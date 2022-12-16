Oscar Leeser, the Democratic mayor of El Paso, has bent over backward not to “embarrass” the head of his party, President Joe Biden. As migrants poured across the border, unmetered and unvetted, he quietly grappled with the strain on the city’s resources. He provided the shelter and food the federal government wouldn’t. He struck private deals with Mayor Eric Adams to alleviate the crush, busing some people to New York. Even as the City Council begged him to point out what was happening, he refused. He insisted he’d been told by the Biden administration that if he was patient, they would help. This went...

