL: 'Nobody wants to play 'em'
The more the Detroit Lions win, the more they become one of the top storylines in the NFL. That was the case Monday morning after their thrilling 20-17 win Sunday over the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Lions (7-7) have roared back with three straight wins and have won six...
Detroit vs. Everybody: 64 Percent of NFL Experts Select Lions
Read more why the Lions are favored to defeat the Jets.
Former U-M commit headed to Michigan State after transfer portal stint
Michigan State football added to its defensive depth on Tuesday when they landed a commitment from UMass transfer linebacker Aaron Alexander. A Michigan native and graduate from Belleville High School, Alexander was committed to the Wolverines for much of the 2022 recruiting cycle, before his scholarship offer was pulled by Jim Harbaugh and Co. in the days leading up to the early signing period in December 2021.
Iowa announces starting QB, full depth chart for Music City Bowl appearance
Iowa announces its starting quarterback and the full depth chart, ahead of Music City Bowl. Iowa football will have a new starting quarterback for its bowl game, following Spencer Petras’ injury in the season finale against Nebraska. Backup QB Alex Padilla is also in the transfer portal. On Tuesday,...
NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news
The Detroit Lions are having a surprising season. After a slow start to the 2022 season where they went just 1-6, the team has now won six of its last seven games and is a strong contender for a playoff spot. And the play from rookie pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston is a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michigan Steals Prospect Away From Big Ten Foe
Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a couple of days away, but has not stopped working on prospects committed elsewhere. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit inside linebacker Hayden Moore earlier today. Throw...
Updated Lions 2023 Draft Order after Rams MNF Loss
The Rams losing continues to aid the Detroit Lions.
Sauce Gardner not happy with move Lions pulled against him
Most defensive backs take it personally when opposing quarterbacks target them in the passing game. New York Jets rookie Sauce Gardner is a bit different. Gardner said Monday he was not targeted by the Detroit Lions during Sunday’s game, and he made clear he was irked by that. Gardner said he took the lack of... The post Sauce Gardner not happy with move Lions pulled against him appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
Detroit Lions Rooting Guide: Root for a TIE this week!
It’s GAME DAY, and we have your Detroit Lions Rooting Guide ready! Can you believe we are in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season and our Detroit Lions are still in the hunt for a playoff spot? Well, considering we predicted it before the season, we are not too surprised. That being said, if the Lions want to get into the playoffs, they are not only going to have to win their remaining four games (probably), but they will also need some help along the way. Here is the Detroit Lions Rooting Guide for Week 15!
