WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: CEO of the Hartford Marathon Foundation retiring
(WTNH) – Our next guest created a running movement that has grown across New England over the last 30 years. Beth Shluger is close to the finish line as CEO of the Hartford Marathon Foundation. She recently announced that she will retire at the end of the year. Dennis...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Program giving free computers to people in need in Hartford
(WTNH) – A new program in Hartford is giving free computers to people in need and providing advanced hardware training to teenagers. Hartford HealthCare is donating 150 used computers, which will then be refurbished by Hartford Youth Service Corps members. They will be ready for distribution in the winter...
newstalknewengland.com
Connecticut College Basketball Player Killed Over The Weekend In New Jersey
On Saturday night, Philip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, New Jersey was shot in Hopewell Township. Urban, a freshman basketball player at Post University in Waterbury, Connecticut found by police at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve around 7 p.m., slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Urban, was...
More CT seniors face homelessness
Senator Richard Blumenthal met in Norwalk with seniors facing eviction, amid what the Connecticut Democrat calls a senior housing crisis facing older Americans.
wiltonbulletin.com
For evicted people in CT, homelessness often follows
When Elizabeth Rodriguez tells her 8-year-old son that she doesn’t have any of his baby pictures, not even one or two, she starts to break down. A pained look crosses Mikey Rodriguez’s round face, and his eyes well up, but he blinks hard and throws an arm around his mother’s shoulders.
Hamden Jewish congregation runs torch up East Rock to commemorate Hanukkah
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A local congregation got an early start to Hanukkah Sunday by running a torch to East Rock Park in New Haven. Members of the Mishkan Israel of Hamden congregation ran to the top of the park and back down to honor its 182nd year in the greater New Haven area. “We’re […]
School District In Fairfield County Announces When It Will Resume Charging For Lunches
Stratford Public Schools announced that it will resume charging full price for students' meals next month.The school district reported that beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, it will charge full price for meals because the School Meals Assistance Revenue for Transition (SMART) funds, which are used to prov…
westportjournal.com
Long Lots students sickened by drugs mistaken for candy
WESTPORT — At least two Long Lots Elementary School students were sickened by eating what they thought was candy found in the back of a school bus on the way home last week. The “candy” was, in fact, an unnamed drug, Supt. of Schools Thomas Scarice told the Board of Education on Monday.
ctexaminer.com
Rising Rents and Evictions Push New London Students Without Homes Back to Pre-Pandemic Levels
NEW LONDON — Rising rents and evictions have pushed the number of students needing food, transportation and shelter back to pre-pandemic levels in the New London public schools. So far this year, New London has reported about 250 students living in shelters, without stable housing or “couch-surfing” at the...
ctbites.com
Sally’s Apizza Introduces Non-Apizza Menu Items
A little more than a year ago, we gave you an inside look at the first of the Sally’s Apizza expansion in Downtown Stamford. Well, we’re back with a sequel that comes on the heels of the opening of Sally’s brand new Fairfield location at 665 Commerce Drive.
theorangetimes.com
Hidden Gem In Plain Sight In Downtown Milford
The 7 Seas, a family-owned and run restaurant, has been serving the Milford area since 1965 and is actually the longest continuously running restaurant downtown. The location had several restaurants prior to that dating back to the 1940s. It is on the bend that feeds New Haven Avenue into Daniel Street.
hamlethub.com
Milford beachside cafe set to close, The Bees Knees searches for new hive
The Bees Knees Cafe located at 17 Broadway in the Walnut Beach area of Milford, says they have been stung with some unfortunate news. "It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce our closing at this location on Saturday, December 31, 2022," the Bees Knees team explains.
State to release $24 million to help restore brownfield sites
HARTFORD, Conn. — The state will release nearly $25 million in funds to investigate and clean up 41 parcels of land in 16 towns with the goal of returning them to productive use. Brownfields will be made green. Not just environmentally, but economically. The state is working with private...
hamlethub.com
Child Foster Families Needed in Connecticut
The Annie C Courtney Foundation headquartered in Waterbury, CT is actively looking for caregivers for children and teenagers in CT foster care. By caring for a child, you help the child and family heal while enriching your own life. “I cannot believe I get to do this job,” states one CT licensed caregiver.
Support Pours In For 15-Year-Old Daughter Of Stratford Asst. Fire Chief After Cancer Diagnosis
More than $20,000 in donations have been made in just two days to support the family of a Connecticut teenager who was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Gabriella Reitmeyer, age 15, was diagnosed with cancer in September of 2019, according to a fundraiser organized for her family. She is a...
WTNH.com
Post University basketball player shot to death in New Jersey
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Post University basketball player was killed over the weekend in New Jersey, the Waterbury university announced late Monday morning. Phil Urban was shot near his home in Manalapan, New Jersey. “Phil was well liked by everyone in the Post community,” Coach Marc Kuntz said...
zip06.com
Old Saybrook Native Making His Mark as West Coast Sports Anchor
Growing up in New England, working in sports was always a dream for Jake Gadon. The Old Saybrook High School graduate now finds himself realizing that dream thousands of miles from Town Beach and New Haven style pizza. Jake recently became the lead sports anchor for CBS News in Sacramento, California. In California, Jake keeps the Sacramento and Bay Area up to date on local sports coverage ranging from the Sacramento Kings’ promising young team, to the 49ers’ upcoming playoff run.
Post University basketball player found fatally shot in Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve
Philip Urban was found fatally shot in a White Mercedes on Saturday at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve.
What to do if you can’t find Children’s Tylenol in Connecticut
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Nutmeg Pharmacy in Norwich was a rare sight Thursday afternoon. Unlike other stores, there was liquid Children’s Tylenol in stock. But it’s a generic, and there was only one of each children’s medication the shelf. The shortage has lasted for months, but has gotten worse as cold and flu season escalated. […]
wiltonbulletin.com
Zillow forecast shows all Connecticut metros except one are set to have their home prices go up in 2023
While home prices in most major metropolitan areas in Connecticut are predicted to go up in 2023, prices in the Bridgeport metropolitan statistical area (MSA) are expected to see a significant decline, according to a new report by Zillow. Home prices in the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area are expected to fall...
