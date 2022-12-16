Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/19/22–12/20/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (12/19/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday, Dec. 19. Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Ashlee Neves represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Fire District knocks down shop fire Tuesday; no injuries reported
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Fire District crews knocked down a shop fire early this morning, Dec. 20. In a social media post, the district said the fire, at an undisclosed location, involved a shop near a barn and occupied residence. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the shop.
oilcity.news
Casper City Council approves ~$277K contract to replace sound system at Ford Wyoming Center
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council authorized the City of Casper to contract Equalized Productions LLC for $277,295.24 to replace the sound system at the Ford Wyoming Center. The project will include new speakers, amplifiers and a process for the Ford Wyoming Center’s sound system, according...
oilcity.news
Cause of Bar Nunn structure fire under investigation
BAR NUNN, Wyo. — Bar Nunn firefighters are on scene near Tonkawa and Absaroka Trails, investigating the cause of a structure fire. With the assistance of the Natrona County Fire District and Mills Fire Department, the fire was able to be knocked down. First responders remain on scene to...
oilcity.news
Trails Center announces Christmas, New Year’s holiday closures in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center announced its holiday closure schedule. The Trails Center will be closed on Christmas, on Monday, Dec. 26 and on Sunday, Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. The Trails Center is otherwise open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week at 1501 N. Poplar St. in Casper. Admission is free.
oilcity.news
City Council OKs putting Casper City Hall renovation out to bid again; new cost estimate $4.4M
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council indicated that it supports the City of Casper moving forward with putting the redesigned City Hall renovation project out to bid in spring 2023. A contract with Stateline No. 7 Architects for design of the City Hall project was first...
oilcity.news
Release: Wyo Rescue Mission says beds are plentiful as bitter cold moves through Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Rescue Mission in Casper is preparing for a possible influx of need ahead of dangerously cold weather this week. According to a release, as of Tuesday the mission is serving 145 people and says it has room for “plenty more.”. “While most of...
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper City Council holding final regular meeting of 2022 on Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will hold its final regular meeting of 2022. Prior to the start of the regular meeting, the City Council will be asked to give direction as to whether additional funding should be allocated to allow the City Hall remodel project to move forward. That discussion will happen during a pre-meeting work session.
oilcity.news
Casper City Council approves restaurant liquor license for Antojitos Shiwas
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council approved a request from the Mexican restaurant Antojitos Shiwas for a restaurant liquor license. Antojitos Shiwas Restaurant & Mini Market held its grand opening at 611 W. Collins Drive in October. The business started as a food truck before finding a brick-and-mortar home inside the space that was previously occupied by Grab and Go Gourmet.
oilcity.news
Climb Wyoming to offer free professional career training to single mothers
CASPER, Wyo. — Climb Wyoming will host an information meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 for single mothers to learn about a free Professional Career training starting soon. The information meeting will take place at Climb’s Casper office, located at 951 N. Poplar St., Suite 100. Climb’s...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Emergency Management gives tips for dealing with extreme cold
CASPER, Wyo. — This week, the Casper area is expected to see extreme cold, with the National Weather Service calling for temperatures to fall well below minus 20 degrees. To make sure area residents are as prepared as can be, the Natrona County Emergency Management has offered several tips for staying safe in the dangerous conditions:
oilcity.news
With 100% chance for snow Wednesday, City of Casper warns streets will be slick, bitter cold hampers de-icer’s effect
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area has a 100% chance of snow on Wednesday with 1–3 inches expected, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Snow showers are expected to occur mainly before 4 p.m. Wednesday. After a high near 27 degrees on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to plummet in Casper as an Arctic cold front moves in. The overnight low on Wednesday is expected to drop to minus 25 degrees in Casper, according to the NWS in Riverton. On Thursday, the high is expected to be around minus 8 degrees, with an overnight low of minus 19 degrees forecast.
oilcity.news
First Interstate Bank donates more than 12,000 items through Coats and More Drive
CASPER, Wyo. — Team members from First Interstate Bank recently collected and donated 12,232 clothing items from its annual Coats and More Drive to help keep community members warm this winter. Items collected included coats, hats, mittens, scarves, socks and snow boots, and they were given to local nonprofit...
oilcity.news
100% chance of snow Wednesday in Casper before overnight low of minus 26 degrees; high of minus 12 degrees Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Some snow and very cold temperatures are on the way to Casper ahead of Christmas. Casper has a 100% chance of snow on Wednesday with 1–3 inches expected, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high on Wednesday is forecast near 28 degrees,...
oilcity.news
Heavy snow could fall at over 1 inch per hour in west; Wyoming windchills to drop as low as minus 70 degrees
CASPER, Wyo. — Some extreme winter weather is in store for the Equality State ahead of Christmas. Some light snow had started falling in western Wyoming early Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast discussion. While snow is expected to be light through most of the day Tuesday, it is expected to become heavy in western Wyoming overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves in.
oilcity.news
With minus-25-degree cold in forecast, City of Casper issues frozen water pipe advisory
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area can expect some very cold temperatures as an Arctic cold front moves into the region. After a low of around 16 overnight Tuesday, Casper can expect a low of minus 25 overnight Wednesday, a high of minus 11 on Thursday and a low of minus 22 on Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high on Friday is forecast near 14 degrees before temperatures closer to and above freezing return over Christmas weekend.
oilcity.news
Hogadon monitoring forecast, will close if Arctic cold front brings unsafe conditions to Casper Mountain
CASPER, Wyo. — Hogadon Basin management has yet to decide whether the ski area will be open or closed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week, the City of Casper said in a press release Tuesday. With some dangerously low temperatures and high winds possible on Casper Mountain, Hogadon...
oilcity.news
Old Yellowstone District to ring in the holidays with Christmas caroling, pub crawl
CASPER, Wyo. — Looking to spread some Christmas cheer and raise people’s spirits? The Old Yellowstone District in downtown Casper will host the inaugural Sing and Crawl — a community pub crawl and caroling event — on Thursday, Dec. 22, beginning at 6 p.m. The adults-only...
oilcity.news
Temps as low as minus 25 degrees expected for Casper area this week
CASPER, Wyo. — An arctic blast is expected to bring temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees to the Casper area just ahead of Christmas this week. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the coldest air should move in by midweek, with temperatures ranging from a high of 22 degrees on Wednesday to a low of minus 25 degrees overnight. Thursday’s high is expected to be just minus 16 degrees, plunging again to minus 25 degrees at night. A high of 10 degrees is expected on Friday.
