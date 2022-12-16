The St. Regis Chicago announced the names and concepts for two restaurants opening in the hotel in the coming year. The two restaurants will be Miru, which means view in Japanese, and Tre Dita, which means three fingers in Italian, according to Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises. Miru will open on the 11th floor this Spring and Tre Dita will open on the second floor later in 2023, according to the Chicago Tribune.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO