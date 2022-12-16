ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

jjustmee
3d ago

Let them freeze. Who cares. You come to our country with no plans no money. Expecting us to take care of you, husband and whatever kids you start dropping for the rest of your life. That’s wrong. Stay in ur country and fight to improve it. We started with nothing when this country was founded. Hard work, once we had good leaders. Not our problem, go home. Your country don’t want you, neither do us. Go to Mexico

Libs are Lazy
3d ago

Yeah they don’t have homes here and how is this a new story? If I go to Alaska without a dollar and don’t know anyone, I’m probably gonna have a hard time.

Ben Campbell
3d ago

should have stayed home. this is your own fault. so let them enjoy the same fate as our homeless veterans are living in. take care of our homeless veterans before these criminals

CBS Denver

El Paso desperate for resources ahead of expected migrant surge

There is a growing humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border as thousands of migrants continue to cross into El Paso, Texas, every day. The situation is expected to worsen once the pandemic-era policy known as Title 42 ends this week, leading to an anticipated surge in migrants. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of emergency Saturday to get additional resources ahead of Wednesday's Title 42 expiration date. "Our numbers will go from 2,500 to four, five, or maybe 6,000," he said.  El Paso is seeing a nearly 300% increase in migrant crossings from 2021, which has a ripple effect beyond Texas....
EL PASO, TX
straightarrownews.com

Border Patrol closes highway checkpoint as immigration surges

The Border Patrol shut down a highway checkpoint in the El Paso sector as the number of illegal crossings in the area skyrockets. Photos sent to Straight Arrow News by a source in El Paso show a checkpoint in New Mexico blocked off and unstaffed. The Border Patrol El Paso...
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Texas National Guard sends 400 troops to El Paso

More than 400 Texas National Guard troops were deployed to El Paso on Monday to increase “its posture along the border” in response to the overwhelming numbers of migrants arriving to the region – and more expected when Title 42 expires in two days. The guard in...
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

Number of migrants on El Paso streets growing as temperatures dip

Aurelia counts the layers of clothes she’s wearing on her 5-foot-2 frame: double socks, gray warmups under a pair of men’s blue jeans, two T-shirts, a pullover hoodie and an oversized jean jacket with a wool lining – the warmest of all. But what the 38-year-old Ecuadorian...
EL PASO, TX
The Hill

GOP rep says ‘hurricane of migrants’ hitting El Paso

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) said on Sunday that a “hurricane of migrants” is hitting the city of El Paso, Texas, as migrants surge to the U.S.-Mexico border.   “It is a dire situation in El Paso. As you know, the city declared a state of emergency. This is something you do when there’s a hurricane, a fire, an earthquake. What is happening…
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Texas congressman shares footage of crowded migrant center, calls situation ‘dire’

A Texas congressman who represents hundreds of miles along the southern border called the situation in El Paso “dire” Sunday morning as he provided footage of one overrun migrant processing center. During an interview on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales said the conditions he saw at one processing center he’d “never seen before” with more than 500 migrants to one “pod” that typically holds about 100 people. “You know, I was just in El Paso a few days ago, and what I saw at the migrant center I had never seen before. I have visited- I had visited the...
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

El Paso’s migrant state of emergency is a taste of what nation faces as Biden shrugs at border crisis

Oscar Leeser, the Democratic mayor of El Paso, has bent over backward not to “embarrass” the head of his party, President Joe Biden.  As migrants poured across the border, unmetered and unvetted, he quietly grappled with the strain on the city’s resources. He provided the shelter and food the federal government wouldn’t. He struck private deals with Mayor Eric Adams to alleviate the crush, busing some people to New York.  Even as the City Council begged him to point out what was happening, he refused. He insisted he’d been told by the Biden administration that if he was patient, they would help. This went...
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

How to donate items, volunteer time for migrants in El Paso

El Paso’s humanitarian organizations need help as they aid migrants who are passing through El Paso, and with border crossings expected to rise next week when public health policy Title 42 lifts, community leaders are predicting a situation that will require all hands on deck. One of the biggest...
EL PASO, TX
New York Post

Illegal immigrants seen climbing out of sewer manholes and sneaking into Texas

Illegal immigrants have been spotted popping out of manholes in downtown El Paso, crawling out of the sewer system to enter the country illegally, according to local reports. Residents who live near downtown El Paso have been witnessing migrants exiting manholes for weeks now, sometimes in groups as large as 30. A group of six illegal immigrants was spotted Wednesday night just north of the border wall by a KVIA-TV news crew after having entered the US waste water system via openings at the Rio Grande river, which serves as the border marker. “They are not using the river anymore,...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Ice along Paisano in downtown El Paso causes multivehicle crash

EL PASO, Texas -- Three cars crashed along Paisano Ave. near downtown El Paso due to ice in the area Monday morning, an El Paso Fire Department spokesman said. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. along Paisano heading eastbound near Durano Ave. causing first responders to block the area.
EL PASO, TX
LoneStar 92

Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?

I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Mayorkas receives icy welcome from 'lifeless' Border Patrol agents

EXCLUSIVE — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was confronted by at least one Border Patrol agent during his visit to El Paso, Texas, this week about his response to the millions of illegal immigration attempts at the U.S.-Mexico border since President Joe Biden took office, according to three government officials.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Failed human smuggling attempt ends in crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two people were taken into custody following a crash in West El Paso Friday. It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Executive Center Boulevard and Paisano Drive when a black Dodge Charger crashed. KTSM crews saw Border Patrol take two young men into custody and another taken to […]
EL PASO, TX
