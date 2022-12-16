Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
LA County Reports Nearly 2,200 New COVID-19 Cases
Los Angeles County reported nearly 2,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with 21 new virus-related deaths. The new fatalities gave the county an overall pandemic death toll of 34,492. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last week she feared death numbers could increase in the coming weeks due to a recent increase in hospital patients infected with the virus.
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County Hospitalizations Surpass December 2021 Levels
This week, Los Angeles County remains in the High Community Level based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) designation, despite a decrease in reported cases. There was an average of nearly 2,920 cases reported per day, a nearly 20% decrease from the 7-day average of 3,639 cases reported per day last week.
oc-breeze.com
OC Health Care Agency prepares to transition COVID-19 response out of a State of Emergency
The Orange County Health Care Agency (HCA) announced that they are preparing to transition it’s operational, clinical and technological COVID-19 response from an emergency posture to routine business operations. This occurs as COVID-19 Public Health Emergency proclamations are anticipated to end in the first quarter of 2023. To align...
Register With the County for Emergency Notifications
In cases of impending danger the Riverside and/or San Bernardino County Sheriff and Fire Departments send high-speed mass notifications via telephone and text messages. In an effort to quickly communicate information about what is occurring. This system is known as the Telephone Emergency Notification System (TENS). The counties use a...
orangecountytribune.com
COVID stats show good news
Statistics in three of four major categories of coronavirus metrics in Orange County showed declines this week. According to statistics released on Thursday by the county health care agency. the number of confirmed new cases is 3,466, compared to 4,449 last week. Deaths are at 14, down from 17 the previous week.
mynewsla.com
LA County Extends Eviction Moratorium Until End of January
Los Angeles County will extend its eviction moratorium and tenant protections until at least Jan. 31, with the possibility of stretching them through June and creating a financial relief program for small landlords, under a measure approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday. “The purpose of my motion today is...
mynewsla.com
LACo Board Wants Answers on Killing of Puppy at Animal Shelter
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday ordered an investigation into the accidental euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy earlier this month at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center. According to a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, a county Department of Animal Care and Control employee “erroneously...
Riverside County man accused of distributing fentanyl via the mail
A 37-year-old man accused of distributing fentanyl out of his Hemet apartment, sending packets of the substance via U.S. mail, was in federal custody today. Ignacio Alcala was arrested last week following an investigation involving the Riverside County Gang Impact Team and U.S. Postal Service. Alcala was federally charged with distribution of fentanyl for The post Riverside County man accused of distributing fentanyl via the mail appeared first on KESQ.
YAHOO!
The real cause of California’s homelessness crisis
Gov. Gavin Newsom, newly inaugurated Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and legislative leaders are pledging decisive action on California’s homelessness crisis, which raises a pithy question: Why did it erupt during a period of strong economic growth?. The reasons often offered include a moderate climate, the availability of generous...
mynewsla.com
Fumes Prompt Hazmat Response, Evacuations in Temecula Business District
Fumes seeping from underground prompted a hazardous materials response Tuesday in Temecula, where a commercial building was evacuated and part of a street cordoned off until authorities could sort out the origin of the substance. The hazmat emergency occurred about 11:45 a.m. in the 28700 block of Via Montezuma, near...
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 31 Felony Arrests
December 20, 2022 - The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department reports between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
newportbeachindy.com
Hoag is First Hospital in OC to Perform Breakthrough Treatment Option for Patients with Severe COPD or Emphysema
Hoag is the first hospital in Orange County to perform a new lung valve treatment on a patient with severe COPD (chronic pulmonary obstructive disease) and emphysema. The procedure has the potential to benefit a number of patients in Orange County who suffer from major quality of life issues related to shortness of breath.
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana residents will be able to consume marijuana at lounges and events as of Jan. 1
The Santa Ana City Council unanimously approved an ordinance in October to amend the municipal code as well as tax rates related to cannabis retail, cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The new ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Voters approved these new measures, which will lower tax rates...
mynewsla.com
Port of LA to Fund 22 Zero-Emission Trucks Through $6M in Grants
The Port of Los Angeles will fund the cost of 22 zero-emission trucks next year through $6 million in grants, officials announced Tuesday. The funding, made through the port’s Zero Emission Truck Pilot Program, will provide $3 million each to two licensed motor carriers in the Los Angeles area — MLI Leasing and Performance Team.
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
Multiple Residents Displaced Due to Ruptured Pipe, Major Flooding After Roof Fire
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A major water pipe ruptured, flooding multiple units in a building just after midnight Monday morning where firefighters had just extinguished flames on the roof. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded overnight to the smell of smoke and an explosion on the roof of...
Orange County Cities Struggle To Handle Electric Bike Regulations
Cities throughout south Orange County are increasingly adopting new rules limiting how and when residents can use electric bikes following concerns from residents about their high speed and potential for accidents. While the earliest e-bikes began to show up during the 1990s, they didn’t really become popular until the COVID-19...
PLANetizen
Orange County Lagging on Supportive Housing Goals
Project Homekey funds the conversion of motels, hotels, and other buildings to supportive housing. | Tupungato / California motel. Orange County is falling short of its goals to house the region’s unhoused residents, reports Nick Gerda in Voice of OC. Five years ago, the county pledged to build 2,700 supportive housing units to address the growing homelessness crisis.
Yanity: San Clemente Bypass Tunnel LOSSAN Corridor Reroute, Maintaining a Vital Transportation Service and Building the Future Surf Line
In a recent Voice of Orange County Community Opinion, San Clemente Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan (“Duncan: We Must Act Now to Save Our Coastal Rail Line, October 14, 2022”) wrote of the critical importance of addressing the land slippage and coastal erosion threatening rail service on the vital coastal railroad corridor through Orange County. He also noted the impact of beach sand loss and the cost of past inaction. I am writing to second that recommendation.
mynewsla.com
Cold Weather Alert Updated for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson
With overnight temperatures dropping significantly in parts of the Southland this week, health officials Monday updated a cold weather alert that had been issued over the weekend for parts of the county. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s cold weather alert now is in effect Monday through Friday...
