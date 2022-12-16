(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is filling out his cabinet, appointing six new commissioners yesterday. Former St. Cloud school district Superintendent Willie Jett was named education commissioner. Assistant commissioner of the Health Department's Health Equity Bureau Brooke Cunningham is taking over as health commissioner. Law enforcement veteran Bob Jacobson will head up the Department of Public Safety. Former DFL state Representative Paul Marquart will be the new revenue commissioner. Nicole Blissenbach will permanently lead the Department of Labor and Industry after serving as temporary commissioner. Ida Rukavina was named commissioner of the Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO