voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in North Dakota using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Wisconsin using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
North Dakota's lieutenant governor resigns, Burgum appoints staff leader
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum appointed his chief operating officer Tammy Miller as lieutenant governor following Tuesday's resignation of Brent Sandford. Sanford was "very open this fall" that he wasn't sure if he was going to make it to the end of his term, the governor...
Gov. Walz selects central Minnesota man for his cabinet
(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is filling out his cabinet, appointing six new commissioners yesterday. Former St. Cloud school district Superintendent Willie Jett was named education commissioner. Assistant commissioner of the Health Department's Health Equity Bureau Brooke Cunningham is taking over as health commissioner. Law enforcement veteran Bob Jacobson will head up the Department of Public Safety. Former DFL state Representative Paul Marquart will be the new revenue commissioner. Nicole Blissenbach will permanently lead the Department of Labor and Industry after serving as temporary commissioner. Ida Rukavina was named commissioner of the Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
White out conditions possible in much of Minnesota later today
St. Paul, MN)--White out conditions are likely later today in Minnesota as wind increases. Snowfall is set to taper off this morning and wind gusts will pick up in the afternoon, dropping temperatures down below zero. Much of the state is under Winter Storm, Wind Chill, and Blizzard warnings through Saturday morning. Major travel disruptions and dangerous cold are expected as the holiday weekend approaches.
Health care giant pays Iowa $44M to settle fraud claims with Iowa
Centene Corporation headquarters in Clayton, Missouri. (Photo via Google Maps) The nation’s largest Medicaid managed-care company has agreed to pay Iowa $44.4 million to settle claims that it defrauded the state’s Medicaid system. That makes it the latest state to settle claims that were originally raised in Ohio in 2021.
Winter storm to impact most of Minnesota, travel concerns expected
(Undated)--A Winter Storm Warning is in place throughout Minnesota, including for Douglas County and surrounding areas. Heavy snow and bitterly cold wind chills are moving through the state today and continuing through Friday. Snowfall will wrap up Thursday morning, but heavy winds will create white-out conditions tomorrow and Friday. Wind chills will plummet temperatures to 30 to 40 below zero. The storm is part of a large system moving east through the holiday weekend.
Winter storm set to hit Minnesota ahead of Christmas Weekend
(Minneapolis, MN) --A winter storm is set to impact holiday travel in Minnesota. Forecasters say snowfall tomorrow will give way to fierce winds Thursday and Friday. The blowing snow is expected to significantly diminish visibility on roads, especially in the southern and western parts of the state. High winds could also disrupt flights even after the snow is cleared from runways.
Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case
Minneapolis police officers beat Jaleel Stallings after he fired his pistol in their direction, surveillance camera footage showed during the trial. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says he erred in prosecuting Jaleel Stallings, a St. Paul man who fired back after a Minneapolis SWAT in an unmarked van hit him with a plastic bullet in the days after George Floyd’s police murder.
