Free parking, ‘Parking Elf’ help out Downtown shoppers

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Along with select free parking days in Downtown Colorado Springs, shoppers who stop by Poor Richard’s Bookstore and surrounding businesses will be visited by the “Parking Elf,” who will be topping off parking meters and spreading Christmas cheer starting Friday, Dec. 16.

This will be the eighth year that Richard Skorman, former City Councilman and owner of Poor Richard’s, has been donning his elf attire to help out shoppers who visit Downtown businesses.

Richard the Parking Elf will be plugging meters from Friday, Dec. 16 through Saturday, Dec. 24 along the 300 block of North Tejon Street, which is home to Poor Richard’s Bookstore, Little Richard’s Toy Store, Louie’s Pizza, Odyssey Gastropub, Crafted Colorado Handmade Market, and more.

If the Parking Elf doesn’t catch shoppers outside as they park, they can ask at the bookstore or toy store for a little meter money, as a gesture of gratitude from the shops for frequenting their stores.

According to a press release from Poor Richard’s, the Parking Elf isn’t the only one offering a helping hand this holiday season, as several peak shopping and entertainment days will feature free parking all day, courtesy of the City of Colorado Springs!

Free parking days Downtown:

Christmas Day, Dec. 25

Day after Christmas, Dec. 26

New Year’s Day, Jan. 1

Day after New Year’s, Jan. 2

Parking will be free these days at both the covered parking garages and the on-street meters.

