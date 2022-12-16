ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

NBC Connecticut

Man Shot in Head While at Gas Station in Norwich

A man is recovering after he was shot in the head while at a gas station in Norwich overnight. Police said they received a call from Backus Hospital around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday about a man who had arrived with a gunshot wound to his head. Investigators responded and said they determined the shooting happened at the Ravi Mart on Central Avenue.
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot in Hartford Tuesday Morning

A man is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area of 7 Gillette St. at 10:55 a.m. and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was alert and conscious and he was transported to an area...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Seriously Injured in Crash on Route 2 East in Glastonbury

One person has serious injuries after a crash on Route 2 east in Glastonbury on Sunday. State police said an East Hartford man was traveling near exit 12 when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle entered the grassy median, went up an embankment, collided with trees and then...
GLASTONBURY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Pedestrian Killed After West Hartford Hit-and-Run

A person has died after being hit by a car in West Hartford Tuesday evening. Police said the car accident happened near the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane at about 5 p.m. Responding officers found a pedestrian that was hit. They died as a result of injuries sustained during...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dies After Getting Shot Multiple Times in Hamden

A man has died after he was shot multiple times in Hamden on Sunday. Officers were called to North Street around 12 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they said they found 37-year-old John Williams, of Hamden, in a vehicle with several gunshot wounds. He...
HAMDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

I-95 South in Milford Clear After Vehicle Overturned

Traffic is clear after a vehicle overturned on Interstate 95 South in Milford Tuesday morning, causing a backup that extended for miles. State Department of Transportation officials said the highway was congested for more than three miles, between exits 40 and 36. The overturned vehicle was between exits 38 and...
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Firefighter Injured, Person Rescued After Car Goes Into Pawcatuck River

A firefighter was hospitalized after crews rescued a person from a car that went into the Pawcatuck River Monday night. The Westerly Fire Department said they received a call reporting that a car went into the river from Cogswell Street at about 8:30 p.m. Pawcatuck and Westerly crews found the...
WESTERLY, RI
NBC Connecticut

SILVER ALERT: 4-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing From Stratford

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 4-year-old girl who is missing from Stratford. Troopers said Sky Diaz has been missing since Dec. 8, and is believed to be with her mother, 33-year-old Andrea Stewart. She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved T-shirt with a black...
STRATFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Cats Dead, One Firefighter Hospitalized After Vernon Fire

A firefighter was taken to the hospital and two cats have died after a fire that damaged apartments at a complex in Vernon Monday morning. Firefighters were called to the complex on Talcottville Road around 8 a.m. after getting a report of a kitchen fire. When crews arrived, they found...
VERNON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Homeless Persons Memorial Remembers Lives Lost in Willimantic

Homeless Persons' Remembrance Day is held nationally on Dec. 21, the longest night of the year. To commemorate the lives lost in the homeless community in 2022, Willimantic gathered for a memorial Tuesday night. “They were people who were really important to us and really important to our community. Just...
WILLIMANTIC, CT
NBC Connecticut

6 People Displaced After Manchester Duplex Fire

Six people are displaced after a fire at a duplex in Manchester early Monday morning. Fire crews were called to Eldridge Street around 1:40 a.m. after getting a report of a fire with heavy smoke in the basement of the home. When crews arrived, they said they found smoke coming...
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Injuries Reported in Crash on I-95 in Westbrook

Lifestar responded to Interstate 95 in Westbrook Tuesday morning after a crash and both sides of the highway were closed for part of the morning. State police said there was a crash on I-95 North, near exit 66, just before 7 a.m. LifeStar responded and both sides of the highway...
WESTBROOK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Injured After Being Pulled From Car That Crashed in Wallingford

Police are investigating after a woman sustained injuries during a car crash in Wallingford Monday evening. The crash happened on Route 5, also known as North Colony Road, in front of Staples Plaza. Responding officers said a woman was extricated and she has moderate injuries. The scene remains active. No...
WALLINGFORD, CT

