ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Early Signing Day primer: What you need to know about Iowa's 2023 class

Note: All star ratings and all rankings are based on 247Sports and its composite rankings as of Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, unless otherwise indicated. A new quarterback, a new tight end, and new results? That’s the hope for Iowa come 2023 thanks to its recruiting class. Iowa won’t tamper...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Kadyn Proctor, 5-star OT out of Iowa, officially flips away from Hawkeyes

Kadyn Proctor is not waiting until Wednesday, delivering the news Iowa fans everywhere were dreading Tuesday evening. Committed to the Hawkeyes since June, Proctor had been trending toward Nick Saban’s Alabama program in recent days. He finally made the news official ahead of the Early Signing Period, flipping his commitment away from Iowa and to the Crimson Tide.
IOWA CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Zach Lutmer Has Committed To The University of Iowa Football Program

Rock Rapids, Iowa — It is official, Central Lyon quarterback Zach Lutmer will be signing a letter of intent to play football with University of Iowa this Wednesday (December 21st) at 2:15 p.m. Lutmer is a three-year starter for the Central Lyon Lions, a three time First-Team All District...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa football receives pledge from in-state 2023 DE

Iowa added a commit to its 2023 class on Monday. Ryan Kuennen announced that he’ll be staying in the state of Iowa. Kuennen is a native of West Des Moines, Iowa and is a DE that is unrated by 247Sports. The other school that sent Kuennen an offer was Northern Illinois.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa basketball tweaks tip-off times in light of impending severe weather

Iowa basketball is gearing up for a midweek men’s and women’s double-header on Wednesday. In light of the impending severe weather sweeping across the country, the Hawkeyes are shifting those game times. Previously set for a late afternoon and evening doubleheader, Iowa is moving up the tip-off times...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa hoops star becomes 4th player to record incredible B1G stat in past 10 years

Filip Rebraca is in some pretty good company after his incredible performance against Southeastern Missouri State Saturday night. The senior center became just the fourth B1G player in the past 10 years to record at least 30 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists in Saturday’s win. “MVP” doesn’t begin to describe his performance. The North Dakota transfer was 12-13 from the field and , alongside his impressive stats listed above, earned a block and a steal as well.
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Jessica Matthews Signs With Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa women’s tennis head coach Sasha Schmid announced on Monday that Jessica Matthews has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Hawkeyes next fall. Matthews, a native of Hertforshire, England, is the highest Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) doubles ranked teenager...
IOWA CITY, IA
Eleven Warriors

R.I.P Mike Leach, Bobby's Back, and Iowa Gets Some Familiar Transfers

Own the group chat with The Weekender, highlighting the biggest stories in college sports, standout writing from Eleven Warriors, and a glance at what's next. Mike Leach was one of the biggest names in college football in the past few decades for a reason. The Pirate introduced innovations to the game that continue to reverberate, and that'll be a part of his legacy as much as his outsized personality and the people who he helped mentor.
IOWA CITY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Davenport North coach: Game officials used derogatory words toward me

On Tuesday, December 8th, Davenport North and Pleasant Valley played what seemed like an ordinary basketball game at Pleasant Valley. Later that night, via social media, Davenport North basketball coach Marquez Davis made a post alleging the three officials at the game, at separate times, used derogatory and racial slurs towards him during the game. […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Light pillars appear in sky above eastern Iowa

The Jewish holiday Hanukkah started tonight at sundown, and the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville held a party to celebrate. Labor groups hold Christmas celebration in Dubuque. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two groups in Dubuque kept up a decades-long tradition on Sunday of helping those in need around the holidays.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Missing Montezuma man found

MONTEZUMA, Iowa — Poweshiek County Sheriff's deputies say Charlie Shores has now been found safe. Shores was missing from Montezuma and was last seen on Friday when he left to take his dog on a walk at Diamond Lake.
MONTEZUMA, IA
KWQC

Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A large police presence was seen in downtown Davenport early Sunday. Police we’re near Iowa Avenue and 2nd Street near the Iowa on-ramp to the Arsenal Bridge. Both Davenport police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene around 4 a.m. This is a developing...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Army Reserve unit set to deploy less than a week before Christmas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A week before Christmas, more than 150 Army Reserve soldiers prepared to leave their families behind and join Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East. Their flight was delayed and then delayed again to Monday at noon. TV9 caught up with both reservists and their...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

‘Rockford Files’ actor, born in Davenport, dies at 82

Character actor Stuart Margolin, who earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Angel Martin on “The Rockford Files,” died Monday, Dec. 12, at the age of 82, according to the “Do You Remember?” website and imdb.com. His family was with him when he died...
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy