Galveston Wharves, MSC Cruises Discuss Possible 4th Cruise Terminal
The Galveston Wharves, a major U.S. cruise homeport, and MSC Cruises, a. leading international cruise company, are negotiating the development of a fourth cruise terminal at the Port of. Galveston. The entities signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Dec. 7 outlining parameters of a potential agreement for the...
Carnival Points to Strong Bookings as Basis for Continuing Rebound
Reflecting the continuing progress of the cruise industry to rebuild its operations in 2022 and lay the groundwork for a stronger 2023, Carnival Corporation reported year-end results for 2022 largely in line with analyst estimates and dramatically improved over 2021. While passenger revenues and occupancy remained under pressure and below analyst estimates, the company points to signs of continuing strengthening along with a strong outlook for 2023. The world’s largest cruise company, however also highlighted the need for future steps to refine the operations including more fleet optimization in 2023.
Report: Shell Suspends LNG from Prelude After Another Small Fire
Production on Shell’s problematic Prelude FLNG, the largest floating plant for natural gas liquefaction in the world, has once again been temporarily suspended. Reports by both Bloomberg and Reuters are citing a spokesperson from Shell Australia confirming that there has been another small incident aboard the beleaguered unit coming just as winter demand for LNG is surging.
Captain Presumed Dead After Cargo Ship Burns off Turkey
Turkish authorities and a local fishing boat responded to reports of a dry cargo ship on fire approximately five miles off the coast of Turkey. The crewmembers were rescued with several taken to a local hospital while the captain of the vessel, an Egyptian, is reported missing and believed to have either died in the fire or possibly drowned after jumping from his burning vessel.
Vestas and N-O-S to Run First Methanol-Powered CTV at German Wind Farm
Vestas, which designs, installs, and services wind farms around the world, announced plans to deploy the first methanol-powered offshore crew transfer vessel at a German wind farm it will be servicing. In collaboration with vessel supplier Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S), Vestas has signed a five-year charter to explore how the methanol-powered CTV can help reduce carbon emissions from its offshore service operations. The company says it is part of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions from all aspects of its operation.
IN THE KNOW Podcast: Thomas Klenum, Executive VP, Liberian Registry
In this episode of #InTheKnow, Tony Munoz, Editor & Publisher of The Maritime Executive, speaks with Thomas Klenum, Executive Vice President, of Liberian Registry. Headquartered in Dulles, Virginia, Liberian Registry operates on a global scale. Listen in as Thomas Klenum talks us through his role in leading innovation and regulatory affairs of the fast-growing registry.
Eni and Snam to Build Italy's First Offshore Carbon-Storage Project
Eni is joining forces with energy infrastructure company Snam to build Italy's first offshore carbon storage project, Ravenna CCS. The first phase of the Ravenna CCS project will capture 25,000 tons of carbon dioxide from Eni's Casalborsetti plant in Ravenna. The gas will be pumped by pipeline to the Porto Corsini Mare Ovest offshore platform, where it will be injected into a depleted gas field for permanent storage.
Iberdrola Plans to Invest $1.1B in Green Methanol Plant in Tasmania
Spanish energy company Iberdrola has joined a growing number of firms seeking opportunities in Australia’s burgeoning hydrogen industry, and it has announced plans to invest more than $1.1 billion in a new green methanol plant. Iberdrola has partnered with developer ABEL Energy to build a green hydrogen and green...
China and Vietnam Pick Up Island-Building Activity in S. China Sea
Land-claim activity is heating up in the Spratly Islands, the chain of reefs and atolls in the South China Sea that are claimed by six different nations. China and Vietnam have both reportedly resumed island-building operations, and the Philippine and U.S. governments claim that Chinese vessels are once again swarming at contested land features - this time at Iroquois Reef and Sabina Shoal.
