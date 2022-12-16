Read full article on original website
smh in milwaukee
4d ago
I am so sorry Ms Thomas I pray you will find the closure you are looking for in jesus's name I pray amen
WISN
One dead in police shooting in Veterans Central Place
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a "critical incident" at 35th & Wells streets near Veterans Central Place. According to police, around 730am officers responded to the housing facility for veterans for an "active shooter." Several witnesses and neighbors told 12 News they heard several shots fired.
wtmj.com
Milwaukee police evacuate building, kill suspect equipped with firearm
MILWAUKEE — Police shot and killed a 66-year-old male suspect who they described as an ‘active shooter’ early on Tuesday morning, forcing authorities to evacuate a building that includes residences and businesses. According to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, authorities were called to the 3300-block of W...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting at Vets Place Central, man dead
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police shot and killed a 66-year-old man at a veterans home Tuesday morning, Dec. 20. Police said they were called for an active shooter at Vets Place Central near 34th and Wells around 7:30 a.m. The facility provides transitional and long-term housing for veterans – including the 66-year-old.
Kenosha shooting: 2 shot in reported Kenosha hostage situation; suspected shooter dead
Two people were seriously wounded in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night, police said.
Family Blames Milwaukee Police for the Death of 25-Year-Old Mother and Daughter
An investigation is ongoing into the deaths of Khalilah Brister, 25, and her 7-year-old daughter, Tyrielle Jefferson, who were found dead near a Milwaukee beach on the early morning hours of December 7. According to Brister’s mother, Jackie Brister, the saga unfolded when her daughter left home with her mother’s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Appleton and Keefe shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Dec. 20 near Appleton and Keefe. It happened around 1:14 a.m. The 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
BET
Boy Charged With Shooting Mom Over VR Headset Requests $100 Bail
A 10-year-old child, accused of shooting his mother for refusing to buy him a virtual reality headset, is asking for his bail to be reduced according to what is in his "piggy banks." According to local station WTMJ, on Wednesday (Dec. 14), the child, who isn’t named because he‘s a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha shooting: Suspected gunman dead; 3 taken to hospital
KENOSHA, Wis. - One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a shootout with police in Kenosha Monday night, Dec. 19 near 13th Avenue and 56th Street. Neighbors woke up with a lot of questions. Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, police said they responded to a call of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 4-year-old homicide, caregivers arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl near 23rd and National. Officials say the young victim, identified by family members as Kaliyah King, was brought to a hospital for treatment, and she later died from her injuries. Police say the caregivers...
CBS 58
Vehicle with child inside stolen near 32nd and Michigan, boy found unharmed
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen with a 6-year-old child inside. It happened just before 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20 near 32nd and Michigan. Authorities say the suspects got into a running vehicle with a 6-year-old boy in the backseat before driving off.
13-year-old girl shot and injured in Milwaukee
A 13-year-old girl was injured in a shooting near 64th and Villard on Sunday, police say. Police are seeking unknown suspects.
Kenosha hostage situation: 3 victims injured, suspect dead
Two people were shot and injured during a hostage situation in Kenosha Monday evening. The suspected shooter is dead.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police recover 31 packages; 1 arrested; 1 sought
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are warning people to be extra cautious this year after arresting one of the thieves responsible for stealing 31 packages this holiday season. "This is a vehicle and person that we and the Milwaukee police had our eye out for several days as they were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide; young girl dies from injuries, 2 caregivers arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl near 22nd and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 16. Officials say the young victim, identified by family members as Kaliyah King, was brought to a hospital for treatment – and she later died from her injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee family's Christmas presents stolen, thieves on surveillance
MILWAUKEE - Days before Christmas, a Milwaukee family was left without presents after two men broke into their apartment near 27th and Roosevelt on Saturday, Dec. 17. They got away with more than $1,000 worth of gifts, but they did leave behind some important evidence. Moments after the two men...
2 men shot and killed while in their car near Appleton and Congress
Two men were shot and killed near Appleton and Congress on Sunday, Milwaukee police say. The shooting happened around 7:43 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine house fire; mother, 3 daughters left homeless
RACINE, Wis. - A mother and three daughters are homeless after fire destroyed their home on Randolph Street in Racine on Monday morning, Dec. 19. Racine firefighters were dispatched to the residence on Randolph near Maple Street around 8:45 a.m. Monday. Officials say nobody was home when the firefighters arrived. They saw heavy fire showing from a bedroom window and entering the attic space.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Union Grove man accused; reckless and drunk driving, threatening deputy
UNION GROVE, Wis. - A 34-year-old Union Grove man faces multiple charges following what authorities called a reckless driving incident on Monday evening, Dec. 19. The accused is Joshua Karasti. According to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, an off-duty sheriff's sergeant was driving on West Street...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Mall owner in court Monday; 1 day after suspicious fire
The owners of Milwaukee's vacant Northridge Mall are due back in court Monday, Dec. 19. The hearing comes just one day after another fire was reported on the property.
wapl.com
Milwaukee man sentenced for killing Kaukauna man
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Milwaukee man will spend 52 years in prison for killing a Kaukauna resident. Mack Chambliss is also sentenced in Milwaukee County Court to 30 years on extended supervision for First-Degree Reckless Homicide, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Hiding a Corpse. Chambliss shot...
