Shooting death of 9-year-old Richland County boy was accidental, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy was an accident that happened after he and another child were playing with a gun. Officers issued an update late Tuesday afternoon on the shooting that had taken place the night before in Hopkins. The shooting killed Christopher Scott III.
$9M in cocaine found after man out on bond for murder was speeding on I-95 in SC, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police seized $9 million in cocaine after a man out on bond for murder was pulled over for speeding on I-95 in South Carolina. Sheldon Junior Alexander, 34, of Los Angeles, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking in cocaine, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
Suspect charged with murder after months-long investigation, Florence police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is charged with murder after a months-long investigation by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office. Florence police arrested Chancey Ja’Mario Williams, 25, on Monday on outstanding warrants of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, burglary- first-degree, and two counts of assault and battery- third-degree.
Florence police discover body after hearing shots fired; homicide investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A homicide investigation is underway after Florence police discovered a body in an empty lot. Officers said they heard a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Brunson Street. When they responded to the area, they found a body in a vacant lot. The Florence Police...
S.C. man accused of setting Darlington County home on fire
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody, charged with arson in connection to a house fire in Hartsville back in September. Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded on Sept. 28 to a house fire in the 2700 block of Ousleydale Road. Investigators determined that...
Authorities arrest 18-year-old in connection to shooting at Florence apartment complex
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities arrested a man accused of opening fire in a Florence apartment complex parking lot last week. Florence police and Florence County deputies took 18-year-old Tylik Brown into custody on Friday in the Timmonsville area. RELATED COVERAGE | Verbal fight leads to shooting at Florence...
Woman dies after car accident in Pinewood
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a single car accident in Sumter county. According to Sumter Coroner Robert Baker the accident happened around 6pm on Tuesday on West Avenue South in Pinewood. Ms. Earnesteene Moore, 77, of Pinewood was pronounced dead on the scene from multiple...
Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
3 people dead, 1 injured after weekend shootings in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — Four shootings over the weekend in Richland County left three dead and one injured. Those shootings - leaving the community in fear and frustrating local activists. “It’s senseless gun violence,” said Patty Tuttle with Moms Demand Action. Now, for three families, gifts...
Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a Homicide incident in Columbia. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 34-year-old Terrell L. Bethel of Columbia, as the victim. Officials said Bethel was the victim of a homicide incident in the 5000 block of...
Sentencing date scheduled for man convicted of kidnapping, killing Horry County grandmother
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The man convicted of kidnapping and killing an 80-year-old woman will learn his prison sentence in the new year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Dominique Brand’s sentencing date is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2023. A judge found Brand guilty in September on all...
Shooting off of Decker Boulevard results in man's death
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a community off Decker Boulevard has taken a man's life. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were first called to the 2400 block of Kneece Road, which is off of Oneil Court near Decker, around 12:30 a.m. The Sunday morning...