U.S. Coast Guard Offloads Six Tonnes of Cocaine in Port Everglades
On Thursday, the crew of the Coast Guard cutter USCGC Forward delivered more than six tonnes of cocaine to the pier in Port Everglades, Florida. The latest shipment is worth more than $175 million at wholesale prices. The total is actually less than what Forward accumulated over the span of...
Avangrid Walks Away From Commonwealth Wind Contracts, Citing Inflation
Spanish renewables developer Avangrid has announced that it is seeking to walk away from the current contracts for the Commonwealth Wind project planned for Massachusetts, saying that after months of negotiations the project is not economically viable in its current form. After two months of back and forth with the state and regulators, the company made a filing on December 16 proposing that the project be rebid in a competitive solicitation scheduled for April 2023.
Digital Symbiosis: The Engine for Powering Sustainable Shipping
In the biological world, many species have symbiotic relationships, mutual dependencies, with other species to increase their ecological fitness. We aver that there can be a similar symbiotic relationship between digitalization and collaboration in business and society. Neither can exist without the other, because they co-determine economic fitness. Furthermore, the combination can drive significant economic and societal capital creation. Successful partnerships co-evolve their collaboration through cooperative digitalization to contribute to an emerging era of digital symbiosis.
Eneti Receives First Contract for 2025 for WTIV Building in Korea
As a sign of the continuing strong demand for offshore wind installation capabilities, Eneti announced that it has secured the first contract for its currently under construction vessel two years before it will be delivered. The contract with an unnamed project due to start in early 2025 is for the first of two large installation vessels the former Scorpio Bulker ordered in 2021 that are being built in South Korea.
Video: World’s Tallest Jack-Up Installation Vessel Departs Shipyard
The world’s tallest jack-up vessel, Jan De Nul’s new Voltaire, departed her Chinese builders today on the first leg of her delivery which ultimately will take her to Europe to begin wind farm installations. The behemoth has nearly twice the deck space of the company’s current largest vessel and stands taller than Paris’ Eiffel Tower. The vessel is part of a new generation of giants designed to handle the installation of larger wind turbines as well as large decommissioning jobs.
Havila Forced to Delay Delivery of Cruise Ship Waiting for Settlement
Norwegian shipping company Havila Kystruten was forced to delay the delivery of its third cruise ship the Havila Polaris and cancel its first four round trips as it awaits a resolution of its financing impacted by the sanctions placed on Russian institutions due to the war in Ukraine. This is the latest in a series of delays and challenges the company has faced in the efforts to start its Norwegian coastal cruises.
EU Grant for Demonstration of Hydrogen Fuel Cell on Product Tanker
The European Union has agreed to provide a €5 million ($5.3 million) grant to a unique project that seeks to be a first mover demonstrating the use of hydrogen to power a product tanker. The aim is to demonstrate the viability of hydrogen as a zero-carbon fuel for the maritime sector and accelerates its adoption by demonstrating the systems on an in-service vessel that will be converted in the coming year.
Piriou Group to Build "Polar Pod" Manned Research Buoy
The ambitious "Polar Pod" research project is moving forward with the launch of construction at shipbuilder Piriou Group, with support from a wide range of French scientific and engineering organizations. Since 2016, the French doctor-scientist-explorer Jean-Louis Etienne has been working on a project to set a new milestone: A three-year...
Search Continues for HMTS Sukhothai's Lost Sailors
The Royal Thai Navy is continuing to search for survivors from the lost corvette HMTS Sukhothai, which sank in the Gulf of Thailand in a storm on Sunday. About 30 sailors from Sukhothai are still missing, according to the service, and surface vessels and aircraft have been deployed to look for any survivors. No confirmed deaths have yet been reported.
Noble Jackup Rig Evacuated Due to Leg Damage
Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation has confirmed a leg damage incident aboard one of its jackup rigs off Trinidad and Tobago, resulting in a safety evacuation. On Thursday, the jackup Noble Regina Allen was operating at a well site about 26 miles off the coast of Trinidad. It suffered a mechanical failure while it was preparing to reposition.
