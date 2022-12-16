ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Acres, SC

AOL Corp

11 unique Christmas season beers from some of the best rated SC breweries

How about skipping the eggnog this Christmas and trying some holiday-themed beers instead?. South Carolina is loaded with locally-owned breweries, each with their own unique takes on different types of beers. And with the Christmas season in full swing, naturally many have tried to brew special flavors that capture the spirit of the holidays.
GREENVILLE, SC
Travel Maven

Visit the Best Antique Mall in South Carolina

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. South Carolina is home to so many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as amazing as Little Mountain Unlimited. Keep reading to learn more.
LITTLE MOUNTAIN, SC
iheart.com

This Bakery Has The Best Cupcake In South Carolina

Whether you are celebrating a birthday or just have a sweet tooth, cupcakes are a great way to treat yourself to a little dessert. Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state and where you can find them. While there is no shortage of the sweet treats across South Carolina, only one bakery could take the top spot.
CHARLESTON, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Largest indoor pickleball facility in SC coming to Lexington

Fans of the fast-growing sport pickleball will soon have a new place to play in the Midlands. 24 Hour Pickleball recently purchased its first land site at 4590 Augusta Road in Lexington, which will be home to the largest indoor pickleball facility in South Carolina. The 24 Hour Pickleball club...
LEXINGTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Beloved ‘Papa’s & Beer’ restaurant owner passes away

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Upstate community is mourning the loss of Javier Gomez, the owner of Papa’s & Beer. Gomez’s family announced on Facebook that he passed away yesterday after a long battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease. They write, “He never stopped working and was...
conceptcarz.com

Genesis adds second standalone retail facility in the United States with location in South Carolina

•Genesis of Greer, the brand's second standalone retail facility nationwide, and first in South Carolina, marks the continuation of the brand's next chapter of a customer-focused retail experience. Today, Genesis further expanded its customer-focused retail experience with the grand opening of Genesis of Greer, the brand's second standalone retail facility...
GREER, SC
islandeyenews.com

Don’t Panic!

Yes, I’m a fan of Douglas Adams’s Hitchhiker’s Guide series … you’ll see references to that from time to time. Precipitation associated with a storm passing by to the south will extend a little farther north than expected today. A radar composite loop ending at...
live5news.com

Warming shelter to open Monday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As temperatures drop with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s this week, some warming shelters are set to open their doors to people seeking a warm place to sleep and eat. Warming shelters are open across the Lowcountry Dec. 1, 2022 through March 15, 2023...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Kennardo G. James

South Carolina Is Known As the Birthplace of BBQ – Here’s Why

South Carolina is known as the birthplace of BBQ - here's why.Photo byAudacy. Many great states in America are well known for their great barbecue. Rather you choose to go to Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, and the Carolinas, - the BBQ in those places will not disappoint! However, there has been a great debate over the years about the birthplace of American BBQ and where it originated. Although it may surprise a lot of people - South Carolina is the birthplace of BBQ! In this article, we will look at sources that point to SC being the birthplace of BBQ, how it was originally prepared, and a few other fun facts!
blufftonsun.com

Lowcountry woman gives helping hand to neighbors in need

The holiday season is a time to give thanks for the blessings that enrich our lives, including the opportunity to live in our corner of paradise in the Lowcountry. Right around the corner, however, things are very different. The rural areas of Jasper and Hampton counties are food deserts, resources...
BEAUFORT, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

South Carolina gets several rounds of rain this week and a holiday weekend cold blast

Two storm systems will bring some wet weather to South Carolina this week and bitterly chilly temperatures this weekend. The first weather system brings scattered to widespread rain tomorrow through early Wednesday. No severe weather is expected for anyone and a light winter mix with low travel impacts is possible for the Upstate and Midlands Tuesday night.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WLTX.com

An Arctic blast on the way to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a very cold start to the day across the palmetto state. The holiday workweek will start off dry, but rain returns to the area Tuesday. Some rain is possible Wednesday. Scattered showers are expected Thursday before some of the coldest air of the season moves into the state.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Preparing your HVAC unit for the winter

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina begins a winter cooldown, families are facing issues with their heating units, causing packed schedules for maintenance companies. Rebecca Johnson has been working at Stoudenmire Heating and Air Conditioning for two years. She says there is normally a sharp increase in service requests during the summer and the winter months.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

