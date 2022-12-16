NEW ORLEANS — Here are the tops stories of 2022. On March 22 a massive EF-3 wedge tornado touched down in the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East. The storm then crossed the Mississippi River and destroyed homes in Arabi. WDSU was the only television station to track the tornado live on television as it moved across the city. The tornado killed three people. Just 9 months later, another tornado struck Arabi and several other areas across the Southshore. WDSU also caught this store live on air. The tornado killed one person in Killona.

