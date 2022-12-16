ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCSO: Man shot while committing home invasion in Pahrump

 4 days ago
A man was shot while attempting to break into a home in Pahrump on Thursday night, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

According to a news conference, police received a report on Wednesday of an unknown male breaking into a residence on the 8000 block of Ralph Court in Pahrump and fleeing with a shotgun taken from the home. On Thursday, police received a report of a shooting at a residence located on the 6000 block of Kellogg Road.

Upon arrival, police found that the suspect, 48-year-old Shawn Richard of Pahrump, had unlawfully entered the residence while the homeowner was in bed. The homeowner heard Richard in the kitchen and armed himself with a handgun, according to police.

Police say the homeowner shot Richard twice in the chest after Richard kicked in the bedroom door. Arriving law enforcement transported Richard to UMC Trauma with "serious injuries."

Police also found Richard to be in violation of his parole, as well as in possession of the shotgun that had been stolen the night before. If he survives his injuries, he will face several charges, including probation violation, home invasion, grand larceny of a firearm, burglary and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The homeowner will face no charges as Nye County police determined that he was in "lawful defense of his home."

Terry Glen
3d ago

good deal, sooner or later people are going to realize that if you break into someone's house, you're going to pay for it with your life, wounded if you're lucky, but more than likely dead.... and nobody cares who you are, or why you did it.... just as long as you can't do it anymore.... you want a happy and healthy life in Pahrump, don't break into someone's house.... it's that simple....

Zack Johnson
3d ago

Just another beautiful case of a good guy with a gun vs a bad guy with a gun ! love it ....love everything about it

