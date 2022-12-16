Read full article on original website
WJLA
2 armed suspects wanted after carjacking at Riverdale Park drive-thru ATM
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police in Prince George's County are looking for two suspects after a carjacking at a Wells Fargo Bank drive-thru ATM last week. On Dec. 12, just before 3 a.m., two armed suspects in a gray in color AUDI sedan bearing stolen DC tags GS5261 carjacked a 2016 Toyota Highlander bearing MD tags 6DY0554, according to the Riverdale Park Police Department.
WJLA
Carjacking murder: Man shot to death while pumping gas at Largo Exxon station; BMW stolen
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Lee Alexander Thomas was shot to death as he was pumping gas at a Largo Exxon station around the corner from his home, Monday night. Sources tell 7News two men with guns walked up and demanded Thomas hand over his new BMW. When he didn't give it up quickly enough, they shot him.
WJLA
PHOTOS: Stolen car linked to 2 robberies ditched on porch of Northwest DC home
WASHINGTON (7News) — A car that was reportedly stolen and connected to armed robberies in the city ended up in front of a Northwest D.C. resident's doorstep on Sunday. While D.C. Police officers were trying to make a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle near the area of 11th and N Street, things took a quick turn. The department told 7News that officers were alerted that the stolen vehicle appeared to have been connected to two robberies that happened that morning in the Third District.
WJLA
WATCH: Fairfax police chief warns of holiday crime surge, addresses officer shortage
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis says his department is seeing an increase in shoplifting incidents that have turned into more serious crimes and thefts from automobiles. He recommends area residents resist the temptation to leave gifts, and other valuable items in the car.
WJLA
Loudoun County Sheriff's Office investigating scammers gaining remote access to computers
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office are investigating a series of scams involving fraudsters gaining access to victims' computers and draining their bank accounts. Sgt. Matt Moats has been the supervisor of the Financial Crimes Unit with the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office for...
WJLA
Critical missing: Herndon police looking for 10-year-old girl with 'medical concerns'
HERNDON, Va. (7News) — UPDATE: Lillian Robertson has been found and is safe, Herndon Police report. The Herndon Police Department is looking for a 10-year-old girl who police have deemed, "critical due to medical concerns." Lillian Robertson was last seen leaving her home in the 1000 block of Charles...
WJLA
Llama drama! Watch as Fairfax County PD officers chase after stray llama
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A llama wandered into Fairfax County Animal Shelter's barn and officials are working to get her back to her rightful home. Tuesday morning, the animal shelter posted a photo of a llama that was rescued by Fairfax County Animal Protection Police after she was spotted running on the Fairfax County Parkway near Popes Head Road.
WJLA
Man washing windows in NW DC falls several stories to his death, MPD says
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A man washing windows fell to his death Tuesday in Northwest D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) told 7News. The man was found unconscious in an alley in the 1400 block of Newton Street. NW., police said, adding that the man fell from several stories from a scaffold.
WJLA
Calvert County Sheriff's deputy, suspect both wounded after 130-mph pursuit
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. (7News) — It was Saturday night at about 9:30 when a Calvert County Sheriff’s deputy pulled a car over just north of Dunkirk on Rt 4. When that car took off the deputies chased, reporting speeds over 130 miles an hour. And then shots were...
WJLA
Shooting in Takoma Park leaves man in critical condition, 2 suspects in custody
TAKOMA PARK, Md. (7News) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Takoma Park Sunday afternoon. Two suspects in the shooting are in custody, Takoma Park Police said. Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 7600 block of New Hampshire Avenue at...
WJLA
Police address weekend scare at Tysons Corner Center mall: 'no shots fired', 2 in custody
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — 7News is learning more about what some shoppers described as a scary scene Sunday night at Tysons Corner Center, with the mall evacuated amid a large police response. Fairfax County Police say there was a lot of "misinformation" being shared, including inaccurate social media...
WJLA
Residents escape uninjured from Fairfax Co. house fire, officials say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Residents of a Fairfax County single-story home escaped without injury after their home caught on fire late Monday night, the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said. Just after 4 a.m., fire offcials tweeted that crews were on the scene of a house fire...
WJLA
Baltimore woman recounts last conversation with brother before fatal stabbing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The sister of Baltimore’s latest homicide victim, Arnold Manuel, is speaking out. To Kim Manuel, Arnold is more than the city’s 323rd homicide, he is her little brother. “All he do is wave, he don’t bother nobody,” Kim said. That is how...
WJLA
Winner of 'Oprah's Favorite Things' sends prize to Va. assisted living facility caregivers
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Christmas is coming early for caregivers at an assisted living facility in Alexandria, Virginia. Tricia O’Neill Politte tells 7News that for years she's entered Oprah's 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes -- and this year she was one of 12 people who won. Politte said she is sending all the prizes to the caregivers at Sunrise Mt. Vernon, an assisted living facility.
WJLA
Woodleigh Chase is coming to Fairfax! Sales center open now
Erickson Senior Living joins Good Morning Washington to talk about Woodleigh Chase, a continuing care retirement community coming to Fairfax, VA. Learn more at their sales center, or visit ericksonseniorliving.com/woodleigh-chase today!
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin calls on Fairfax County, local jurisdictions to scrap vehicle tax
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposed $1 billion in tax relief and more spending for teachers, law enforcement, nurses, and behavioral health. Shortly after Youngkin’s budget presentation to state lawmakers, 7News Reporter Nick Minock asked Youngkin if he would consider scrapping the annual...
WJLA
Fairfax County internship program gives students chance at pharmacy career
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s not every day you see high school students filling up your medications at the pharmacy, but at the Giant pharmacy in Springfield, Va. – that is exactly who is behind the counter. “I have learned a lot more about medications than...
WJLA
Arlington's county board primary in June will be first use of ranked choice voting in Va.
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington will become the first locality in Virginia to utilize ranked choice voting, after the county board approved a plan to try out the ranked choice system for the upcoming county board primary election in June of 2023. "I'm very gung-ho about this," said County...
WJLA
Charles Co. teacher joked to students about slavery, disabled people: CCPS says
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A substitute teacher at a Charles County high school told jokes to students regarding slavery and disabled people, Charles County Public Schools told 7News. In a letter written to parents and staff, Principal Kathy Perriello said the substitute teacher has been pulled from the...
