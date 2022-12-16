Read full article on original website
Rick Barnett, 78, of Rising Star
Rick Barnett went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 19 at Care Nursing and Rehab in Early with Hospice Care. We rejoice that he is made whole. No more Dementia or pain. He will be greatly missed by loved ones and friends. Rick was born to Russel and...
Ottis Monroe Lee, 91, of Brownwood
Ottis Monroe Lee, 91, of Brownwood, Texas passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, December 20, 2022 after a lengthy battle with health complications. Ottis was born on January 22, 1931 in Ballinger, Texas to his parents, Olan and Onis Lee. He lived most of his childhood in the Rising Star area. He joined the army in 1950 and was stationed in Nevada during the days of nuclear bomb testing. He had some stories to tell about Nevada. Later, in his service to our nation, he was a driver in the Korean War.
Johnny Everett Schwab, 69, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Johnny Everett Schwab, 69 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Monday, December 19, 2022, in Abilene, Texas.
Steve A. Galvan, 64, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Steve A. Galvan, 64, of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Johnny Sandoval, 61, of Brady
Date of Death: Sunday, December 18, 2022 in San Angelo. Parents: Jose Sandoval and Rosa (Trevino) Sandoval. Family Rec. Friends: 6 to 8 Tuesday evening with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 pm at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady. S U R V I V O R S. Mother: Rosa...
HPU alumna Pat Hardy receives Texas Baptists’ 2022 B.E.S.T. Award
(Photo – Pat Hardy (right) was named a recipient of Texas Baptists’ Baptist Educators Serving Texans (B.E.S.T) Award. Pictured with Hardy is Dr. Cory Hines, HPU president.) The B.E.S.T. Award is coordinated by the Office of Cooperative Program Ministries and annually recognizes Christian educators who live out their...
Kevin Bachtel To Lead HPU Football Program
According to HPUSports.com, the Howard Payne University athletic department today announced the naming of current assistant head coach Kevin Bachtel as the next head coach to guide the Yellow Jacket football program. Jason Bachtel accepts a coordinator position at Houston Christian University,. Kevin Bachtel, the current assistant head coach and...
Weekly Sports Schedule Dec. 20-24
Bangs at Brownwood, 11:15 a.m. Snyder at Brownwood, 12:30 p.m. Brock at Early, 5:15 p.m. Howard Payne at Abilene Christian, 6 p.m.
Lula Ann Hawkins, 79, of Brownwood
Lula Ann Hawkins, age 79, of Brownwood, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Memorial Service for Lula will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Kimberly Redden Atkinson, 54, of Early
Kimberly Redden Atkinson, 54, of Early, Texas, passed away December 15, 2022. A Celebration of her Life will be held at Victory Life Church, 901 CC Woodson Rd, Early, Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 11:00 AM with a coffee gathering session after the service in true tribute to Kim. Additional celebrations will be held in Virginia at a later date.
Mary L Stevens
Funeral service for Mary L Stevens, 68 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
Fire Friday Causes $60,000 in Damage
The Brownwood Fire Department, with assistance from Early Fire, Lifeguard Ambulance, Red Cross and Oncor, responded to a house fire at 5:35 pm on Friday, December 16. The location was 3310 Stephen F. Austin, Lot 22 in Brownwood. According to the report from the Brownwood Fire Department, the fire had vented through the roof. Extensive overhaul was done due to fire that spread into the void space between the ceiling and the roof. Fire crews were able to save most of the occupant’s belongings by covering them up with salvage covers. Two occupants were displaced along with their two dogs. Red Cross assisted with housing for the residents. The Fire Department spent just under three hours on the scene. The cause of the fire was “unintentional, electrical in nature”. The amount of damage was $60,000. The fire originated in the kitchen. There were no injuries.
Hamilton driver dies after crashing into tree on FM 573
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Hamilton man is dead following a crash on FM 573 in Mills County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 4:48 p.m. Dec. 14 to FM 573 where a 2001 Ford F-250 pick-up truck was traveling southbound. According to the trooper, the Ford left...
Court Records 12/16/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from December 8 through December 15:. Arrellano, Zekiel Elijah, Possession of Marijuana < 2-oz. Covington, William Dewayne, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Galindo, Adam Marquez, Driving While Intoxicated. Love, Kristi Jeanes, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. McBee, Cayden Andrew, Possession...
Two Indicted on Capital Murder Charges
The Brownwood Police Department issued the followed press release shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday:. On Monday, August 22, 2022, at approximately 5:10 p.m., first responders for the City of Brownwood were dispatched to a home in the 700blk of Ave C regarding a report of an unresponsive juvenile. That evening, 9-year-old HardiQuinn Hill was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Harold Hogan.
Pair of weekend arrests made for assault
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday regarding a pair of weekend incidents:. On Sunday, December 18 at approximately 1 a.m., Officer Grady Vazquez was dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Beaver Street regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, Officer Vazquez met...
Weekend fire at manufactured home displaces residents
At 5:35 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, the Brownwood Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 3310 Stephen F. Austin Lot 22. Upon arrival the fire had vented through the roof. Fire crews knocked down the fire and extensive overhaul was done due to fire that spread into the void space between the ceiling and the roof. Fire crews were able to save most of the occupants belongings by covering them up with salvage covers. Two occupants were displaced along with their two dogs. Red Cross was notified to assist with housing the displaced residents.
Bitterly Cold Temps Arrive Thursday Morning
Arctic air arrives early Thursday morning and temperatures will plunge quickly, staying below freezing until Saturday afternoon. “I expect the cold front to arrive between 6:00 am and 8:00 am on Thursday morning. Once it passes through, temperatures in the Brown County area will fall from around 40 degrees early Thursday morning to around 22 by noon and 20 by 5:00 pm. Temperatures overnight will continue to chill down to around 10 degrees on Friday morning and struggle to increase to about 25 on Friday afternoon. Friday night the low is forecast near 15 with a high Saturday near 36,” said KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner.
Wind Chill Watch Issued for Brown and Area Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Watch for all of the KOXE listening area, and most of West Central Texas, from Thursday morning through Friday morning. Wind chill values may fall to extremely dangerous levels, resulting in hypothermia and could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. Wind chills as low as 10 degrees below zero are anticipated in Brown and surrounding counties. Remember to dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Do not remain outside for prolonged periods of time unless necessary. Keep an extra blanket or two in your vehicles to remain warm in case you become stranded.
