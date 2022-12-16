FIFA Targeting $11B In Revenue From 2026 World Cup in North America

"The round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Tuesday, and on paper the results mirrored those from yesterday. There was one blowout match and another that was decided by penalty kicks.It was an historic outing for Morocco as the team became just the fourth African nation to reach the quarterfinals after taking down favored Spain. The team also became the first African nation to get this deep into the bracket since 2010. The game was knotted up at zero for 120 minutes and was decided on three winning penalty kicks. Spain was unable to score even...
"It's been over two weeks since 32 of the world's nations descended on Qatar to compete for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, the global audience waits as the fate of the remaining nations compete for a spot in the quarterfinals. So far, the Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, France, England, and Croatia have all made it through to the final eight. The Dutch will go up against Argentina on Friday and England will clash with defending World Cup champs France on Saturday.Monday's match between Japan and Croatia was drama personified. It was decided on a penalty kick shootout following a 1-1 draw...
"By Steve DouglasLionel Messi, wearing a black Qatari robe over his blue-and-white Argentina shirt, kissed the World Cup, shuffled toward his teammates and hoisted the golden trophy high in the air.It was an iconic sight that finally — definitively — places the soccer superstar in the pantheon of the game’s greatest players.Messi’s once-in-a-generation career is complete: He is a World Cup champion.In one of the wildest finals in the tournament's 92-year history, the 35-year-old Messi scored two goals then another Sunday in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw to claim a third World Cup title.Amid...
"The U.S. and France have successfully launched a satellite 20 years in the making that has the capability to map all of Earth's oceans, lakes, and rivers.The SWOT project, which is short for Surface Water and Ocean Topography, was sent to orbit on Friday via a SpaceX rocket. The launch comes at a critical time as droughts, coastal flooding, and erosion threaten coastlines, according to NASA. The satellite, which is about the size of an SUV, will leapfrog ahead of the capabilities of those already in orbit that cannot assess currents and eddies in bodies of water. It will also be able to find the location and speed of rising seas and which coastlines are shifting. "It is a pivotal moment, and I'm very excited about it," Nadya Vinogradova-Shiffer, NASA program manager, told the Associated Press. "We're going to see Earth's water like we've never seen before."NASA and the French Space Agency have split the cost of the project, which was upwards of $1.2 billion. Britain and Canada also contributed financially."
"By Lindsey Bahr“Avatar: The Way of Water” didn’t make quite as big of a splash as many assumed it would, but James Cameron’s big budget spectacle still helped breathe life into the box office this weekend. The sequel earned $134 million from North American theaters and $300.5 million internationally for a $434.5 million global debut, according to studio estimates on Sunday.It tied with “The Batman” as the fourth highest domestic debut of the year, behind “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ( $187.4 million in May ), “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” ( $181 million in November ) and “Thor:...
"Iranian authorities arrested one of the country’s most renowned actresses Saturday on charges of spreading falsehoods about nationwide protests that grip the country, state media said.The report by IRNA said Taraneh Alidoosti, star of the Oscar-winning movie “The Salesman,” was detained a week after she made a post on Instagram expressing solidarity with the first man recently executed for crimes allegedly committed during the protests.The announcement is the latest in a series of celebrity arrests, that have included footballers, actors and influencers, in response to their open display of support for anti-government demonstrations now in their third monthAccording to the...
"It's been just over a week since WNBA star Britney Griner was released from a Russian penal colony, but she said she is ready to make her way back to the court.Griner took to Instagram to address fans who have supported her since her detention earlier this year. The six-time all-star said she was grateful to be back in the U.S. and that she plans on returning to her Phoenix Mercury team this season. Griner was released from Russian custody on Dec. 8 in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout after being arrested in February on drug charges."The last 10...
"By Nat CastañedaChunks of ice float in milky blue waters. Clouds drift and hide imposing mountaintops. The closer you descend to the surface, the more the water roars — and the louder the “CRACK” of ice, as pieces fall from the arm of Europe's largest glacier.The landscape is vast, elemental, seemingly far beyond human scale. The whole world, it seems, lies sprawled out before you. Against this outsized backdrop, the plane carrying the man who chases glaciers seems almost like a toy.“No one’s there,” the man marvels. “The air is virtually empty.”This is Garrett Fisher’s playground — and, you quickly realize,...
