pix11.com
Delicious drinks to celebrate National Sangria Day
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tuesday, Dec. 20, is National Sangria Day, and the New York Living team celebrated with Lisa Fernandes, the head bartender at the Hidden Pearl and the bartender for Rule of Thirds in Brooklyn. Watch the video players for more.
pix11.com
Seasonable cold with a mix of sunny skies and story conditions later this week in NY, NJ
Expect some sunny skies with a mix of cold temperatures before stormy conditions move in toward the end of the week.
pix11.com
Thousands in wigs, hair products stolen from Bronx store
Someone swiped a big box from the store. The contents were worth around $4,000.
pix11.com
NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, hot water
People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable.
pix11.com
Climate change chat with family during the holidays
This could be the coldest holiday weekend in decades, and that could inspire some family talk about climate change. Environmentalist Heather White explains how to have that conversation.
pix11.com
Central Park gate named in honor of Exonerated Five
The Gate of the Exonerated in Central Park was named in honor of the five men who were wrongfully convicted when they were teenagers of a brutal rape in the park in 1989.
pix11.com
Uber drivers turn off the app and protest
New York Uber drivers went on strike Monday to protest a lawsuit filed by the company that halted an impending pay raise.
pix11.com
Protesters vandalize NYC councilman’s home with hateful anti-drag graffiti
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) – A Manhattan councilmember’s home and office were vandalized with hateful graffiti by anti-drag protesters on Monday, police said. Councilmember Erik Bottcher helped organize Drag Story Hour, a storytelling program where drag performers read children’s books, on Saturday at a Manhattan library that drew protests and counter-protests, the lawmaker said on Twitter.
pix11.com
Medicine shortage worries NYC moms amid tridemic
It's especially scary for parents who are having trouble getting hands on medicine for their young children. Mom Jennifer Maggio said she watched in anguish as her 1-year-old son Salvatore suffered in pain from an ear infection.
pix11.com
Festive holiday decor
James Stanley of James Stanley NY shares fun and creative ideas.
pix11.com
Student stabbed at Uniondale High School
A student at Uniondale High School was repeatedly stabbed on Monday afternoon, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.
pix11.com
Workplace diversity
The importance of diversity in the workplace, and the challenges that professionals from communities of color face in the corporate world.
pix11.com
New Yorkers light world’s biggest menorah on first night of Hanukkah
On the first night of Hanukkah, menorahs both large and small were lit across New York City and across the country country to celebrate the start of the eight day festival of lights.
pix11.com
Sun, cold to kick off workweek in NY, NJ
Look for bright sunshine and unseasonably cold conditions Monday through Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.
pix11.com
MTA worker beaten with a hammer at Manhattan subway room: NYPD
CHELSEA (PIX11) – An MTA worker was hit five times in the head with a hammer by an unknown suspect after an argument in a Manhattan subway dispatch room, police said. The attacker broke into the dispatch room to argue with an assistant train dispatcher on the L train platform at the 14th Street/Eighth Avenue subway station around 2 a.m., according to police. The argument led to a fight, and the assailant hit the dispatcher five times in the head with a hammer, police said. It was unclear what the argument was about, authorities said.
pix11.com
NYC celebrates first day of Hanukkah
NYC will be lighting the world's largest menorah in Grand Army Plaza, near Central Park, Sunday night.
pix11.com
Joshua Henry Muscles his way into the role of ‘Gaston’ for ‘Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration
NEW YORK (PIX11) Joshua Henry does it all – sings, dances, acts, plays guitar. The multi-talented star was tapped to play ‘Gaston’ in the upcoming live-action and animated production ‘Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.’
pix11.com
The rules of regifting, according to an etiquette expert
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Many people turn to regifting as the next best option to clear out the clutter in their homes. But before you commit some of the biggest regifting faux pas, children’s manners and adult etiquette expert Elise McVeigh joined New York Living on Monday to share essential rules to follow.
pix11.com
New Jersey chef shares Yule Log holiday tradition
New York (PIX11) The holidays are time when families break out delicious recipes and make treats for everyone to enjoy such as the yule log cake. The yule log cake, as we know it, has a history behind it. Back in the day, families would burn actual logs on Christmas Eve to symbolize the new year and good luck. Somewhere over the years, the tradition evolved from burning a tree to making dessert replicas of the logs.
pix11.com
Essex County Sheriff's Office delivers toys to kids in need
A corner of Newark is channeling the North Pole during the Essex County Sheriff's Office's annual toy drive.
