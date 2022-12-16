ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wall Street loses ground, marking 2nd straight weekly loss

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ue2jn_0jlRY3Ts00

Wall Street racked up more losses Friday, as worries mounted that the Federal Reserve and other central banks are willing to bring on a recession if that’s what it takes to crush inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, its third straight drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite lost 1%. The major indexes marked their second straight weekly loss.

The pullback was broad. More than 80% of stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 fell. Technology and health care stocks were among the biggest weights on the market. Microsoft fell 1.7% and Pfizer slid 4.1%.

The Fed this week raised its forecast for how high it will ultimately take interest rates and tried to dash some investors' hopes that rate cuts may happen next year. In Europe, the central bank came off as even more aggressive in many investors' eyes.

“Inflation continues to be the monster in the room," said Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi.

Inflation has been easing from its hottest levels in decades, but remains painfully high. That has prompted the Fed to maintain its aggressive attack on prices by raising interest rates to slow economic growth. The strategy increasingly risks slamming on the brakes too hard and sending an already slowing economy into a recession.

“Whether it's a mild, medium, or deep recession is still unknown," Young said.

A mixed report from S&P Global on Friday highlighted the recession risk. It showed that business activity slowed more than expected this month as inflation squeezes companies. It also noted that it was the sharpest drop since May of 2020, but that inflation pressures have also been easing.

“In short, the survey data suggest that Fed rate hikes are having the desired effect on inflation, but that the economic cost is building and recession risks are consequently mounting,” Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

The S&P 500 fell 43.39 points to 3,852.36. It's now down about 19% this year. The Dow dropped 281.76 points to finish at 32,920.46. The Nasdaq slid 105.11 points to 10,705.41.

Small company stocks had more moderate losses than the broader market. The Russell 2000 fell 11.19 points, or 0.6%, to 1,763.42.

Bond yields were mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.49% from 3.45% late Thursday. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which closely tracks expectations for Fed moves, fell to 4.21% from 4.24% late Thursday.

The Fed on Wednesday ended its final meeting of the year by raising its short-term interest rate by half a percentage point, its seventh straight increase this year. Wall Street had been hoping that the central bank would signal an easing of rate increases heading into 2023, but the Fed instead signaled the opposite.

The federal funds rate stands at a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest level in 15 years. Fed policymakers forecast that the central bank’s rate will reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023. Their forecast doesn’t call for a rate cut before 2024.

Several companies bucked the broader losses on Friday after reporting strong financial results and forecasts. Software maker Adobe rose 3% after topping Wall Street's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts. United States Steel gained 5.8% after giving investors a strong earnings forecast.

——

Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contribute to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Wall Street tumbles, Dow down 700 on worries about rates

NEW YORK — (AP) — Worries about higher interest rates are pummeling Wall Street Thursday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is tumbling more than 700 points, following some stronger-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy. The S&P 500 was 2.7% lower in afternoon trading, bringing Wall Street’s main...
KIRO 7 Seattle

World shares mixed, oil jumps following rally on Wall Street

BANGKOK — (AP) — World shares were mixed Thursday after a rally on Wall Street as investors welcomed a report showing U.S. consumer confidence is holding up despite the Federal Reserve’s campaign to fight inflation by raising interest rates. Germany's DAX edged 0.1% lower to 14,081.26. The...
KIRO 7 Seattle

US stocks slip over worries about higher interest rates

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is falling Thursday, giving back its gains from the last two days, after better-than-expected data on the economy fueled worries about higher interest rates. Usually good news on the economy would be good for markets, particularly when worries about a potential...
KIRO 7 Seattle

UK economy shrank more than thought in third quarter

LONDON — (AP) — Revised figures from the Office for National Statistics on Thursday painted a grim picture for the U.K. economy, which was shown to have contracted by more than was initially estimated between July and September. Gross domestic product fell by a revised 0.3% in the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

International migration drove US population growth in 2022

The U.S. population expanded by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents, according to estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Net international migration — the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number...
ILLINOIS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tesla offers rare year-end discounts on 2 top-selling models

DETROIT — (AP) — Tesla Inc. is offering rare discounts through year's end on its two top-selling models, an indication that demand is slowing for its electric vehicles. The Austin, Texas, company started offering a $3,750 incentive on its Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV on its website earlier this month, but on Wednesday doubled the discount to $7,500 for those who take delivery between now and Dec. 31.
TEXAS STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

King Charles III bank notes unveiled

After six decades, the currency of the United Kingdom will be changing and the Bank of England has unveiled new bank notes showing the portrait of King Charles III. The money won’t be circulated until mid-2024, according to the Bank of England. The image of King Charles III will...
KIRO 7 Seattle

India to randomly test international visitors for COVID-19

NEW DELHI — (AP) — India has begun randomly testing international passengers arriving at its airports for COVID-19, the country’s health minister said Thursday, citing an increase in cases in neighboring China. Mansukh Mandaviya announced the new rule in Parliament, where he also urged state governments to...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Germany nationalizes gas supplier Uniper after EU approval

BERLIN — (AP) — The German government said Thursday that it has nationalized energy company Uniper after the European Union gave its blessing for it to rescue the gas supplier. The government announced its plan to nationalize Uniper in September, expanding state intervention in the energy sector to...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
114K+
Followers
149K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy