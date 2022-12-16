Let them freeze. Who cares. You come to our country with no plans no money. Expecting us to take care of you, husband and whatever kids you start dropping for the rest of your life. That’s wrong. Stay in ur country and fight to improve it. We started with nothing when this country was founded. Hard work, once we had good leaders. Not our problem, go home. Your country don’t want you, neither do us. Go to Mexico
Yeah they don’t have homes here and how is this a new story? If I go to Alaska without a dollar and don’t know anyone, I’m probably gonna have a hard time.
should have stayed home. this is your own fault. so let them enjoy the same fate as our homeless veterans are living in. take care of our homeless veterans before these criminals
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illegal aliens sleeping on streets of El Paso and in airport; city bracing for thousands more if Title 42 endsLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Texas City Declares State of Emergency - Migrant Crisis IncreasesTy D.El Paso, TX
Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on 12/21 & 12/22Adrian HolmanEl Paso, TX
Illegal aliens coming out of manholes in El PasoLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
El Paso Declared a State of Emergency as Migrant Crisis will Increase in the Days AheadTom HandyEl Paso, TX
