The Brownwood Fire Department, with assistance from Early Fire, Lifeguard Ambulance, Red Cross and Oncor, responded to a house fire at 5:35 pm on Friday, December 16. The location was 3310 Stephen F. Austin, Lot 22 in Brownwood. According to the report from the Brownwood Fire Department, the fire had vented through the roof. Extensive overhaul was done due to fire that spread into the void space between the ceiling and the roof. Fire crews were able to save most of the occupant’s belongings by covering them up with salvage covers. Two occupants were displaced along with their two dogs. Red Cross assisted with housing for the residents. The Fire Department spent just under three hours on the scene. The cause of the fire was “unintentional, electrical in nature”. The amount of damage was $60,000. The fire originated in the kitchen. There were no injuries.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO