Delicious drinks to celebrate National Sangria Day

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tuesday, Dec. 20, is National Sangria Day, and the New York Living team celebrated with Lisa Fernandes, the head bartender at the Hidden Pearl and the bartender for Rule of Thirds in Brooklyn. Watch the video players for more.
Thousands in wigs, hair products stolen from Bronx store

Someone swiped a big box from the store. The contents were worth around $4,000. Thousands in wigs, hair products stolen from Bronx …. Someone swiped a big box from the store. The contents were worth around $4,000. Tri-state travelers brace for winter storm. Mother Nature is set to deliver a...
NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, hot water

People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable. NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, …. People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable. Bronx couple continues...
Climate change chat with family during the holidays

This could be the coldest holiday weekend in decades, and that could inspire some family talk about climate change. Environmentalist Heather White explains how to have that conversation. Climate change chat with family during the holidays. This could be the coldest holiday weekend in decades, and that could inspire some...
Central Park gate named in honor of Exonerated Five

The Gate of the Exonerated in Central Park was named in honor of the five men who were wrongfully convicted when they were teenagers of a brutal rape in the park in 1989. Central Park gate named in honor of Exonerated Five. The Gate of the Exonerated in Central Park...
Uber drivers turn off the app and protest

New York Uber drivers went on strike Monday to protest a lawsuit filed by the company that halted an impending pay raise. New York Uber drivers went on strike Monday to protest a lawsuit filed by the company that halted an impending pay raise. Bronx couple continues gift-giving tradition. A...
Protesters vandalize NYC councilman’s home with hateful anti-drag graffiti

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) – A Manhattan councilmember’s home and office were vandalized with hateful graffiti by anti-drag protesters on Monday, police said. Councilmember Erik Bottcher helped organize Drag Story Hour, a storytelling program where drag performers read children’s books, on Saturday at a Manhattan library that drew protests and counter-protests, the lawmaker said on Twitter.
Medicine shortage worries NYC moms amid tridemic

It’s especially scary for parents who are having trouble getting hands on medicine for their young children. Mom Jennifer Maggio said she watched in anguish as her 1-year-old son Salvatore suffered in pain from an ear infection. Medicine shortage worries NYC moms amid tridemic. It’s especially scary for parents...
Festive holiday decor

James Stanley of James Stanley NY shares fun and creative ideas. James Stanley of James Stanley NY shares fun and creative ideas. A potent storm system will track up from the Southeastern US and bring in heavy rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding. No word from Congressman-elect George Santos, as...
Student stabbed at Uniondale High School

A student at Uniondale High School was repeatedly stabbed on Monday afternoon, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. A student at Uniondale High School was repeatedly stabbed on Monday afternoon, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. Seasonable cold with a mix of sunny skies and story …. Expect...
Workplace diversity

The importance of diversity in the workplace, and the challenges that professionals from communities of color face in the corporate world. The importance of diversity in the workplace, and the challenges that professionals from communities of color face in the corporate world. Tri-state travelers brace for winter storm. Mother Nature...
Sun, cold to kick off workweek in NY, NJ

Look for bright sunshine and unseasonably cold conditions Monday through Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Look for bright sunshine and unseasonably cold conditions Monday through Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. NYC braces for more...
MTA worker beaten with a hammer at Manhattan subway room: NYPD

CHELSEA (PIX11) – An MTA worker was hit five times in the head with a hammer by an unknown suspect after an argument in a Manhattan subway dispatch room, police said. The attacker broke into the dispatch room to argue with an assistant train dispatcher on the L train platform at the 14th Street/Eighth Avenue subway station around 2 a.m., according to police. The argument led to a fight, and the assailant hit the dispatcher five times in the head with a hammer, police said. It was unclear what the argument was about, authorities said.
NYC celebrates first day of Hanukkah

NYC will be lighting the world's largest menorah in Grand Army Plaza, near Central Park, Sunday night. NYC will be lighting the world's largest menorah in Grand Army Plaza, near Central Park, Sunday night. Gate named in honor of Central Park Five. The Gate of the Exonerated will be featured...
The rules of regifting, according to an etiquette expert

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Many people turn to regifting as the next best option to clear out the clutter in their homes. But before you commit some of the biggest regifting faux pas, children’s manners and adult etiquette expert Elise McVeigh joined New York Living on Monday to share essential rules to follow.
New Jersey chef shares Yule Log holiday tradition

New York (PIX11) The holidays are time when families break out delicious recipes and make treats for everyone to enjoy such as the yule log cake. The yule log cake, as we know it, has a history behind it. Back in the day, families would burn actual logs on Christmas Eve to symbolize the new year and good luck. Somewhere over the years, the tradition evolved from burning a tree to making dessert replicas of the logs.
Essex County Sheriff's Office delivers toys to kids in need

A corner of Newark is channeling the North Pole during the Essex County Sheriff's Office's annual toy drive. Essex County Sheriff’s Office delivers toys to kids …. A corner of Newark is channeling the North Pole during the Essex County Sheriff's Office's annual toy drive. Kids’ medicine now being...
