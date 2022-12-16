Two optional "acceleration days" were offered on Monday and Tuesday at Los Angeles Unified School District campuses to provide students with an opportunity to catch up on instruction due to lost classroom time during the pandemic.A mix of one-on-one tutoring and college and career preparation studies are offered as part of a "teaching opportunity," according to the district. About 300 schools will be open for the opportunities this week.About 72,000 LAUSD students signed up for this week's acceleration classes. Monday and Tuesday are the first two of others to be offered. The next ones are scheduled for April during LAUSD's spring break.LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday morning at the Maywood Center for Enriched Studies magnet school.Last week, LAUSD reported an 86.1 percent four-year graduation rate for the 2021-2022 school year, the district's highest ever. That marks a 4.5-percent increase from the previous year. The district said there were increases in graduation rates for all student groups.

