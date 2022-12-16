Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Related
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South Carolina
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. South Carolina carries the tradition that started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Oconee County, keep reading to learn more.
AOL Corp
11 unique Christmas season beers from some of the best rated SC breweries
How about skipping the eggnog this Christmas and trying some holiday-themed beers instead?. South Carolina is loaded with locally-owned breweries, each with their own unique takes on different types of beers. And with the Christmas season in full swing, naturally many have tried to brew special flavors that capture the spirit of the holidays.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In South Carolina
Mashed found the best chain restaurant in each state, including this regional South Carolina favorite.
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South Carolina
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. South Carolina is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as amazing as Little Mountain Unlimited. Keep reading to learn more.
iheart.com
This Bakery Has The Best Cupcake In South Carolina
Whether you are celebrating a birthday or just have a sweet tooth, cupcakes are a great way to treat yourself to a little dessert. Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state and where you can find them. While there is no shortage of the sweet treats across South Carolina, only one bakery could take the top spot.
columbiabusinessreport.com
Largest indoor pickleball facility in SC coming to Lexington
Fans of the fast-growing sport pickleball will soon have a new place to play in the Midlands. 24 Hour Pickleball recently purchased its first land site at 4590 Augusta Road in Lexington, which will be home to the largest indoor pickleball facility in South Carolina. The 24 Hour Pickleball club...
FOX Carolina
Beloved ‘Papa’s & Beer’ restaurant owner passes away
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Upstate community is mourning the loss of Javier Gomez, the owner of Papa’s & Beer. Gomez’s family announced on Facebook that he passed away yesterday after a long battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease. They write, “He never stopped working and was...
conceptcarz.com
Genesis adds second standalone retail facility in the United States with location in South Carolina
•Genesis of Greer, the brand's second standalone retail facility nationwide, and first in South Carolina, marks the continuation of the brand's next chapter of a customer-focused retail experience. Today, Genesis further expanded its customer-focused retail experience with the grand opening of Genesis of Greer, the brand's second standalone retail facility...
iheart.com
Arctic Air Heading Into South Carolina, Cold Temps Expected For Christmas
(Columbia, SC) - Cold weather will impact the Palmetto state this week. Arctic air is moving into the Midlands on Friday. Gusty winds overnight Friday into Saturday morning will cause wind chills as low as zero degrees. Saturday will stay cold with windy conditions continuing into Sunday.
WIS-TV
DHEC encourages residents to be mindful of recycling and food waste this holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During the holidays, a lot is going on from preparing the family feast to wrapping and unwrapping presents which can increase the amount of household waste for many. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) encourages residents to be mindful of their food...
islandeyenews.com
Don’t Panic!
Yes, I’m a fan of Douglas Adams’s Hitchhiker’s Guide series … you’ll see references to that from time to time. Precipitation associated with a storm passing by to the south will extend a little farther north than expected today. A radar composite loop ending at...
live5news.com
Warming shelter to open Monday night
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As temperatures drop with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s this week, some warming shelters are set to open their doors to people seeking a warm place to sleep and eat. Warming shelters are open across the Lowcountry Dec. 1, 2022 through March 15, 2023...
South Carolina Is Known As the Birthplace of BBQ – Here’s Why
South Carolina is known as the birthplace of BBQ - here's why.Photo byAudacy. Many great states in America are well known for their great barbecue. Rather you choose to go to Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, and the Carolinas, - the BBQ in those places will not disappoint! However, there has been a great debate over the years about the birthplace of American BBQ and where it originated. Although it may surprise a lot of people - South Carolina is the birthplace of BBQ! In this article, we will look at sources that point to SC being the birthplace of BBQ, how it was originally prepared, and a few other fun facts!
columbiabusinessreport.com
How this school is changing the face of agriculture in South Carolina
Cattle farming is in 17-year-old J.C. Chandler’s blood. He grew up on his family’s farm near Belton in South Carolina’s Upstate and has raised and shown beef cattle for many years, so many that he jokingly calls them “some of his best friends.”. Ask the high...
blufftonsun.com
Lowcountry woman gives helping hand to neighbors in need
The holiday season is a time to give thanks for the blessings that enrich our lives, including the opportunity to live in our corner of paradise in the Lowcountry. Right around the corner, however, things are very different. The rural areas of Jasper and Hampton counties are food deserts, resources...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
South Carolina gets several rounds of rain this week and a holiday weekend cold blast
Two storm systems will bring some wet weather to South Carolina this week and bitterly chilly temperatures this weekend. The first weather system brings scattered to widespread rain tomorrow through early Wednesday. No severe weather is expected for anyone and a light winter mix with low travel impacts is possible for the Upstate and Midlands Tuesday night.
WLTX.com
An Arctic blast on the way to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a very cold start to the day across the palmetto state. The holiday workweek will start off dry, but rain returns to the area Tuesday. Some rain is possible Wednesday. Scattered showers are expected Thursday before some of the coldest air of the season moves into the state.
wpde.com
More than 14,000 winners drawn in SC for Mega Millions, jackpot grows to $465M
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 14,000 winners were drawn in South Carolina Friday and the Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow. With only six days until Christmas, someone could win $465 million Tuesday night. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the drawing...
2 South Carolina Lottery Players Celebrating Christmas Early With Huge Wins
"I'm spending the fool out of my prize," said one lucky winner.
Preparing your HVAC unit for the winter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina begins a winter cooldown, families are facing issues with their heating units, causing packed schedules for maintenance companies. Rebecca Johnson has been working at Stoudenmire Heating and Air Conditioning for two years. She says there is normally a sharp increase in service requests during the summer and the winter months.
Comments / 0