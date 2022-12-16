ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Free parking, ‘Parking Elf’ help out Downtown shoppers

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCNiG_0jlRWVDp00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Along with select free parking days in Downtown Colorado Springs, shoppers who stop by Poor Richard’s Bookstore and surrounding businesses will be visited by the “Parking Elf,” who will be topping off parking meters and spreading Christmas cheer starting Friday, Dec. 16.

This will be the eighth year that Richard Skorman, former City Councilman and owner of Poor Richard’s, has been donning his elf attire to help out shoppers who visit Downtown businesses.

Richard the Parking Elf will be plugging meters from Friday, Dec. 16 through Saturday, Dec. 24 along the 300 block of North Tejon Street, which is home to Poor Richard’s Bookstore, Little Richard’s Toy Store, Louie’s Pizza, Odyssey Gastropub, Crafted Colorado Handmade Market, and more.

If the Parking Elf doesn’t catch shoppers outside as they park, they can ask at the bookstore or toy store for a little meter money, as a gesture of gratitude from the shops for frequenting their stores.

According to a press release from Poor Richard’s, the Parking Elf isn’t the only one offering a helping hand this holiday season, as several peak shopping and entertainment days will feature free parking all day, courtesy of the City of Colorado Springs!

Free parking days Downtown:

  • Christmas Day, Dec. 25
  • Day after Christmas, Dec. 26
  • New Year’s Day, Jan. 1
  • Day after New Year’s, Jan. 2

Parking will be free these days at both the covered parking garages and the on-street meters.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Mayor Suthers and Santa to welcome guests at CS Airport

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mayor John Suthers joined Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in welcoming travelers to the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Director of Aviation Greg Phillips teamed up with the mayor and Santa to serve hot chocolate to travelers in celebration of a record-breaking year at COS. “This has been a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Christmas banquet at Springs Rescue Mission

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Springs Rescue Mission (SRM) will be hosting its third annual Christmas banquet on Friday, Dec. 23. SRM is doing the banquet a day early to allow staff and volunteers time to spend with their loved ones on Christmas Eve. According to SRM, this will be its first year as “the city’s only […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Renovation to turn Fishers Canyon Open Space into newest outdoor recreation space begins

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs recently acquired Fishers Canyon Open Space. Now, the city is working to turn the 343-acre open space into something suitable and safe for public access. According to the city, work and mitigation for Fishers Canyon began in December. The future trail system and outdoor recreation The post Renovation to turn Fishers Canyon Open Space into newest outdoor recreation space begins appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Taco Bell’s new COS location brings 50 jobs to area

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — There’s a new Taco Bell coming to Colorado Springs, bringing with it 50 new jobs to the Pikes Peak Region. According to a press release, the new location will be at 7857 East Woodman Road, which is near the intersection with Marksheffel Road, and just west of Falcon. The new location will […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum extending holiday hours

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum will extend its hours of operation between Christmas and New Year’s Day to seven days a week. Normally the museum is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, between Christmas and New Year’s Day the museum will be open Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28 from […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
fremontcountycrusader.com

Traffic Switch Planned on Southbound I-25 Between S. Academy Boulevard and Colo. 16

The Colorado Department of Transportation and SEMA Construction continue work on improvements on I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and North Santa Fe Avenue (Mile Point 135-127). As part of the I-25 improvement project, on Monday night, Dec. 19, southbound traffic will shift to the newly constructed southbound lanes between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue. In order for construction crews to perform traffic switch, there will be alternating right and left lane closures on southbound I-25 between MP 127 to 131 and southbound I-25 lanes will be closed at S. Academy Blvd., traffic will utilize ramps at that location to continue south on I-25.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Major manufacturing project announced Tuesday in Colorado Springs; includes expansion, 600 new jobs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the second time in less than a week, local leaders gathered to reveal details about an employer's plan to create hundreds of jobs in the city. The Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation issued a release describing an event Tuesday to "announce the largest advanced manufacturing project in The post Major manufacturing project announced Tuesday in Colorado Springs; includes expansion, 600 new jobs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Give! Campaign 2022: Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It is time once again for the GIVE! Campaign and FOX21 News is helping out by highlighting local organizations that need your help. Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale (CSCC) performs all over the city, the nation, and internationally. CSCC works with kindergarten through 12th grade, the performing division starting in 4th grade requires auditions to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Springs Rescue Mission ready for arctic air blast

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Springs Rescue Mission (SRM) is prepared for the upcoming arctic air blast arriving late Wednesday, Dec. 21. Cameron Moix said that not a lot changes for SRM for events like the arctic air blast because the mission is open all day every day. The only changes of note are that the mission […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Day Community Meal

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Salvation Army is hosting its annual Christmas Day Community Meal on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25. The community meal will have live music, worship, and “lots of community fellowship,” according to Salvation Army. The expectation is to serve and deliver nearly 2,000 meals on Christmas day. The Salvation Army will be […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo business sells functional western art

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — There is still time to get last-minute gifts for Christmas, and you can shop locally in Pueblo at Kaysa Duke Art. Kaysa and Gregory Duke sell what they call “functional western art,” along with wood burn ornaments and greeting cards adorned with Kaysa’s art. Gregory Duke makes soy candles and said that […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Firefighters on scene of working fire on Blue Vail Way

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a working fire inside a building Sunday morning on Dec. 18. Crews responded following reports of the smell of smoke inside a building located at 7721 Blue Vail Way. CSFD determined that a smoldering pile of clothes in the basement was the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

United Way and Care & Share team up for food distribution

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak United Way (PPUW) and Care & Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado are teaming up for a food distribution event on Wednesday, Dec. 21. According to PPUW, calls to 2-1-1 for rent and utility assistance have gone up over the last month. Covering those bills leads to less in family […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Several arrests during routine illegal camping enforcement Monday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department's Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) said that it arrested at least three people Monday morning during routine enforcement of a city ordinance that bans camping within 100 feet of a creek or other waterway. KRDO However, police said that they took the suspects into custody not The post Several arrests during routine illegal camping enforcement Monday in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Olaf, the Grinch, Santa and more to visit Downtown

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Saturday, Dec. 17, colorful characters including Santa, Olaf, and the Grinch will be strolling through Downtown Colorado Springs to visit with shoppers and take photos, and U.S. Olympic figure skaters will be hosting Skatefest at Skate in the Park. The Downtown Partnership said in a press release that the events are […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Robbery with a firearm at business near Platte Ave

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a robbery at a business on East Boulder Street on the morning of Monday, Dec. 19. Around 11 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a business on the 2300 block of East Boulder St near Platte Avenue. Officer’s investigation showed a man entered […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police: Suspect barricaded in house on city’s northside, people asked to avoid the area

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officers responded to a barricaded suspect in a house on Pueblo's northside Tuesday afternoon. At 2:02 p.m., the Pueblo Police Department reported there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the 1800 block of W. 31st St. People were asked to avoid the area. The PPD told KRDO officers were trying The post Pueblo Police: Suspect barricaded in house on city’s northside, people asked to avoid the area appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Housing and shelter emergency declared in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — On Monday, Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the City of Pueblo in preparation for the oncoming storm which could see prolonged sub-zero temperatures. Mayor Gradisar’s declaration commenced at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, and ends at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Don’t miss ElectriCritters at the Pueblo Zoo!

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — There is still time to visit ElectriCritters at the Pueblo Zoo, which features thousands of lights and festive animal-inspired displays. Now in its 30th year, ElecriCritters is the perfect occasion to get in the holiday spirit. The Pueblo Zoo said the display this year features more than 150 animal creations, 250,000 lights, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

KXRM

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy