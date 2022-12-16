Read full article on original website
Midland girl gets special welcome home from the hospital
MIDLAND, Texas — A big welcome home for a mighty little Midland girl. Serenity Williams just got back from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, after getting treated for a neurologic condition. When Williams arrived back home, she was greeted by more than just the loving arms of her family and...
New residents of The Field's Edge move in
MIDLAND, Texas — Tuesday was move-in day for residents at The Field's Edge. The Midland non-profit strives to serve the chronically homeless. They've built a tiny home community to permanently support and lift up their residents. John-Mark Echols and his team worked with residents to make sure their home...
Earthquake Rocks Midland. Could You Feel It In Amarillo?
Out of all the different natural disaster types of phenomena, there's one you don't hear much about when it comes to Texas. We see tornadoes, we get surge storms, blizzards, etc. But one thing we don't typically hear about is earthquakes. We hear about them in different places, usually California...
Museum of the Southwest hosts Sensory Dome Show
MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest will be holding its monthly Sensory Dome Show on Dec. 19. This month's event will run 4-4:30 p.m. and will feature a Christmas cartoon. Every month the Blakemore Planetarium hosts special showings of the family dome show with brighter light levels...
Green Tree Country Club hosts Golf Cart Parade
MIDLAND, Texas — Green Tree Country Club held a Golf Cart Parade to spread some Christmas cheer this holiday season. People rolled up to the event in decorated golf carts with Christmas lights and some people even dressed up for the occasion in their best holiday attire. Members were also asked to bring canned goods that would be donated to the West Texas Food Bank.
Warming shelters ready to open as temps drop below freezing
MIDLAND, Texas — As temperatures are set to drop below freezing on Thursday and Friday, organizations in the Permian Basin are gearing up to help keep people warm. Various locations will be opening warming shelters. Salvation Army locations in Midland and Odessa will be open once the temperature hits...
Expert gives advice on holiday plane travel
MIDLAND, Texas — If you are going to be travelling by plane this Christmas season, expect things to get quite hectic at the Midland International Airport. Justine Ruff is the Director of Airports at MAF and has already seen foot traffic pick up during this month. "We have quite...
‘Veronica’s Angel Kiss’ fundraiser held at Midland coffee shop
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – There was a big community showing at a Midland coffee shop on Saturday. Customers pulled into Blue Moose Coffee Creations on W. Illinois Avenue. From 8 AM to 3 PM, people had the chance to buy a coffee drink called, ‘Veronica’s Angel Kiss.’ It is a caramel and white mocha drink […]
Monday evening crash leaves Andrews woman dead, others injured
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Monday evening crash has left one Andrews woman dead and two other people injured. Authorities stated 59-year-old Rodney Mann was heading south in his pick-up truck on US 385 just after 5 p.m. Another vehicle, driven by 25-year-old Kent Beckett, was traveling west on CR 1500. Misty Dorries, 37, was also in Beckett’s vehicle. Beckett tried to cross the southbound lanes of US 385 and entered into Mann’s path. The truck crashed into the passenger side of the vehicle.
Gun stolen from truck at Midland RV Park
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Victoria man who commutes to Midland for oilfield work recently had his truck broken into at the Midland RV Park. Justin Morgan says he’s concerned after someone stole Christmas shopping money and his gun. But it’s that stolen firearm that has him speaking out. “The cash, it is what it […]
Vitalant holding blood drive ahead of Christmas
ODESSA, Texas — Vitalant Blood Services needs your help to give the gift of life this Christmas. They will be holding a blood drive in both Midland and Odessa on Friday. You can go to the JC Penney parking lots at the Midland Park Mall and the Music City Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Earthquake shakes up reactions and damage around West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — The earthquake that struck northwest of Midland shook things up in the West Texas on Friday night. NewsWest 9 received many comments and posts about the earthquake on Friday. Sebastian Corrilo on Twitter asked if anybody else experienced the big earthquake in Northeast Midland. Jennifer said...
One dead after crash in Andrews
ANDREWS, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Andrews on December 19 at around 5:00 p.m. 37-year-old Misty Dawn Dorries of Andrews was killed in the crash that occurred at the intersection of US 385 and SE County Road 1500. The initial investigation revealed a...
‘It sounded like thunder coming from inside the house.’ West Texans react to 5.4 earthquake
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In the minutes following the 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck just north of Midland, CBS7 viewers sent numerous messages, videos, and photos of the action and damage. While earthquakes have been happening in West Texas for several years, residents say Friday’s earthquake was different. “It was...
City of Midland holding shot clinic
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be holding an evening shot clinic on Dec. 19. This clinic will be held at the Midland Health Department, which will be open from 8 a.m. till 6 p.m. Appointments are required. You can call 432-681-7613 to make an appointment. For...
One killed in three car crash outside Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — On December 11th at 7:37 p.m. about 21 mile north of Midland, authorities say a three car collision killed one person on the scene. 25-year-old Darreus Bryant was travelling northbound on SH 249. 28-year-old Travis Hall was also travelling northbound driving a truck that had a trailer attached.
Friday's earthquake near Midland now measured as a magnitude 5.4
Friday’s strong earthquake near Midland has been upgraded from a 5.3 to a 5.4 magnitude. It doesn’t sound like much but it’s nearly one-and-a-half times stronger.
Shooting at the Ranch Apartments leaves two dead
MIDLAND, Texas — At around 1:26 a.m. Saturday morning, Midland Police Department arrived at The Ranch Apartments, located at 4315 Neely Ave, in reference to a call for shots fired. Upon arriving, officers found two gunshot victims identified as 20-year-old female Anjaya Saddler and 22-year-old male Decamren Sims inside...
Andrews woman killed in crash
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety says that one person is dead after a deadly car crash on Monday evening. The crash happened at US 385 and SE County Road 1500. Investigators say that one vehicle was traveling southbound on US 385, when a second car that was traveling westbound on […]
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/20/22
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 12/20/22: A cold front will arrive This morning and usher in a bit more Fall weather as cooler temperatures look to return and the skies start to cloud up. The biggest change will be with a strong Arctic cold front for the start of the Winter season early Thursday morning as some of the coldest air in quite a while arrives. We look to finish the week with temperatures all the way down to well below freezing and looking to bottom out into single digits by Friday morning.
