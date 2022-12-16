Read full article on original website
Alamosa Valley Courier
Alamosa girls crush La Junta; Centauri girls win on late three
LA JARA – The Second Annual Alamosa-Centauri Classic wrapped up Saturday at the CHS new gym with both local teams winning their games. Alamosa defeated La Junta 58-28, while Centauri used a late 3-point basket to defeat Summit 45-43. Alamosa 58, La Junta 28. Miranda Geringer started Alamosa off...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Advancement of Baroz plea postponed to January
ALAMOSA — Adre Baroz appeared virtually in court on Thursday concerning his plea of not guilty by reason of insanity (NGRI). Baroz, 27, is charged with five counts of murder in the first degree after deliberation, a class one felony, five counts of tampering with deceased human remains, a class three felony, and two counts of assault and kidnapping.
Alamosa Valley Courier
State, defense reach plea deal in Dominguez case
ALAMOSA — A plea resolution was agreed to by special prosecutors for the state and defense counsel in the case of CJ Dominguez, one of the co-defendants charged for his involvement in the homicide of Myron Robert Martinez, 37, of Del Norte. Chief District Judge Michael Gonzales is presiding...
