ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia police see increase in mail thefts, attacks on carriers in recent weeks

By John Paul via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09kDiS_0jlRUbdj00

There's been an increase in mail thefts and attacks on mail carriers in recent weeks across Philadelphia and much of the country.

Philadelphia police released video of a recent attack on a carrier in Kensington.

"Twice is kind of insane," said Tanya Brandona, when she learned her mail carrier had been robbed twice in a week.

"He's lovely. Always chatty, very kind. (He) just looks out for all of us, as well as neighbors," she said.

In the surveillance video obtained by 6abc, the carrier tried to chase after a man who snatched his keys on Sergeant Street on December 2. Just three days later, it happened again near the same area. This time the carrier was maced and his bag stolen. In the surveillance video the suspect is seen carrying the bag while opening stolen mail.

This crime is part of a growing trend in Philadelphia that is getting the attention of the US Attorney's Office.

"There has been a rise in crime involving the mail including mail theft, check washing and robbery of mail carriers," said Jacqueline Romero, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

On Thursday, Haverford Township Police said they caught three men stealing mail from a blue mail collection box in the 1600 block of Darby Road. When they tried to stop the car that the three suspects were in, police said the men started throwing the stolen mail out of the window. They recovered almost 500 pieces of mail.

In 2021, roughly 49 million Americans, or about 19% of the population, reported having at least one package stolen.

Police believe the same person attacked the mail carrier and stole the mail both times. Once he's caught he will face federal charges.

Comments / 5

Clay Jones
3d ago

People need to realize that Philadelphia isn't the same anymore. If you live in or near the city it's time to go! I'd advise anyone to relocate because it's only going to get worse! Too many poor people in one place results in chaos.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Philadelphia Police looking for man and 2 two-year-olds

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Missing Endangered Persons Alert is in effect for a young boy and girl, and a man. Philadelphia police are trying to track down 37-year-old Journey Baptiste and that he and a pair of two-year-olds, Jari and Jasmine Baptiste, were last seen Sunday night shortly after 8:00 p.m. in Philadelphia. Police […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Trenton police charge suspect wanted for armed robberies

TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department has arrested a suspect wanted for the armed robberies of multiple businesses in the city. Police responded to a commercial armed robbery call at 912 Brunswick Avenue at Mundy’s Liquor on Wednesday, December 7th, at approximately 9:30. The initial investigation revealed the suspect robbed the store at gunpoint, obtaining over $2700.00 in U.S. currency before exiting the establishment. After entering 918 Brunswick Avenue, Spojnik, the suspect held the business at gunpoint and fled across the street. Following the attempt to rob a third victim near the intersection of Brunswick Avenue and Wineberg Place, The post Trenton police charge suspect wanted for armed robberies appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

Person ID'd, charged for shooting outside KOP Mall after hit-and-run

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) --  Andrew Wiley of Philadelphia was shot by a police officer after a hit-and-run and chase outside of the King of Prussia Mall on Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened by the Seasons 52 parking lot that leads to North Gulph Road at around 2:30 p.m.Police say the 27-year-old suspect is now charged with the attempted murder of a police officer. The Upper Merion Township Police Department said in a release that officers were notified about a hit-and-run in the area of Green Deck at the King of Prussia Mall. Nolan said the hit-and-run victim,...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
CBS Philly

Major gang bust in Philadelphia puts 5 people behind bars, DA say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five accused gang members in Philadelphia are off the streets after a major gang bust. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office says the group was behind several deadly and non-deadly shootings over the past two years.As police continue to search for those suspected gang members, the mother of the young store owner who lost his life says she's thankful to law enforcement for making the arrests, saying she's been waiting for this moment for 17 long months."Thank you, thank, thank you, thank you, cause so many days I thought that they gave up. And they didn't," mother Pamela...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Wilmington teen charged for multiple car thefts in Newark

NEWARK, DE – A 16-year-old male from Newark has been charged for multiple car thefts that took place early Sunday morning, according to police. On Sunday, at around 7 am, Newark dispatchers received a report of a vehicle that had been stolen from a residence in the 1200-block of Janice Drive as well as a report of a second vehicle that had been stolen from a driveway in the 400-block of Douglas D Alley Drive. One of the vehicle’s built-in tracking systems was tracking the location of one of these stolen cars as officers investigated the incident. Using the onboard The post Wilmington teen charged for multiple car thefts in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

2 men wanted in fatal shooting of on-duty Philadelphia sanitation worker

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have identified two men wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of an on-duty sanitation worker that happened in November. Police have issued arrest warrants for Nushar J. Scott and Rasheem Trusty for the incident that happened in Mayfair on Nov. 18. The shooting took place just after 10:30 a.m. on the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue and left 35-year-old Ikeem Johnson dead. Police believe he was targeted. In surveillance video, police said one of the suspects was wearing a dark blue jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt with black pants and black Jordan shoes with white soles. He was also wearing a black mask. Police are also searching for a 2015 to 2019 dark color Subaru Outback with a roof rack, dark-tinted windows and an unknown Pennsylvania license plate in connection to the shooting. The city of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide. Police describe Scott and Trusty as armed and dangerous. If you have information about the shooting, you're asked to contact police. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477)  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man dies after being shot in the thigh in Ogontz

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Detectives Division are investigating a fatal shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred on Sunday just after 1 p.m. on the 6300 block of North 18th Street in the city's Ogontz neighborhood. Authorities say a man, whose age is unknown at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
128K+
Followers
17K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy