4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Iowa lands commitment from 3-star RB, Texas prospect originally pledged to Purdue
Iowa made a nice late push for one prospect, landing a commitment from a 3-star running back out of Texas previously pledged to Purdue. The player is Terrell Washington Jr., a versatile 5-foot-9 and 200 lb. RB out of Wylie, Texas. According to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, Washington is the No. 63 RB in the country.
Early Signing Day primer: What you need to know about Iowa's 2023 class
Note: All star ratings and all rankings are based on 247Sports and its composite rankings as of Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, unless otherwise indicated. A new quarterback, a new tight end, and new results? That’s the hope for Iowa come 2023 thanks to its recruiting class. Iowa won’t tamper...
Kadyn Proctor, 5-star OT out of Iowa, officially flips away from Hawkeyes
Kadyn Proctor is not waiting until Wednesday, delivering the news Iowa fans everywhere were dreading Tuesday evening. Committed to the Hawkeyes since June, Proctor had been trending toward Nick Saban’s Alabama program in recent days. He finally made the news official ahead of the Early Signing Period, flipping his commitment away from Iowa and to the Crimson Tide.
COMMIT: Iowa flips defensive back Teegan Davis from Eastern Illinois
News: On Monday, Princeton (Ill.) three-star defensive back Teegan Davis announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Davis, who is listed at 6-foot-2, 180-pounds, was originally committed to Eastern Illinois, but Iowa invited him on campus for a visit on Sunday, the Hawkeyes offered him a scholarship, and Iowa flipped him.
Terrell Washington Jr. Reflects on Iowa Visit
'23 Texas Athlete Spent Weekend with Hawkeyes
Iowa, Iowa State, & UNI Adjust Basketball Schedules Due to Winter Storm
As a major winter storm continues its march toward the state of Iowa, the University of Iowa and Iowa State University have revealed changes to their men's and women's basketball schedules this week. Let's begin with Iowa State. Tuesday morning, the university announced they were canceling a pair of games....
Zach Lutmer Has Committed To The University of Iowa Football Program
Rock Rapids, Iowa — It is official, Central Lyon quarterback Zach Lutmer will be signing a letter of intent to play football with University of Iowa this Wednesday (December 21st) at 2:15 p.m. Lutmer is a three-year starter for the Central Lyon Lions, a three time First-Team All District...
Iowa football receives pledge from in-state 2023 DE
Iowa added a commit to its 2023 class on Monday. Ryan Kuennen announced that he’ll be staying in the state of Iowa. Kuennen is a native of West Des Moines, Iowa and is a DE that is unrated by 247Sports. The other school that sent Kuennen an offer was Northern Illinois.
Iowa basketball tweaks tip-off times in light of impending severe weather
Iowa basketball is gearing up for a midweek men’s and women’s double-header on Wednesday. In light of the impending severe weather sweeping across the country, the Hawkeyes are shifting those game times. Previously set for a late afternoon and evening doubleheader, Iowa is moving up the tip-off times...
Iowa Basketball: Filip Rebraca Named Big Ten Player of the Week
Iowa big man Filip Rebraca has been spectacular this season. On Monday, the senior transfer earned his first career Big Ten Player of the Week honor. The versatile five-man has showcased an improved jump shot along with stronger rebounding and passing ability during his final season of eligibility. “I know...
Iowa hoops star becomes 4th player to record incredible B1G stat in past 10 years
Filip Rebraca is in some pretty good company after his incredible performance against Southeastern Missouri State Saturday night. The senior center became just the fourth B1G player in the past 10 years to record at least 30 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in Saturday’s win. “MVP” doesn’t begin to describe his performance. The North Dakota transfer was 12-13 from the field and , alongside his impressive stats listed above, earned a block and a steal as well.
Jessica Matthews Signs With Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa women’s tennis head coach Sasha Schmid announced on Monday that Jessica Matthews has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Hawkeyes next fall. Matthews, a native of Hertforshire, England, is the highest Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) doubles ranked teenager...
R.I.P Mike Leach, Bobby's Back, and Iowa Gets Some Familiar Transfers
Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. Mike Leach was one of the biggest names in college football in the past few decades for a reason. The Pirate introduced innovations to the game that continue to reverberate, and that'll be a part of his legacy as much as his outsized personality and the people who he helped mentor.
Davenport North coach: Game officials used derogatory words toward me
On Tuesday, December 8th, Davenport North and Pleasant Valley played what seemed like an ordinary basketball game at Pleasant Valley. Later that night, via social media, Davenport North basketball coach Marquez Davis made a post alleging the three officials at the game, at separate times, used derogatory and racial slurs towards him during the game. […]
This Iowa Airport Is One of the Worst for Holiday Travel
It's one of the most important parts of the holidays each year - travel. Getting where you need to be on time without breaking the bank can make the difference between a magical Christmas or a holiday nightmare. According to AAA, seven million of us are expected to take to...
Light pillars appear in sky above eastern Iowa
The Jewish holiday Hanukkah started tonight at sundown, and the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville held a party to celebrate. Labor groups hold Christmas celebration in Dubuque. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two groups in Dubuque kept up a decades-long tradition on Sunday of helping those in need around the holidays.
Missing Montezuma man found
MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Poweshiek County Sheriff's deputies say Charlie Shores has now been found safe. Shores was missing from Montezuma and was last seen on Friday when he left to take his dog on a walk at Diamond Lake.
Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A large police presence was seen in downtown Davenport early Sunday. Police we’re near Iowa Avenue and 2nd Street near the Iowa on-ramp to the Arsenal Bridge. Both Davenport police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene around 4 a.m. This is a developing...
Army Reserve unit set to deploy less than a week before Christmas
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A week before Christmas, more than 150 Army Reserve soldiers prepared to leave their families behind and join Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East. Their flight was delayed and then delayed again to Monday at noon. TV9 caught up with both reservists and their...
‘Rockford Files’ actor, born in Davenport, dies at 82
Character actor Stuart Margolin, who earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Angel Martin on “The Rockford Files,” died Monday, Dec. 12, at the age of 82, according to the “Do You Remember?” website and imdb.com. His family was with him when he died...
