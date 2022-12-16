Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Killed After West Hartford Hit-and-Run
A person has died after being hit by a car in West Hartford Tuesday evening. Police said the car accident happened near the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane at about 5 p.m. Responding officers found a pedestrian that was hit. They died as a result of injuries sustained during...
Police have identified a 16-year-old Connecticut boy who was shot and killed while riding his bike. Joshua Vazquez, of New Haven, was killed around 4:20 p.m., Monday, Dec. 19 on Valley Street between Mountain Road and Harper Avenue. Responding officers located Vazquez who had been shot. American Medical Response transported...
Eyewitness News
With 113 million people planning to travel at least 50 miles or more this holiday season, safety is a chief concern for families. AAA said that of those people, 90 percent will travel by car. Now, this is a big Fruit Loop. And it's trending on Dec. 20. Updated: 34...
NBC Connecticut
Police have identified the 16-year-old high school student who was shot and killed while riding his bike in New Haven Monday night. The teen has been identified as 16-year-old Joshua Vazquez, of New Haven. He was enrolled as a student at Metro Business Academy, according to the district. "A 16-year-old...
NBC Connecticut
New Haven police are investigating another tragic homicide in the city this year. Joshua Vazquez, a 16-year-old, was killed on his bike on Valley Street Monday night. “Sixteen years old,” said New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson. “Nobody should be killed in this manner but for us to lose a 16-year-old in this community, it’s terrible.”
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A North Haven woman is dead after she was thrown from her car during a crash and then struck by another vehicle. Police said 23-year-old Cassandra Carlson was driving at a "high rate of speed" behind another car in the left-center lane on Interstate 91 south.
A two-car crash caused delays on Interstate 95 North in Old Saybrook Tuesday morning.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: School Bus Hits Parked Car
2022-12-20@12:45pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a school bus hitting a parked car on Salem Street. There is a report of about 12 students onboard but no injuries. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
A 23-year-old Connecticut woman was killed in a crash after hitting a car and being thrown from her vehicle onto the roadway where she was hit by a tractor-trailer. The crash took place in New Haven County around 9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, on I-91 southbound near Exit 9 in North Haven.
Rash Of Car Break-Ins Reported In Middletown: Police
Middletown police are investigating a rash of car break-ins and attempted thefts over the weekend. During the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 18, Middletown police responded to four reports of burglaries, attempted burglaries and thefts occurring in the Oak Hill and Lincroft sections of the township, police said. At...
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot in Hartford Tuesday Morning
A man is hospitalized after he was shot in Hartford Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area of 7 Gillette St. at 10:55 a.m. and found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was alert and conscious and he was transported to an area...
Police: Man shot in targeted attack at Norwich gas station
A man was shot in the head outside of a Norwich convenience store in what police believe was a targeted attack.
NBC Connecticut
Lifestar responded to Interstate 95 in Westbrook Tuesday morning after a crash and both sides of the highway were closed for part of the morning. State police said there was a crash on I-95 North, near exit 66, just before 7 a.m. LifeStar responded and both sides of the highway...
Branford Man Killed In Downtown Car Crash
A 25-year-old Branford man named Max Peters died following a two-car crash at a notorious highway-adjacent downtown intersection. New Haven Police Department (NHPD) spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway broke that news in a Friday afternoon email press release. In a separate email press release, Shumway also noted that, on Monday morning, city police responded to a shooting-hoax call in the Hill (See more on that below.)
New Britain Herald
No injuries after motorist crashes into pole in Newington
NEWINGTON – A motorist crashed into a utility pole over the weekend. Newington volunteer firefighters said around 11:34 p.m. Saturday that they were responding to Louis Street for the report of a car versus pole. According to firefighters, no injuries were reported in the single-car crash, and no extrication...
Police in New Haven are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy this afternoon. Just before 4:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to an area of Valley Street between Mountain Road and Harper Avenue on a report of a shooting.
NBC Connecticut
SILVER ALERT: 4-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing From Stratford
Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 4-year-old girl who is missing from Stratford. Troopers said Sky Diaz has been missing since Dec. 8, and is believed to be with her mother, 33-year-old Andrea Stewart. She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved T-shirt with a black...
Man, Woman Shot Outside Bridgeport Restaurant, Police Say
A man and woman were shot outside a restaurant following a dispute in Fairfield County. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 18 at La Sabrosura Restaurant located at 533/537 East Main St. in Bridgeport. Bridgeport Police responded to the restaurant after receiving a report of shots fired....
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies After Getting Shot Multiple Times in Hamden
A man has died after he was shot multiple times in Hamden on Sunday. Officers were called to North Street around 12 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they said they found 37-year-old John Williams, of Hamden, in a vehicle with several gunshot wounds. He...
NBC Connecticut
Traffic is clear after a vehicle overturned on Interstate 95 South in Milford Tuesday morning, causing a backup that extended for miles. State Department of Transportation officials said the highway was congested for more than three miles, between exits 40 and 36. The overturned vehicle was between exits 38 and...
