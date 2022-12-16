ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit Daily News

Silverthorne Art Spot receives $300K grant

Colorado Creative Industries recently announced Community Revitalization Grants given to projects in Paonia, Silverthorne, Grand Lake and Denver. Among the recipients is The Art Spot in Silverthorne, which received $300,000. The new makerspace is located in a repurposed fire station and, according to a news release, the revitalization project includes...
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco working on Energy Action Plan to help community save energy and money

Frisco is implementing a two-year Energy Action Plan with Xcel Energy that could help the community save money and conserve energy, according to a news release from the town. On Oct. 13, Frisco Town Council approved a memorandum of understanding with the utility company’s Partners in Energy team to design and implement the energy plan. That plan offers opportunities for Frisco to leverage additional resources, identify cost savings, support economic development and save energy, the release states.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Ullr Fest was great because of Summit County volunteers, residents

I want to express my thanks to everyone involved with the Ullr Fest shotski event. I especially want to thank Breckenridge Distillery for their amazing contribution from the shots themselves, shot cups, to the skis, Main Street set up, marketing and the support they give Breckenridge Mountain Rotary Club. Without the help from Litch Polich, Jesse Unruh and their staff, we could not do this event. The funds we raise go back into the community directly to help organizations such as Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, Friends of the Dillon Ranger District and Smart Bellies just to name a few.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness. How long will it take to see results?

Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
COLORADO STATE
Summit Daily News

Frisco to begin assessing a fee at electronic vehicle charging stations in 2023

The town of Frisco will implement a 25 cent per kilowatt-hour fee for the use of town-owned electric vehicle charging stations beginning in the new year. Frisco has installed five dual-port charging stations since 2019, and the intent has always been to transition the stations to fee-based usage after an initial promotional period, according to a news release from the town.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

Breckenridge to celebrate Hanukkah with public menorah lighting in response to a rise in antisemitic rhetoric

The holiday season continues as the town of Breckenridge plans to host a public menorah lighting and Hanukkah celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 21. According to a news release, the celebration will happen on the fourth night of the eight-day Festival of Lights. Community members will gather at 5 p.m. at the Blue River Plaza, located at 137 S. Main St. in Breckenridge.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Former Dillon resident receives deferred sentence after pleading guilty to felony burglary charge

A former Dillon resident involved in a May standoff with police pleaded guilty Monday, Dec. 19, to a felony burglary charge and misdemeanor trespassing charge. Judge Karen Romeo issued Christopher Staples, 39, a four-year deferred judgment sentence on the second-degree burglary charge, a Class 3 felony, during which he will be placed on supervised probation.
DILLON, CO

