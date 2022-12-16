Read full article on original website
Related
ktoo.org
City asks Juneau residents for input on Marine Park renovations
Juneau’s parks and recreation department is planning renovations for Marine Park, and residents are invited to submit ideas. An online survey is open through Jan. 10. It asks park-goers and nearby business owners how they use the space, and what they’d like to see there in the future.
kinyradio.com
JPD Employees Association urges city to address vacant officer positions, calls for incentives
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Police Department Employees Association has penned a letter to city leaders urging action, calling for hiring and retention incentives in order to be more competitive with other departments. According to the letter, the department is down 12 positions, which translates to a 22% vacancy...
alaskasnewssource.com
Ferry passengers stuck in Juneau over the weekend
As bitter cold temps continue, so too does the freezing fog & sun tug of war. Patchy areas of freezing fog/mist will continue to reduce visibilities to as low as a mile or two at times Monday morning. Temperatures remain bitter cold into mid-week. Updated: 8 hours ago. Alaska's News...
alaskasnewssource.com
As bitter cold temps continue, so too does the freezing fog & sun tug of war
Alaska's News Source Anchor Ariane Aramburo brings you an update on ferry passengers stranded in Juneau, a plow truck that caught fire on Saturday, and the Anchorage School District School Board's final meeting of the year where they will continue discussing the district's budget. In Depth Alaska: Arctic Report Card.
ktoo.org
Dec. 16, 2022: The Impact of The Holocaust on Local Juneau Families
The “Americans and the Holocaust” presented by the Juneau Public Library only runs for a few more days. The show closes on December 20 with a special presentation:. Juneau residents Rebecca Braun, Eva Bornstein, Helena Fagan, and Sheryl Weinberg will share their personal family connections to the Holocaust; stories of loss, survival, and how the Shoah has resonated through the generations.
kinyradio.com
NWSJ says what to expect for extreme cold temperature advisory
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) -National Weather Service Juneau (NWSJ) prepared the community for the coming cold week. Jeff Garmon, a meteorologist at National Weather Service Juneau (NWSJ) detailed the cold temperatures coming Juneau's way, beginning Sunday night. "Here for the next week, we're going to be below normal, significantly below normal...
Comments / 4