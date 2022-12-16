Read full article on original website
Yankees see Gold Glove outfielder on the trade market
Brian Cashman knows his offseason isn’t done. Sure, the New York Yankees general manager can bask in the glow of re-signing outfielder Aaron Judge to a record-setting, nine-year, $360 million contract and landing two-time All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodon with a six-year, $162 million deal. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer
The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now
Justin Turner leaves Dodgers for AL East team
Justin Turner is headed for a new team after being a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last nine seasons. Turner has agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract is reportedly for just under $22 million over two years, with an opt out after the first year.
Dodgers News: LA Might Have Found A Potential Outfielder
The Dodgers recent signed outfielder, Bradley Zimmer to a minor league deal
Boston Red Sox' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Justin Turner
Days after designating first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment, the Boston Red Sox agreed to terms on a two-year, $22 million contract with free agent third baseman Justin Turner. After signing Turner, here's a look at the Red Sox' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Hurley: What, exactly, are Red Sox doing?
BOSTON -- There are, undoubtedly, several ways to build a contending baseball team. Big spending is not always -- or even usually -- the best way to build a championship club, so some patience in the winter can be rewarded the following summer and fall.Yet even with that understanding, it's extremely difficult if not borderline impossible to understand what, exactly, the Boston Red Sox are doing this offseason.Thus far, the team has spent its time showing some faint public interest in players, only for those players to almost immediately sign elsewhere. The Red Sox were building some "momentum" toward re-signing Xander...
Ex-Red Sox Outfielder Reportedly Signs With Mets After Short Stint In Boston
The Mets added a depth piece from the Red Sox
Padres Add Ex-Yankees Bat To Join Xander Bogaerts In San Diego
The San Diego Padres reportedly agreed to a deal with former New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter on Tuesday. AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reported it was a one-year deal with a player option for 2024. New York Post’s Jon Heyman added the deal guarantees $12 million with $6 million for each year plus incentives.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Red Sox Reportedly Snatch Free Agent Two-Time All-Star From Dodgers
The Red Sox have a new designated hitter
Kiké Hernández Enthusiastically Reacts To Reported Justin Turner Signing
At least one member of the Red Sox is happy to see Justin Turner come to Boston. The Red Sox reportedly have signed the 38-year-old to a two-year deal, as reported by ESPN’s Joon Lee. The former Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman will bring a veteran presence to the roster, one which Kiké Hernández is clearly welcoming based on his latest tweets.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Market for Hybrid Pitcher
The Dodgers enter the mix for Seth Lugo to fill in some pitching holes in the bullpen.
Dodgers Rumors: Radio Personality Thinks LA is Going to Sign Shohei Ohtani Next Season
A lot of people have rumored the Dodgers to be all-in on the two-way superstar next season.
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Joins AL East Rival After Promising Starter To Career
The Orioles signed another former Red Sox prospect Monday
Dodgers Offseason: Padres Sign Rumored LA Pitching Target
He was linked to both teams for the last few weeks.
Former Red Sox All-Star Slugger Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Dodgers
Another Boston fan favorite is on the way out of home
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Suggests Justin Turner is in the Sights of a New NL West Rival
Long-time Dodger Justin Turner could remain in the NL West if it’s not with L.A.
Yankees Could Fill Left Field Vacancy With One of These Remaining Free Agents
Options are limited, but here are six different free agent outfielders that the Yankees could still target after missing out on top assets like Andrew Benintendi
Dodgers Sign Hard-Throwing Right-Handed Pitcher
Dodgers sign another pitcher to their 2023 pitching staff. His name is Jacob Pilarski.
Astros linked to former rival player in free agency
The Houston Astros could be letting bygones be bygones in free agency this MLB offseason. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Saturday that veteran utility man Jurickson Profar is one of the players being considered by the Astros as they continue to search for upgrades. Heyman adds that outfielder Michael Conforto is also under consideration, as is a reunion with Michael Brantley.
