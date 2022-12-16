ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarendon County, SC

Comments / 3

Related
WSAV-TV

$9M in cocaine found after man out on bond for murder was speeding on I-95 in SC, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police seized $9 million in cocaine after a man out on bond for murder was pulled over for speeding on I-95 in South Carolina. Sheldon Junior Alexander, 34, of Los Angeles, was arrested Monday and charged with trafficking in cocaine, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Suspect charged with murder after months-long investigation, Florence police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is charged with murder after a months-long investigation by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office. Florence police arrested Chancey Ja’Mario Williams, 25, on Monday on outstanding warrants of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, burglary- first-degree, and two counts of assault and battery- third-degree.
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

S.C. man accused of setting Darlington County home on fire

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody, charged with arson in connection to a house fire in Hartsville back in September. Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded on Sept. 28 to a house fire in the 2700 block of Ousleydale Road. Investigators determined that...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman dies after car accident in Pinewood

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead after a single car accident in Sumter county. According to Sumter Coroner Robert Baker the accident happened around 6pm on Tuesday on West Avenue South in Pinewood. Ms. Earnesteene Moore, 77, of Pinewood was pronounced dead on the scene from multiple...
PINEWOOD, SC
News19 WLTX

Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Coroner identifies person killed in Richland County homicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner has identified the person who was killed in a Homicide incident in Columbia. Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified 34-year-old Terrell L. Bethel of Columbia, as the victim. Officials said Bethel was the victim of a homicide incident in the 5000 block of...
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

1 dead after crash on Olanta Hwy in Florence County: SCHP

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a car crash on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road in Florence County Monday around 6:15 p.m. A 2019 Kia Sorento was traveling south on Olanta Highway and a 2004 Buick Rainier was headed north, troopers said. The Buick was...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

One dead in Two Notch Road shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A shooting on Two Notch Road between Forest Acres and Dentsville has left one person dead, the Richland County Sheriff's Department confirmed on Saturday. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road around 3:45 a.m. That's roughly the time when deputies were called to the area in reference to the shooting and found the victim.
DENTSVILLE, SC
wach.com

One dead after Richland County shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — One person is dead after a shooting in Richland County. It happened around 3:45 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Two Notch Road. When deputies arrived they found one person who had been shot multiple times. They were taken to a hospital where they later died.
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy