Houma, LA

WDSU

NOPD, other officers grant awesome 'surprise' to New Orleans kids

NEW ORLEANS — Forty-five kids were treated to a shopping spree at the Walmart in Algiers on Tuesday. The Black Organization of Police hosted the shop with a cop event, which is celebrating its second year. Officers from the New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana State Police and other agencies...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Pedestrian killed on Chef Menteur Highway Tuesday evening

New Orleans police are currently investigating a traffic fatality that involves the death of a pedestrian on Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, a pedestrian was struck and killed on the 4800 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:50 p.m. The driver remained at the crash scene. This fatality is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans mayor announces interim police chief

The New Orleans mayor announced an interim police chief for the NOPD on Tuesday. This comes as Superintendent Shaun Ferguson is expected to retire and take his final walk on Thursday. Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a news conference Tuesday morning with other NOPD leaders where she named Captain Michelle Woodfork...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans 73-year-old dies in house fire

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Firefighters say a 73-year-old woman died after flames ripped through her home on Serantine Street. Crews say this responded to calls of a fire Sunday night around 7 p.m. Firefighters say the woman was trapped inside a one-story brick home with heavy fire in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Here are the top ten stories this year in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Here are the tops stories of 2022. On March 22 a massive EF-3 wedge tornado touched down in the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East. The storm then crossed the Mississippi River and destroyed homes in Arabi. WDSU was the only television station to track the tornado live on television as it moved across the city. The tornado killed three people. Just 9 months later, another tornado struck Arabi and several other areas across the Southshore. WDSU also caught this store live on air. The tornado killed one person in Killona.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Here is what we know about the possible new NOPD chief

NEW ORLEANS — Multiple sources have confirmed to WDSU Investigates that Mayor LaToya Cantrell may name an interim superintendent as soon as this week. According to our sources, Captain Michelle Woodfork could be named as the possible selection. Woodfork has been on the job for more than 30 years...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Caroling at Jackson Square returns to the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — A holiday tradition dating back almost 80 years will return to the city's French Quarter on Sunday. Caroling in Jackson Square was first founded in 1946. This year's celebration kicks off at 7 p.m. Gates to Jackson Square open at 6:30 p.m. The annual event is...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Power restored to residents in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS — Lakeview residents have had their power restored after a massive outage Monday afternoon. According to Entergy's power outage map, more than 10,000 customers in the Lakeview area were without power at the peak of the outage. Entergy's website has not provided a cause for the outage,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Entergy New Orleans suspends shutoffs through New Year

NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans announced on Tuesday that power disconnections would be suspended through the New Year. This comes as the New Orleans Metro area prepares for extremely cold temperatures. Disconnections will be suspended from Wednesday through Jan. 2, according to a news release issued by Entergy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Forecasting Our Future: How extreme weather impacts our communities

NEW ORLEANS — Across the nation, areas are living with the intense power and impacts of weather. It seems this year, Mother Nature raised the bar. Catastrophic storms, raging wildfires, historic flooding and unrelenting droughts have all combined to create new concerns. But communities are responding, fighting and innovating to reshape the future.
WISCONSIN STATE

