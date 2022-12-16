Read full article on original website
Streets Of Old Milwaukee at Milwaukee Public Museum
Experience the magic of the holiday season inside the Streets Of Old Milwaukee at the Milwaukee Public Museum. Brian Kramp is checking out their popular turn-of-the-century exhibit that has been transformed into a holiday wonderland.
Significant Milwaukee police presence near 34th and Wells
MILWAUKEE - There is a significant police presence near 34th and Wells in Milwaukee on Tuesday morning, Dec. 20 for what officials describe as a "critical incident." The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been dispatched to the scene. FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene – and...
Lowlands Group Winter Experiences
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Lowlands Winter Experiences are back with outdoor dining at all of their restaurants. Brian Kramp is at Café Hollander outdoor dining is a must during the holidays.
Winter storm prep: We Energies, residents planning for the worst
MILWAUKEE - We Energies and other utility companies are already preparing for snow and wind-caused outages from a winter storm expected to arrive Thursday, Dec. 22. Before flurries fall and winds whip across the area, the work to keep the lights on starts now to ensure every We Energies truck, employee and crew is ready to go – even on the holidays.
Semi rollover, dumps scrap metal on Milwaukee off-ramp
MILWAUKEE - A semi rolled over on the off-ramp from northbound I-43 at National Avenue on Milwaukee's south side on Monday morning, Dec. 19. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says the truck was hauling a full load of scrap metal. There is no word at this time on injuries.
Northridge Mall property dispute; judge unhappy with mall owners, city
Northridge Mall property dispute; judge unhappy with mall owners, city. A Milwaukee County judge is not happy with both the owner of the shuttered Northridge Mall and the City of Milwaukee, as he tries to move the planning of the demolition of the property forward – all while the owners, US Black Spruce Enterprise Group, are appealing that ruling.
Milwaukee fatal Kilbourn Bridge fall, video shows desperate rescue effort
MILWAUKEE - For the first time since Richard Dujardin fell from a raised Kilbourn Bridge in Milwaukee in August, we’re seeing video of the desperate attempt to save him. Dujardin was visiting Milwaukee from Rhode Island. His family says he was trying to walk across the bridge to visit a church.
Firefighters at Milwaukee's Northridge Mall
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to Milwaukee's old Northridge Mall Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18. FOX6 News has reached out to the Milwaukee Fire Department for more information on what led to this response. This comes after a judge ordered the owner of the vacant mall to file plans to raze the...
Milwaukee mayor challenges 2020 Census numbers for city
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is getting ready for a battle with the U.S. Census Bureau. The mayor says the city's population count was not accurate – which could mean millions of dollars lost for the city.
Kenosha shooting near 13th Avenue, 56th Street, 'area not safe'
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police responded to a shooting near 13th Avenue and 56th Street Monday night, Dec. 19. As of 9 p.m., Kenosha police said: "This area is not safe at the moment. Please stay inside. Do not go to the area." As of 10:30 p.m., police had not...
AmFam sells downtown Milwaukee building but real estate activity up 55%
MILWAUKEE - In November, American Family Insurance announced it is selling a downtown Milwaukee building instead of developing it, but the news isn't as bad as it may seem. The AmFam decision hinges on the reality that a certain part of their employees will always work from home, but a closer look downtown tells a different story; that the recovery is faring a lot better than in other cities.
Northridge Mall owner in court Monday; 1 day after suspicious fire
MILWAUKEE - The owners of Milwaukee's vacant Northridge Mall are due back in court Monday, Dec. 19. The hearing comes just one day after another fire was reported on the property. Firefighters responded to Milwaukee's old Northridge Mall Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18, around 3 p.m. A Milwaukee Fire Department deputy...
Burlington fire, hybrid vehicle batteries identified as cause
BURLINGTON, Wis. - The Burlington Fire Department said hybrid vehicle batteries are to blame for a Dec. 15 fire. According to fire officials, crews cut their way into the building on Maryland Avenue near Milwaukee Avenue. Four battery packs from hybrid vehicles were found where the fire originated. The batteries...
Vehicle stolen with Milwaukee boy inside near 32nd and Michigan
MILWAUKEE - Police said a 6-year-old Milwaukee boy was in the backseat of a stolen vehicle Tuesday, Dec. 20. Authorities said unknown persons got into the running vehicle near 32nd and Michigan and drove off with the boy inside. The vehicle stopped roughly a block away, and the persons got out.
Milwaukee police shooting at Vets Place Central, man dead
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police shot and killed a 66-year-old man at a veterans home Tuesday morning, Dec. 20. Police said they were called for an active shooter at Vets Place Central near 34th and Wells around 7:30 a.m. The facility provides transitional and long-term housing for veterans – including the 66-year-old.
Racine house fire; mother, 3 daughters left homeless
RACINE, Wis. - A mother and three daughters are homeless after fire destroyed their home on Randolph Street in Racine on Monday morning, Dec. 19. Racine firefighters were dispatched to the residence on Randolph near Maple Street around 8:45 a.m. Monday. Officials say nobody was home when the firefighters arrived. They saw heavy fire showing from a bedroom window and entering the attic space.
Season of Giving Blood Drive to be held Dec. 27 & 28
MILWAUKEE - The 22nd annual Season of Giving Blood Drive at the Milwaukee County Zoo will be held Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 28. Versiti hopes to welcome more than 500 donors, potentially saving up to 1,500 local patients in need of lifesaving blood. As a token of gratitude,...
George Hill provides National Guard families with Christmas gifts
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill brought a little holiday warmth and cheer to families of deployed service members on a cold wintry Dec. 17 day. Hill, along with his wife, children and friends, brought Christmas gifts for more than 50 children of 31 families whose soldier is deployed with the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB) headquarters element to Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti.
Appleton and Keefe shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Dec. 20 near Appleton and Keefe. It happened around 1:14 a.m. The 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact...
Williams Bay Yerkes Observatory's world's tallest glass Christmas tree
WILLIAMS BAY, Wis. - A world record stands tall in Williams Bay. It's full of holiday spirit, too. It's made up of 3,000 pounds of glass. "It’s like, super tall," said Mia Mohr. "It’s like, a billion feet." It's not quite that tall, but it does break a...
