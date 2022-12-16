ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WISN

One dead in police shooting in Veterans Central Place

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a "critical incident" at 35th & Wells streets near Veterans Central Place. According to police, around 730am officers responded to the housing facility for veterans for an "active shooter." Several witnesses and neighbors told 12 News they heard several shots fired.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Milwaukee police evacuate building, kill suspect equipped with firearm

MILWAUKEE — Police shot and killed a 66-year-old male suspect who they described as an ‘active shooter’ early on Tuesday morning, forcing authorities to evacuate a building that includes residences and businesses. According to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, authorities were called to the 3300-block of W...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police shooting at Vets Place Central, man dead

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police shot and killed a 66-year-old man at a veterans home Tuesday morning, Dec. 20. Police said they were called for an active shooter at Vets Place Central near 34th and Wells around 7:30 a.m. The facility provides transitional and long-term housing for veterans – including the 66-year-old.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Appleton and Keefe shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Dec. 20 near Appleton and Keefe. It happened around 1:14 a.m. The 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
MILWAUKEE, WI
BET

Boy Charged With Shooting Mom Over VR Headset Requests $100 Bail

A 10-year-old child, accused of shooting his mother for refusing to buy him a virtual reality headset, is asking for his bail to be reduced according to what is in his "piggy banks." According to local station WTMJ, on Wednesday (Dec. 14), the child, who isn’t named because he‘s a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha shooting: Suspected gunman dead; 3 taken to hospital

KENOSHA, Wis. - One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a shootout with police in Kenosha Monday night, Dec. 19 near 13th Avenue and 56th Street. Neighbors woke up with a lot of questions. Shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, police said they responded to a call of...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 4-year-old homicide, caregivers arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl near 23rd and National. Officials say the young victim, identified by family members as Kaliyah King, was brought to a hospital for treatment, and she later died from her injuries. Police say the caregivers...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa police recover 31 packages; 1 arrested; 1 sought

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police are warning people to be extra cautious this year after arresting one of the thieves responsible for stealing 31 packages this holiday season. "This is a vehicle and person that we and the Milwaukee police had our eye out for several days as they were...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide; young girl dies from injuries, 2 caregivers arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide and child abuse case involving a 4-year-old girl near 22nd and National Avenue on Friday, Dec. 16. Officials say the young victim, identified by family members as Kaliyah King, was brought to a hospital for treatment – and she later died from her injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee family's Christmas presents stolen, thieves on surveillance

MILWAUKEE - Days before Christmas, a Milwaukee family was left without presents after two men broke into their apartment near 27th and Roosevelt on Saturday, Dec. 17. They got away with more than $1,000 worth of gifts, but they did leave behind some important evidence. Moments after the two men...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine house fire; mother, 3 daughters left homeless

RACINE, Wis. - A mother and three daughters are homeless after fire destroyed their home on Randolph Street in Racine on Monday morning, Dec. 19. Racine firefighters were dispatched to the residence on Randolph near Maple Street around 8:45 a.m. Monday. Officials say nobody was home when the firefighters arrived. They saw heavy fire showing from a bedroom window and entering the attic space.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Union Grove man accused; reckless and drunk driving, threatening deputy

UNION GROVE, Wis. - A 34-year-old Union Grove man faces multiple charges following what authorities called a reckless driving incident on Monday evening, Dec. 19. The accused is Joshua Karasti. According to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, an off-duty sheriff's sergeant was driving on West Street...
UNION GROVE, WI
wapl.com

Milwaukee man sentenced for killing Kaukauna man

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Milwaukee man will spend 52 years in prison for killing a Kaukauna resident. Mack Chambliss is also sentenced in Milwaukee County Court to 30 years on extended supervision for First-Degree Reckless Homicide, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Hiding a Corpse. Chambliss shot...
MILWAUKEE, WI

