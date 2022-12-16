Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
‘This Community is Completely Broken': 16-Year-Old Killed While Riding Bike in New Haven
Police have identified the 16-year-old high school student who was shot and killed while riding his bike in New Haven Monday night. The teen has been identified as 16-year-old Joshua Vazquez, of New Haven. He was enrolled as a student at Metro Business Academy, according to the district. "A 16-year-old...
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot in Head While at Gas Station in Norwich
A man is recovering after he was shot in the head while at a gas station in Norwich overnight. Police said they received a call from Backus Hospital around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday about a man who had arrived with a gunshot wound to his head. Investigators responded and said they determined the shooting happened at the Ravi Mart on Central Avenue.
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot in Hartford Tuesday Morning
A man is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area of 7 Gillette St. at 10:55 a.m. and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was alert and conscious and he was transported to an area...
NBC Connecticut
Yale Director of Operations Placed on Leave After Indictment in New York Fraud Case
Former New York University Director of Finance and Administration Cindy Tappe is facing charges for orchestrating a $3.5 million fraud over the span of several years. Yale University officials said Tappe, who was most recently the director of operations there, has been placed on leave following her indictment. The Manhattan...
NBC Connecticut
1 Seriously Injured in Crash on Route 2 East in Glastonbury
One person has serious injuries after a crash on Route 2 east in Glastonbury on Sunday. State police said an East Hartford man was traveling near exit 12 when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle entered the grassy median, went up an embankment, collided with trees and then...
NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Killed After West Hartford Hit-and-Run
A person has died after being hit by a car in West Hartford Tuesday evening. Police said the car accident happened near the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane at about 5 p.m. Responding officers found a pedestrian that was hit. They died as a result of injuries sustained during...
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies After Getting Shot Multiple Times in Hamden
A man has died after he was shot multiple times in Hamden on Sunday. Officers were called to North Street around 12 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they said they found 37-year-old John Williams, of Hamden, in a vehicle with several gunshot wounds. He...
NBC Connecticut
I-95 South in Milford Clear After Vehicle Overturned
Traffic is clear after a vehicle overturned on Interstate 95 South in Milford Tuesday morning, causing a backup that extended for miles. State Department of Transportation officials said the highway was congested for more than three miles, between exits 40 and 36. The overturned vehicle was between exits 38 and...
NBC Connecticut
Firefighter Injured, Person Rescued After Car Goes Into Pawcatuck River
A firefighter was hospitalized after crews rescued a person from a car that went into the Pawcatuck River Monday night. The Westerly Fire Department said they received a call reporting that a car went into the river from Cogswell Street at about 8:30 p.m. Pawcatuck and Westerly crews found the...
NBC Connecticut
SILVER ALERT: 4-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing From Stratford
Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 4-year-old girl who is missing from Stratford. Troopers said Sky Diaz has been missing since Dec. 8, and is believed to be with her mother, 33-year-old Andrea Stewart. She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved T-shirt with a black...
NBC Connecticut
2 Cats Dead, One Firefighter Hospitalized After Vernon Fire
A firefighter was taken to the hospital and two cats have died after a fire that damaged apartments at a complex in Vernon Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the complex on Talcottville Road around 8 a.m. after getting a report of a kitchen fire. When crews arrived, they found...
NBC Connecticut
Homeless Persons Memorial Remembers Lives Lost in Willimantic
Homeless Persons' Remembrance Day is held nationally on Dec. 21, the longest night of the year. To commemorate the lives lost in the homeless community in 2022, Willimantic gathered for a memorial Tuesday night. “They were people who were really important to us and really important to our community. Just...
NBC Connecticut
6 People Displaced After Manchester Duplex Fire
Six people are displaced after a fire at a duplex in Manchester early Monday morning. Fire crews were called to Eldridge Street around 1:40 a.m. after getting a report of a fire with heavy smoke in the basement of the home. When crews arrived, they said they found smoke coming...
NBC Connecticut
Injuries Reported in Crash on I-95 in Westbrook
Lifestar responded to Interstate 95 in Westbrook Tuesday morning after a crash and both sides of the highway were closed for part of the morning. State police said there was a crash on I-95 North, near exit 66, just before 7 a.m. LifeStar responded and both sides of the highway...
Massachusetts fugitive found living on shrimp farm in Guatemala after 31 years, police say
Mario Garcia, 50, was found living under an alias and operating a shrimp farm in Guatemala, according to Massachusetts State Police.
NBC Connecticut
Hundreds of Gallons of Diesel Fuel Spills From Tractor-Trailer in North Stonington
The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said they're investigating a fuel spill that happened in North Stonington Monday afternoon. DEEP officials and Kropp Environmental Contractors, Inc., based in Franklin, are at the scene of the Pilot Travel Center working to clean up a diesel fuel spill. Authorities...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Injured After Being Pulled From Car That Crashed in Wallingford
Police are investigating after a woman sustained injuries during a car crash in Wallingford Monday evening. The crash happened on Route 5, also known as North Colony Road, in front of Staples Plaza. Responding officers said a woman was extricated and she has moderate injuries. The scene remains active. No...
