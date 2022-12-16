The “Americans and the Holocaust” presented by the Juneau Public Library only runs for a few more days. The show closes on December 20 with a special presentation:. Juneau residents Rebecca Braun, Eva Bornstein, Helena Fagan, and Sheryl Weinberg will share their personal family connections to the Holocaust; stories of loss, survival, and how the Shoah has resonated through the generations.

4 DAYS AGO