Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Additional Social Security payment coming soon for individuals in ChicagoR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Religious Leaders Condemn Predatory Holiday LoansAdvocate AndyChicago, IL
therealdeal.com
Check out Chicago’s most buzzworthy real estate stories of 2022
A controversial contest for a casino. Unrelenting demand for luxury housing in the face of rising interest rates. A tech giant’s emergence as a potential savior of the Loop’s pandemic-battered office market. And losing the state’s richest man. These were the topics that dominated Chicago real estate...
therealdeal.com
Flex space provider Convene shuts down Chicago office amid New York layoffs
A flexible office and event space company has laid off more than 50 workers and closed its Chicago office. Convene let go of 54 New York City employees and permanently closed its 50,000-square-foot office in Chicago’s Citadel Center at 131 South Dearborn Street, BisNow reported. While the company closed its Chicago location, the employees laid off were assigned to Convene’s offices in New York.
therealdeal.com
Northwestern Medicine aims for $389M Lake Forest hospital expansion
State officials are considering Northwestern Medicine’s proposed $389 million expansion of a Lake Forest hospital that would add almost 100 new beds to meet growing demand. Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital applied to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board to expand and modernize the property at 1000 North Westmoreland Road, the Chicago Tribune reported.
therealdeal.com
Whelan pays Kimco $21M for suburban Chicago shopping center
A shopping center in the western suburbs could be poised for revitalization. An affiliate of Robert Whelan’s development firm PMAT, which focuses on acquiring grocery-anchored shopping centers and adding value through redevelopment, paid $20.5 million to buy the 274,000-square-foot Wind Point Shopping Center at 251 North Randall Road in Batavia from Conor Flynn’s Kimco Realty, according to Kane County public records.
therealdeal.com
Raskin sells Kenwood apartment portfolio for sizable profit
A New York investment group has sold six Kenwood apartment buildings for $26 million as it departs the Chicago market. The firm, Raskin Risers, sold its 204-unit South Side apartment portfolio to Atlas Asset Management for $26.3 million, Crain’s reported. Mendy Raskin and his partner, Jonathan Kranzler, bought the buildings for $18 million during the pandemic, marking a 40 percent increase in value for the properties.
therealdeal.com
South Side shipping container homes en route
Some Chicago developers are feeling boxed in — as will their newest project’s residents — while they work to deliver an unconventional housing plan. Darryl Burton and Anthony Casboni are taking the final steps to build new homes out of 40-foot-long shipping containers in a South Side neighborhood, yet encountered a lag in receiving city approvals due to a flood of applications for other developments, Block Club Chicago reported.
therealdeal.com
Two new restaurants slated for St. Regis Chicago
The St. Regis Chicago announced the names and concepts for two restaurants opening in the hotel in the coming year. The two restaurants will be Miru, which means view in Japanese, and Tre Dita, which means three fingers in Italian, according to Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises. Miru will open on the 11th floor this Spring and Tre Dita will open on the second floor later in 2023, according to the Chicago Tribune.
