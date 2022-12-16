Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Compares Mandy Rose's Firing To Vince McMahon's Resignation
Last week, WWE released Mandy Rose following her 413-day reign as "NXT" Women's Champion due to the content she had been releasing on her personal FanTime page. Back in July, Vince McMahon abruptly retired due to sexual assault allegations and others that have piled up or resurfaced ever since his resignation. The only similarity between the two individuals is that neither work for WWE anymore. However, Kevin Nash had a comparison to make when it came to both departures — especially now that murmurs of McMahon thinking about a return have surfaced.
ringsidenews.com
Lana Makes More Money From Her Premium Service Than Her Best Year In WWE
Lana was once heavily featured on WWE television, where she was involved in a feud with Nia Jax and others. Her run with the company ended after WWE released her due to budget cuts. Lana had a lucrative contract with the company, and her release shocked fans. Now it seems Lana made more money from her premium service than from her best years in WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Marc Mero Says This Match Ruined Bart Gunn's WWE Career
"We Want Wrestling" was the chant by 16,505 fans in unison inside the Gund Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on June 29, 1998. That night on "Raw is War," the WWF debuted a hybrid tournament of boxing and wrestling known as the Brawl For All. The first match saw "The Lethal Weapon" Steve Blackman defeat "Marvelous" Marc Mero.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Wants To Battle Roman Reigns & The Bloodline
WWE star Damian Priest of the Judgement Day has proposed that his group should clash with Roman Reigns’ Bloodline faction. The current iteration of the Judgement Day includes Priest, Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. The original leader and founder of the group Edge was kicked out in June.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Picks Surprising Name To End Roman Reigns’ Title Run
Roman Reigns has been the top star in WWE for years now and he’s been dominating the competition. The Tribal Chief has been carrying the Universal Championship for over two years, and he became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion when he defeated Brock Lesnar in a title vs. title match at WrestleMania 38.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Loses Title Belt
WrestleMania 39 is set to take place from SoFi Stadium in April and WWE held a WrestleMania launch party a few months ago to build up hype for the event. WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg was on hand for the launch party and he was given a golden WWE Championship belt.
ringsidenews.com
Kurt Angle Gives Thumbs Up From Hospital Bed After Back Injections
Kurt Angle is one of the best in-ring performers to ever grace a WWE ring. His technical ability was so fluid that it was hard not to take notice. Despite being a proficient technical wrestler, Kurt Angle used to take several heavy bumps in his career. It now seems like these bumps have come back to haunt him after retirement.
stillrealtous.com
CM Punk Spotted With Current AEW Star
CM Punk hasn’t appeared on AEW programming in months, but he’s still a hot topic as people in the wrestling world are wondering what the future holds for the former AEW World Champion. During his time in All Elite Wrestling it seems that CM Punk bonded with Dax...
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Says He's 'Finished Up' With Top AEW Faction, Names Potential Next Opponent
Following AEW star Chris Jericho's surprising loss to Action Andretti on last week's "AEW Dynamite," as well as Jon Moxley's victory over Sammy Guevara on "AEW Rampage," it looks like the lengthy feud between the Jericho Appreciation Society and Blackpool Combat Club may finally be at an end. That is, if Chris Jericho can be believed. The former AEW World Champion spoke to Winnipeg Sports Talk to discuss the upcoming Winnipeg debut for AEW, and revealed the status of the rivalry between the two groups.
wrestletalk.com
Vince McMahon’s Dislike Of Former WWE Star Led To Popular Team Not Being Pushed
There have been many instances of WWE creative not pushing wrestlers who naturally got over with the fanbase. One major example of this was with Rusev Day. The duo of Rusev and Aiden English became one of the hottest acts in the company in 2017 and 2018, but never really got presented as such on SmackDown.
wrestlinginc.com
Finn Balor Reportedly Set To Face WWE Hall Of Famer At Royal Rumble
WWE is currently gearing up for its next premium live event, which is one of the biggest of the year: the Royal Rumble. So far no matches are confirmed for the card outside of the annual Rumble bouts themselves, but according to WrestlingNews.co, the company is setting up a major encounter for Judgment Day leader Finn Balor.
