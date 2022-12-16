Read full article on original website
Women's Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State survives late scare from Spartans, moves to 10-0 on the season
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Michigan
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan Wolverine
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their students
WILX-TV
MSU Lands Transfer Linebacker
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State will sign football recruits to begin a three day period on Wednesday and the group will include linebacker Aaron Alexander, formerly of Belleville High School who played three games last season at Massachusetts. MSU coach Mel Tucker is expected to sign 13 high schoolers and at least seven transfers. He lost eight high schoolers who decommitted during the past year. The next signing period comes up in February.
WILX-TV
In My View: MSU needs more quarterback help
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State can sign football players beginning Wednesday and in my view, the number one incoming player comes Oregon, quarterback Sam Leavitt. He de-committed from Washington State. He’s a four-star and he at least gives the Spartans some more hope to either spell Payton Thorne or beat him out altogether. MSU needs more quarterback help for next fall and down the road and they can only hope Leavitt will be that guy based on his recruitment by other schools.
WILX-TV
MSU Women Hosting Another Game Tuesday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s basketball team hits the Christmas break with one final non conference game Tuesday night at 7 o’clock. The Spartans host Prairie View A&M. These Spartans have a 7-5 season record after downing Detroit 91-41 on Sunday ending a five game losing streak. The Spartans are 0-2 in the Big Ten and resume conference play December 29th against third ranked Indiana.
WILX-TV
Michigan State University announces free parking until January
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University Police announced complimentary parking until Jan. 8. MSU said beginning Monday and going through Jan, 8, pay-by-plate and single space meters will be complimentary, or free. They said on Facebook that overnight restrictions will still be enforced. Meanwhile, lots will still require appropriate permits within posted regulations and times.
Michigan Steals Prospect Away From Big Ten Foe
Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a couple of days away, but has not stopped working on prospects committed elsewhere. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Aurora (Colo.) Regis Jesuit inside linebacker Hayden Moore earlier today. Throw...
WILX-TV
Tyler Parsons departs Lansing Lugnuts, promoting Zac Clark to General Manager
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lugnuts General Manager Tyler Parsons will depart Mid-Michigan, leaving assistant General Manager Zac Clark next in line. The Lansing Lugnuts announced on Monday that Parsons will be leaving to become the General Manager of the Triple-A Durham Bulls in North Carolina. Clark, who has been the Assistant General Manager for the Nuts, will move up to the general manager position.
Transfer Running Back Commits To Michigan State
Just hours after missing on one of their top high school running back targets, Michigan State football received a commitment from UConn transfer tailback Nathan Carter. He announced his decision via Twitter on Sunday. After redshirting as a true freshman in 2020, Carter was the lead back for Huskies in...
Michigan Strikes Again On The Recruiting Trail
Michigan is working hard to prepare for the early signing period, which is just a few days away, but has not stopped working on previously uncommitted prospects. That's obvious as the Wolverines staff picked up a commitment from Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney defensive back D'Juan Waller earlier tonight. Throw in the...
WILX-TV
Lugnuts Change General Managers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Lugnuts announced Monday a change in general managers effective immediately. Tyler Parsons is departing for a similar post with the Triple A Durham Bulls. His assistant, Zac Clark, is moved up to replace him in Lansing. Clark and Parsons are both Dansville natives and both attended Central Michigan University.
WILX-TV
Spring Arbor Women’s Soccer brings home NAIA National TItle
SPRING ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The Spring Arbor Women’s Soccer team returned from the Gulf Coast early December to cold weather, but not without some hardware. The Cougars won their third national title, following up on championships in 2015 and 2017. “I have not really wrapped my head fully...
Late Kick: TCU's magical ride comes to an end against Michigan in the CFP Semifinal
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate provides insight as to why Michigan will outmatch TCU in the VRBO Fiesta Bowl CFP Semifinal.
WILX-TV
Four Spartan Reach Double Figures in Dominating Win over Detroit Mercy
EAST LANSING, Mich. (MSU Athletics) - With four players in double figures, the Michigan State women’s basketball team returned to its winning ways with a definitive 91-41 win over Detroit Mercy Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center. With the win, the Spartans snapped their five-game losing streak, improving to...
WILX-TV
Michigan man runs 5k following double lung transplant
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The Christmastown Fun Run and Walk has special meaning for a Michigan a man and his family. Michael Hotchkiss trained for the race after recovering from a double lung transplant last year. “I say thank you every day for every breath,” Hotchkiss said. His journey...
WILX-TV
Tow To Go program returns this week to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the new year to keep drunk drivers off the road. AAA is offering free rides and tows within a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Friday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Jan. 2, 2023.
WILX-TV
Suicides went up across Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new report shows more people are dying by suicide across mid-Michigan. The medical examiner’s office at Sparrow released its annual report for 2021 Monday. It shows Ingham County had 56 people taking their own life, up 17 from 2020. Eaton County had 17 suicides...
A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America
High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
WILX-TV
WMU-Cooley Law School releases free, accessible power of attorney documents
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are a couple of new documents that can help get your affairs in order. The Kimble Center for Legal Drafting at WMU-Cooley Law School has released downloadable medical power of attorney and durable power of attorney for finances. The documents allow Michiganders to name someone to make financial decisions on their behalf if they become incapacitated.
Ceremony to honor Lou Anna K. Simon moved to Breslin to accommodate capacity limits
TW: Article includes references to sexual assault.While Michigan State University students are away for winter break, the Board of Trustees will be hosting a private ceremony to unveil a portrait of Lou Anna K. Simon, MSU's former president who resigned during the height of ex-MSU doctor Larry Nassar's sentencing.Although the portrait itself was included in Simon's 2019 retirement agreement, there wasn't a promise of a ceremony.The ceremony was supposed to take place at Cowles House on campus. Once invitations were sent out and the RSVPs returned, the event had to be moved to a larger venue to accommodate capacity limits....
Holiday travel in Michigan will be affected by major winter storm
A winter weather watch for Thursday through Saturday has already been issued by the National Weather Service for Lansing and Jackson.
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides
Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
