South Carolina is known as the birthplace of BBQ - here's why.Photo byAudacy. Many great states in America are well known for their great barbecue. Rather you choose to go to Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, and the Carolinas, - the BBQ in those places will not disappoint! However, there has been a great debate over the years about the birthplace of American BBQ and where it originated. Although it may surprise a lot of people - South Carolina is the birthplace of BBQ! In this article, we will look at sources that point to SC being the birthplace of BBQ, how it was originally prepared, and a few other fun facts!

2 DAYS AGO