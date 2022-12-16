Read full article on original website
NOPD, other officers grant awesome 'surprise' to New Orleans kids
NEW ORLEANS — Forty-five kids were treated to a shopping spree at the Walmart in Algiers on Tuesday. The Black Organization of Police hosted the shop with a cop event, which is celebrating its second year. Officers from the New Orleans Police Department, Louisiana State Police and other agencies...
Northshore woman says rental car stolen one day after renting it
NEW ORLEANS — A Northshore woman says her rental car was stolen just 24 hours after she rented it. Tammy Pascal says she spent the night by a friend's house and parked her car on Rampart and Montegut, She said when she woke up in the morning the car was gone.
Pedestrian killed on Chef Menteur Highway Tuesday evening
New Orleans police are currently investigating a traffic fatality that involves the death of a pedestrian on Chef Menteur Highway. According to police, a pedestrian was struck and killed on the 4800 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:50 p.m. The driver remained at the crash scene. This fatality is...
Two people shot in West Lake Forest on Tuesday afternoon
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in West Lake Forest on Tuesday. According to police, a woman and a man were shot at the intersection of Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards around 1:49 p.m. No other information is available.
New Orleans mayor announces interim police chief
The New Orleans mayor announced an interim police chief for the NOPD on Tuesday. This comes as Superintendent Shaun Ferguson is expected to retire and take his final walk on Thursday. Mayor LaToya Cantrell held a news conference Tuesday morning with other NOPD leaders where she named Captain Michelle Woodfork...
New Orleans police searching for missing 10-year-old boy, last seen in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen in Algiers on Dec. 16. According to police, Jyran Belisle was last seen in his home at the 3800 block of Garden Oaks Drive. He reportedly left home around 2 p.m. and hasn't been heard from since.
New Orleans police searching for missing man, last seen in the Garden District
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing man who was last seen in the Garden District on Dec. 16. According to police, Stephen Duvernois, 34, was last seen leaving his residence in the 1300 block of Magazine Street. Duvernois has not been heard from or seen since.
New Orleans 73-year-old dies in house fire
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Firefighters say a 73-year-old woman died after flames ripped through her home on Serantine Street. Crews say this responded to calls of a fire Sunday night around 7 p.m. Firefighters say the woman was trapped inside a one-story brick home with heavy fire in...
Here are the top ten stories this year in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Here are the tops stories of 2022. On March 22 a massive EF-3 wedge tornado touched down in the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East. The storm then crossed the Mississippi River and destroyed homes in Arabi. WDSU was the only television station to track the tornado live on television as it moved across the city. The tornado killed three people. Just 9 months later, another tornado struck Arabi and several other areas across the Southshore. WDSU also caught this store live on air. The tornado killed one person in Killona.
'We'll have to leave': Arabi residents say damage at homes is too bad to celebrate Christmas inside
ARABI, La. — Along Perrin Road in Arabi, just days ago, there were downed trees and powerlines. But on Tuesday, it was evident cleanup efforts had been happening within the parish. The cold is expected to worsen by the end of the week. St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis...
Here is what we know about the possible new NOPD chief
NEW ORLEANS — Multiple sources have confirmed to WDSU Investigates that Mayor LaToya Cantrell may name an interim superintendent as soon as this week. According to our sources, Captain Michelle Woodfork could be named as the possible selection. Woodfork has been on the job for more than 30 years...
Local business owners create a fun but safe place to keep New Orleans teenagers off the streets
Crime in younger generations seems to be increasing at a fast rate for the Big Easy. Da Hookah Joynt owner Ryan Montague and his cousin Keith Carroll have come together to create a safe but fun space for teenagers in New Orleans. "I hit Keith up a few months ago...
Caroling at Jackson Square returns to the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS — A holiday tradition dating back almost 80 years will return to the city's French Quarter on Sunday. Caroling in Jackson Square was first founded in 1946. This year's celebration kicks off at 7 p.m. Gates to Jackson Square open at 6:30 p.m. The annual event is...
New Orleans commuters snarled by multi-car crash westbound Highrise Bridge
NEW ORLEANS — A multi-car crash has blocked the left lane on the Interstate 10 westbound Highrise Bridge Monday morning. There are at least six cars involved in the crash. Congestion from the crash has reached Morrison Road. Drivers should seek alternate routes until the road is cleared.
Cargo terminals for Port of New Orleans will be closed Friday due to weather
Port of New Orleans has announced that cargo terminals will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, through Tuesday, Dec. 27, for the cold weather and the holidays. Cruise operations remain as scheduled. Harbor police will be on duty and will be available 24/7. Stay tuned with WDSU for any more...
Power restored to residents in Lakeview
NEW ORLEANS — Lakeview residents have had their power restored after a massive outage Monday afternoon. According to Entergy's power outage map, more than 10,000 customers in the Lakeview area were without power at the peak of the outage. Entergy's website has not provided a cause for the outage,...
New Orleans residents should take these steps to protect their pipes from cold weather this weekend
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans area needs to prepare for pipe-bursting cold temperatures on Christmas weekend. Friday and Saturday are WDSU Weather Alert Days for pipe-bursting cold in the mornings. It's time to start thinking about how you're going to protect pipes, plants, pets and people. Frigid Arctic...
A pipe-bursting freeze is likely in the New Orleans area Friday and Saturday mornings
NEW ORLEANS — Friday and Saturday are WDSU Weather Alert Days for pipe-bursting cold in the mornings. It's time to start thinking about how you're going to protect pipes, plants, pets and people. Frigid Arctic air will dive south and arrive to Southeast Louisiana overnight Thursday night. Around midnight...
Entergy New Orleans suspends shutoffs through New Year
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans announced on Tuesday that power disconnections would be suspended through the New Year. This comes as the New Orleans Metro area prepares for extremely cold temperatures. Disconnections will be suspended from Wednesday through Jan. 2, according to a news release issued by Entergy.
Forecasting Our Future: How extreme weather impacts our communities
NEW ORLEANS — Across the nation, areas are living with the intense power and impacts of weather. It seems this year, Mother Nature raised the bar. Catastrophic storms, raging wildfires, historic flooding and unrelenting droughts have all combined to create new concerns. But communities are responding, fighting and innovating to reshape the future.
