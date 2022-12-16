Before his shocking return to WWE, Bronson Reed was a dominant force in New Japan Pro-Wrestling as JONAH. According to Fightful Select, re-signing Reed was a priority for new-WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque after Levesque took over WWE's creative direction. According to the report, WWE had shown interest in Reed since Mid-August, confirming reports from Mat Men's Andrew Zarian. Reed is now under contract to WWE, though there is no word on when the contract was signed. Reed continued working for NJPW through October and had been pitching Wrestle Kingdom matches on Twitter to throw fans off the scent that the once-prominent NJPW star had not wrestled in a few months. While Reed was not mentioned on WWE run sheets or other internal documents, WWE Superstars were reportedly aware of Reed's impending return.

7 HOURS AGO