WWE superstar Big E provides injury update, discusses holiday tour
Big E brings the kid out of everyone he meets. A 290-pound athlete, his eyes light up and his WWE superstar character emerges with a presence that energizes the room. While Big E has been out of wrestling with a neck injury since March 2022, he’s still on the road promoting the WWE SuperShow Holiday Tour, which will stop in Atlanta on Dec. 27. Ahead of the holiday tour stop, Big E spoke to Atlanta media members about his injury and the latest tour.
wrestlinginc.com
Dakota Kai Names WWE Stars She Wants To Face
Dakota Kai was released by WWE in April when Vince McMahon was still in power. Just about a week after McMahon's retirement, Kai became the first of many previously released stars to return to WWE as Triple H became the head of creative and talent relations. Kai had spent many years in "WWE NXT" and had held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Raquel Rodriguez.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Bronson Reed's WWE Return
Before his shocking return to WWE, Bronson Reed was a dominant force in New Japan Pro-Wrestling as JONAH. According to Fightful Select, re-signing Reed was a priority for new-WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque after Levesque took over WWE's creative direction. According to the report, WWE had shown interest in Reed since Mid-August, confirming reports from Mat Men's Andrew Zarian. Reed is now under contract to WWE, though there is no word on when the contract was signed. Reed continued working for NJPW through October and had been pitching Wrestle Kingdom matches on Twitter to throw fans off the scent that the once-prominent NJPW star had not wrestled in a few months. While Reed was not mentioned on WWE run sheets or other internal documents, WWE Superstars were reportedly aware of Reed's impending return.
wrestlinginc.com
Braun Strowman Reveals Who He'd Wrestle If He Could Wrestle Anyone
Braun Strowman has revealed the one WWE Hall of Famer he'd wrestle in a perfect world. Strowman is a current member of the "WWE SmackDown" roster after making his return to the company on the September 5 episode of "WWE Raw." Strowman had been released by WWE back in June 2021, but was brought back after Vince McMahon retired as the company's Chairman and CEO.
tjrwrestling.net
Liv Morgan On Being Only Person In The World To Hold Accomplishment Over Ronda Rousey
Liv Morgan is proud of the fact that she was able to beat Ronda Rousey during the biggest moment of her WWE career. It has been an incredible year for Liv Morgan as a woman that went from being a plucky underdog who many people didn’t take seriously all the time to a Money in the Bank winner that became the Smackdown Women’s Champion. Not only that, but she beat one of the most dominant women’s wrestlers in WWE history.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – December 19, 2022
WWE RAW Results – December 19, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Paul Heyman welcomes fans to Raw from backstage and introduces himself. We pan over to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who says Raw is the home of Kevin Owens. He says he continues to leave his home to crash the gates of the Island of Relevancy, then tells him he’ll need much more than John Cena, possibly the entire Raw locker room, to have his back because he interfered in his business. He says it’s time to showcase the resources he has and says everyone will eventually acknowledge The Bloodline. We then catch up with the rest of The Bloodline, who are attacking Mustafa Ali.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Veteran Accuses John Laurinaitis Of Taking Advantage Of Girls In The Locker Room
John Laurinaitis was the Head of Talent Relations until he was released from his duties following Vince McMahon’s exit. Following his departure from the company, Jim Ross commented that Laurinaitis deserves to be out of a job for what he did to him. Dutch Mantell addressed Jim Ross’ comments...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Commentator Wants Bronson Reed On SmackDown
Bronson Reed made his return to WWE on the December 19, 2022, edition of "Raw." In making his return, Reed helped The Miz win a Ladder match against Dexter Lumis, which saw a bag of Lumis' money and one of Miz's money hanging above the ring. Reed had previously been released by WWE in 2021 while Vince McMahon was still in charge of the company. Following his release, he would make his way to other major promotions such as Impact Wrestling and NJPW — competing in the latter's biggest tournament of the year: the G1. Triple H is now the Head of Creative and the Head of Talent Relations has added multiple talents to the roster since taking over, with Reed being the newest addition.
