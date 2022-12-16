ALAMOSA — Adre Baroz appeared virtually in court on Thursday concerning his plea of not guilty by reason of insanity (NGRI). Baroz, 27, is charged with five counts of murder in the first degree after deliberation, a class one felony, five counts of tampering with deceased human remains, a class three felony, and two counts of assault and kidnapping.

