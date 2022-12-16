A 37-year-old man accused of distributing fentanyl out of his Hemet apartment, sending packets of the substance via U.S. mail, was in federal custody today. Ignacio Alcala was arrested last week following an investigation involving the Riverside County Gang Impact Team and U.S. Postal Service. Alcala was federally charged with distribution of fentanyl for The post Riverside County man accused of distributing fentanyl via the mail appeared first on KESQ.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO