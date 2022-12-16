ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newstalknewengland.com

Connecticut College Basketball Player Killed Over The Weekend In New Jersey

On Saturday night, Philip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, New Jersey was shot in Hopewell Township. Urban, a freshman basketball player at Post University in Waterbury, Connecticut found by police at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve around 7 p.m., slumped over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Urban, was...
WATERBURY, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

For evicted people in CT, homelessness often follows

When Elizabeth Rodriguez tells her 8-year-old son that she doesn’t have any of his baby pictures, not even one or two, she starts to break down. A pained look crosses Mikey Rodriguez’s round face, and his eyes well up, but he blinks hard and throws an arm around his mother’s shoulders.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
westportjournal.com

Long Lots students sickened by drugs mistaken for candy

WESTPORT — At least two Long Lots Elementary School students were sickened by eating what they thought was candy found in the back of a school bus on the way home last week. The “candy” was, in fact, an unnamed drug, Supt. of Schools Thomas Scarice told the Board of Education on Monday.
WESTPORT, CT
ctbites.com

Sally’s Apizza Introduces Non-Apizza Menu Items

A little more than a year ago, we gave you an inside look at the first of the Sally’s Apizza expansion in Downtown Stamford. Well, we’re back with a sequel that comes on the heels of the opening of Sally’s brand new Fairfield location at 665 Commerce Drive.
STAMFORD, CT
theorangetimes.com

Hidden Gem In Plain Sight In Downtown Milford

The 7 Seas, a family-owned and run restaurant, has been serving the Milford area since 1965 and is actually the longest continuously running restaurant downtown. The location had several restaurants prior to that dating back to the 1940s. It is on the bend that feeds New Haven Avenue into Daniel Street.
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Child Foster Families Needed in Connecticut

The Annie C Courtney Foundation headquartered in Waterbury, CT is actively looking for caregivers for children and teenagers in CT foster care. By caring for a child, you help the child and family heal while enriching your own life. “I cannot believe I get to do this job,” states one CT licensed caregiver.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Post University basketball player shot to death in New Jersey

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Post University basketball player was killed over the weekend in New Jersey, the Waterbury university announced late Monday morning. Phil Urban was shot near his home in Manalapan, New Jersey. “Phil was well liked by everyone in the Post community,” Coach Marc Kuntz said...
WATERBURY, CT
zip06.com

Old Saybrook Native Making His Mark as West Coast Sports Anchor

Growing up in New England, working in sports was always a dream for Jake Gadon. The Old Saybrook High School graduate now finds himself realizing that dream thousands of miles from Town Beach and New Haven style pizza. Jake recently became the lead sports anchor for CBS News in Sacramento, California. In California, Jake keeps the Sacramento and Bay Area up to date on local sports coverage ranging from the Sacramento Kings’ promising young team, to the 49ers’ upcoming playoff run.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
WTNH

What to do if you can’t find Children’s Tylenol in Connecticut

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Nutmeg Pharmacy in Norwich was a rare sight Thursday afternoon. Unlike other stores, there was liquid Children’s Tylenol in stock. But it’s a generic, and there was only one of each children’s medication the shelf. The shortage has lasted for months, but has gotten worse as cold and flu season escalated. […]
NORWICH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy