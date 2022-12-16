Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LAUSD offers 'acceleration days' during winter break
Two optional "acceleration days" were offered on Monday and Tuesday at Los Angeles Unified School District campuses to provide students with an opportunity to catch up on instruction due to lost classroom time during the pandemic.A mix of one-on-one tutoring and college and career preparation studies are offered as part of a "teaching opportunity," according to the district. About 300 schools will be open for the opportunities this week.About 72,000 LAUSD students signed up for this week's acceleration classes. Monday and Tuesday are the first two of others to be offered. The next ones are scheduled for April during LAUSD's spring break.LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho is scheduled to hold a news conference Monday morning at the Maywood Center for Enriched Studies magnet school.Last week, LAUSD reported an 86.1 percent four-year graduation rate for the 2021-2022 school year, the district's highest ever. That marks a 4.5-percent increase from the previous year. The district said there were increases in graduation rates for all student groups.
AOL Corp
Thousands of L.A. students show up for school on first day of winter break
"Acceleration days" — two extra days of school over winter break — were a no-brainer for the brainy Kimberly Sanchez, a senior at the Maywood Center for Enriched Studies. If there had been five extra days, she'd have done them all. She did not need the all-out sales pitch and communication blitz of the last few weeks from school officials urging students to attend.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
County’s Audit of Orange County Power Authority Reveals Gross Mismanagement and a Continued Lack of Transparency
Just in time for the holidays, the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) got a lump of coal in the form of another highly critical review of the agency’s operations, which was released last week. The operations audit for the Orange County Board of Supervisors echoed many of the concerns...
coloradoboulevard.net
Reward Increase for Unsolved Pasadena Murder
On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced an increased reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons responsible for the murder of 27-year-old Ernesto Jimenez in Pasadena. Affectionately known as “Big Ernesto” throughout the community, Mr. Jimenez was shot while...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Chorale Looking for Student Composers
The Chorale is looking to accept six Pasadena area high school students from 9th through 12th grade to enroll in its Listening to the Future program that will begin in January 2023 and run through June 2023. The five-month composition program will culminate with the Pasadena Chorale performing the student...
2urbangirls.com
Former teacher at Santa Monica prep school alleges racism, retaliation
LOS ANGELES – A Black former teacher at a private college preparatory school in Santa Monica is suing the institution, alleging she was wrongfully denied a renewal of her contract in 2021 for complaining about racism at a school that she says boasts of its diversity and commitment to minority representation.
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana residents will be able to consume marijuana at lounges and events as of Jan. 1
The Santa Ana City Council unanimously approved an ordinance in October to amend the municipal code as well as tax rates related to cannabis retail, cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The new ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Voters approved these new measures, which will lower tax rates...
2urbangirls.com
LA council president hints at more forceful action against city council demonstrators
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian said Sunday that the council might consider taking more forceful action against a small group of protesters who have disrupted meetings for several weeks demanding the resignation of Councilman Kevin de León. “We may have to look at...
Orange County Cities Struggle To Handle Electric Bike Regulations
Cities throughout south Orange County are increasingly adopting new rules limiting how and when residents can use electric bikes following concerns from residents about their high speed and potential for accidents. While the earliest e-bikes began to show up during the 1990s, they didn’t really become popular until the COVID-19...
coloradoboulevard.net
Alhambra Victory Ship’s Plaque on Display
On November 11, 2022 at the Alhambra Veterans Day ceremony the Alhambra Historical Society unveiled a recently-acquired plaque from the SS Alhambra Victory ship. The Alhambra Historical Society also gave a short presentation on the role Victory ships played in World War II and the history of the SS Alhambra Victory. The public event, held at the Alhambra Veterans Memorial, began at 10:00 am with a continental breakfast, followed at 11:00 am with the program.
Teams to begin moving homeless from encampments into hotels, motels under Mayor Karen Bass' new plan
Outreach teams are set to begin work on moving homeless people from encampments into hotels and motels starting Tuesday under Mayor Karen Bass' new "Inside Safe" plan.
Sheriff Luna welcomes first LASD academy graduating class and honors 25 recruits injured
He said three of the 25 recruits injured during the crash in Whitter remain hospitalized.
coloradoboulevard.net
Better Business Bureau Moves to Pasadena
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Los Angeles and Silicon Valley recently relocated from Downtown L.A. to 696 E. Colorado Blvd (Arcade Lane). The new Pasadena office serves the counties of Los Angeles, Santa Clara, San Benito, Santa Cruz and Monterey. Better Business Bureau (BBB) is a private nonprofit organization...
LA Mayor Karen Bass announces more senior staff members
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced several additional senior staff members Saturday as she continues filling out her leadership team after taking office earlier this week. “The people of Los Angeles deserve a team that’s as ethical as they are effective, and that’s what I am building,” Bass said. “We are leading L.A. forward with respect for our fellow public servants, respect for public service and respect for the trust that the people have placed in us.”
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
beckersdental.com
Why Pacific Dental, MemorialCare and Epic are striving to integrate dental, medical care
Integrated dental-medical care is no longer just a distant possibility, but reality. In December, Pacific Dental Services and MemorialCare formed a joint venture to integrate dental and medical care. Through the joint venture, the DSO and health system plan to open at least 25 co-located facilities in the next five...
Advocates gather in Boyle Heights to hold memorial service for homeless who died this year
A number of advocates gathered in Boyle Heights on Saturday to pay their respects to the many homeless that died on the streets of Los Angeles this year. Hosted by Theo Henderson and We the Unhoused, the event honors the homeless community and raises awareness for their cause. Attendees met to remember neighbors, friends and the thousands of unhoused people that they never had a chance to meet. They shared the names of their fallen friends on a casket covered in a white sheet. This is the third year that Henderson held the "Can You See Me?" memorial."It's important for us to remember...
Latina Director in UCLA Film School Says Racism, Harassment Forced Her Out
A Latina is suing the UC Regents, alleging she was forced to resign from her job within the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television in August because she could no longer tolerate an atmosphere of discrimination and harassment allegedly fostered by her boss.
Eater
Labor Department Fines Millie’s Cafe for Denying Overtime Pay
Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor reclaimed $370,194 from the owners of Millie’s Cafe — a Los Angeles daytime staple with locations both in Silver Lake and Pasadena — for back wages and damages for employees. In a statement this month, the Department of Labor found Millie’s Cafe violated the law by illegally denying workers overtime wages and hiding the activity.
coloradoboulevard.net
Greater Pasadena Theatre News: Dec. 2022
Dark for the rest of the year, then exploding with Stephen Sondheim mania in 2023 – “Sunday in the Park with George” followed by “A Little Night Music” on the mainstage. Then a special starring Bernadette Peters, then more Sondheim: Larry Owens’ “Sondheimia,” Eleri Ward’s “Acoustic Sondheim,” “Sondheim Unscripted” at the Carrie Hamilton Theater on the Playhouse premises (good to hear that it’s open again), and “Song by Song by Sondheim” celebration concert series. We’ll keep you posted on dates and tickets.
Comments / 0