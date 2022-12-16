Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne Art Spot receives $300K grant
Colorado Creative Industries recently announced Community Revitalization Grants given to projects in Paonia, Silverthorne, Grand Lake and Denver. Among the recipients is The Art Spot in Silverthorne, which received $300,000. The new makerspace is located in a repurposed fire station and, according to a news release, the revitalization project includes...
Summit Daily News
Frisco working on Energy Action Plan to help community save energy and money
Frisco is implementing a two-year Energy Action Plan with Xcel Energy that could help the community save money and conserve energy, according to a news release from the town. On Oct. 13, Frisco Town Council approved a memorandum of understanding with the utility company’s Partners in Energy team to design and implement the energy plan. That plan offers opportunities for Frisco to leverage additional resources, identify cost savings, support economic development and save energy, the release states.
Summit Daily News
Summit Gives nets $658,797 for area nonprofits as need continues to grow locally
At least 2,990 donations helped Summit Gives net $658,797 to benefit 60 local organizations as part of the annual Colorado Gives campaign, and philanthropic gifts continue to pour in. The fundraising campaign ran from Nov. 1 to Dec. 6, but those who wish to help support local nonprofits and organizations...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Ullr Fest was great because of Summit County volunteers, residents
I want to express my thanks to everyone involved with the Ullr Fest shotski event. I especially want to thank Breckenridge Distillery for their amazing contribution from the shots themselves, shot cups, to the skis, Main Street set up, marketing and the support they give Breckenridge Mountain Rotary Club. Without the help from Litch Polich, Jesse Unruh and their staff, we could not do this event. The funds we raise go back into the community directly to help organizations such as Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, Friends of the Dillon Ranger District and Smart Bellies just to name a few.
Summit Daily News
Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness. How long will it take to see results?
Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
Summit Daily News
Family-owned Mount Golian Grill brings fresh fare after opening in historic Breckenridge building
Three years have passed since Amy and Kevin Lemmers made their way into the restaurant industry with the purchase of a Breckenridge building that’s stood for more than a century. Now, the historic structure is home to Mount Golian Grill, a Mongolian-themed restaurant that opened its doors earlier this month.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: House fire showed professionalism of Summit County firefighters
This letter is in thanks to and in praise of Summit County firefighters. A house across the street from us that is under construction went up in flames Saturday morning, Dec. 10. The firefighters had been battling the blaze for about 30 minutes when one firefighter came to our door...
Summit Daily News
Community members take sides in Town Council discussion over Pride flag removal at Gypsum Rec Center
GYPSUM — On the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 13, 30 members of the community — representing a diverse cross-section of race, age, gender identity and sexual orientation — spoke in front of the Gypsum Town Council on how the recent removal of the Pride flag from the local rec center made them feel.
Summit Daily News
Frisco to begin assessing a fee at electronic vehicle charging stations in 2023
The town of Frisco will implement a 25 cent per kilowatt-hour fee for the use of town-owned electric vehicle charging stations beginning in the new year. Frisco has installed five dual-port charging stations since 2019, and the intent has always been to transition the stations to fee-based usage after an initial promotional period, according to a news release from the town.
Summit Daily News
Drop off your old Christmas trees to fuel the Spontaneous Combustion Bonfire
Beginning Dec. 26, people can drop off their old Christmas trees at the Frisco Bay Marina dirt lot at the corner of Summit Boulevard and Marina Road to fuel February’s Spontaneous Combustion Bonfire event. Trees will be accepted through noon Saturday, Feb. 11, for that night’s bonfire. Only...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge to celebrate Hanukkah with public menorah lighting in response to a rise in antisemitic rhetoric
The holiday season continues as the town of Breckenridge plans to host a public menorah lighting and Hanukkah celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 21. According to a news release, the celebration will happen on the fourth night of the eight-day Festival of Lights. Community members will gather at 5 p.m. at the Blue River Plaza, located at 137 S. Main St. in Breckenridge.
Summit Daily News
UPDATE: Breckenridge police arrest Dillon man after holding him at gunpoint on Colorado Highway 9 late Tuesday morning
Editor’s note: This story will be updated as more information is provided. 4 p.m.: Breckenridge police arrested a 32-year-old Dillon man on a menacing charge late Tuesday morning after he allegedly pulled a gun on another person during a road rage incident, according to a police department spokesperson. Around...
Summit Daily News
Former Dillon resident receives deferred sentence after pleading guilty to felony burglary charge
A former Dillon resident involved in a May standoff with police pleaded guilty Monday, Dec. 19, to a felony burglary charge and misdemeanor trespassing charge. Judge Karen Romeo issued Christopher Staples, 39, a four-year deferred judgment sentence on the second-degree burglary charge, a Class 3 felony, during which he will be placed on supervised probation.
