In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Woman Learns That Her Stomach Produces Alcohol After Getting Charged with a DUIIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Route 22 Overnight Lane Closures, Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex CountyMorristown MinuteEssex County, NJ
Driver killed in three-car crash on N.J. highway, officials say
A motorist was killed last week after a three-vehicle collision on a North Jersey highway, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. A Subaru was traveling on Route 3 West in Clifton at 4:47 a.m. last Thursday when it collided with another car that was disabled in the middle of the road, officials said. A third vehicle then struck the Subaru, police said.
N.J. woman, 65, killed in single-vehicle crash
A 65-year-old New Jersey woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in West Milford, authorities said. Cynthia Romano was driving on Otter Hold Road at around 10:30 a.m. when she veered off the Passaic County road, striking a utility pole and a mailbox, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said.
UPDATE: Driver In Fatal Passaic River Bridge Crash On Route 3 Identified
A driver who was killed in a chain-reaction crash on Route 3 was identified as a 46-year-old Kearny resident.A BMW X3 had become disabled and was stopped on the westbound Passaic River Bridge in Clifton when it was struck by a Subaru Impreza driven by Karen Garcia shortly before 5 a.m. last Thursda…
thelakewoodscoop.com
Passenger Attempted to Assist Driver on the GSP Moments Before Double Fatal Accident; New Details
TLS today learned new details in the double fatal accident, first reported by TLS yesterday afternoon. NJSP stated “the preliminary investigation revealed that a Jeep Wrangler operated by Christopher Mulholland, 24, of Belmar, NJ, was traveling northbound in the right lane on the Garden State Parkway, in Wall Township, Monmouth County. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, NJ, was operating a Chevrolet Equinox in the right shoulder, stopped partially in the right travel lane of the Garden State Parkway.”
wrnjradio.com
Tractor-trailer carrying refrigerated food catches fire on I-78 in Hunterdon County, state police say
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A tractor-trailer hauling refrigerated food caught fire on Interstate 78 in Hunterdon County Sunday night, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The fire was reported at 10:42 p.m. in Interstate 78 eastbound at milepost 23.4 in Readington Township, Goez said.
Two Ocean County Residents Dead In Garden State Parkway Crash
WALL – Two Toms River men were killed Sunday afternoon after a Jeep hit a stopped SUV on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Wall, the New Jersey State Police said. Around 1:30 p.m., Jerome Digiovanni, 75, and Ronald Devingo, 57, were standing by their SUV, a Chevrolet Equinox, near milepost 97.7 when Devingo and the car were struck, police said. As a result, both men suffered fatal injuries.
2 killed, one a pedestrian, in Garden State Parkway collision, police say
Two Toms River men were killed Sunday when a Jeep collided with a stopped SUV on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Wall, the New Jersey State Police said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, was in the SUV and Ronald Devingo, 57, was standing on the left side of it at mile marker 97.7 when a northbound Jeep struck Devigno and the SUV at about 1:30 p.m., the New Jersey State Police said. Both men suffered fatal injuries.
wrnjradio.com
2 injured including 1 flown after serious crash on Route 202 in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were injured, including one person who was flown to the hospital after a serious crash in Hunterdon County Sunday evening, according to a post on the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. The crash happened at around 6:03...
2 men going to visit family member in hospital die in crash on NJ highway: report
Two New Jersey men were killed Sunday after a Jeep crashed into their SUV on the side of the Garden State Parkway.
Man fatally struck by multiple vehicles while crossing Grand Central Parkway
A man was killed while trying to cross the Grand Central Parkway in Queens early Sunday after he was hit by multiple vehicles, police said.
hudsoncountyview.com
NJ Transit bus driver shot at 3 teens, injured 1, with illegal handgun after they attacked him
An NJ Transit bus driver shot at three teenagers, injuring one, with an illegal handgun after they attacked him outside of a bus in Jersey City Saturday night, an official said. Charles Fieros, 48 of Staten Island, New York, was charged with criminal attempt murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of...
Driver Dead After Tractor Trailer Pushes Her Disabled Car Into 2 Other Trucks On NJ Turnpike
A 32-year-old North Bergen woman died when her car became disabled on the New Jersey Turnpike and was pushed by a tractor trailer into two other vehicles, killing her early Friday, Dec. 16, authorities said. Zadira Reyes' Hyundai Elantra broke down on the northbound side in the travel lanes of...
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video).Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello …
Truck Driver And Passenger Escape Firey Crash On Route 1 In Lawrence Township
December 18, 2022 LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER) – A fire that fully-engulfed a box truck forced police to shut down…
New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed 15-year-old who attacked him
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed a 15-year-old male with a stolen gun after the teen and others assaulted him on Saturday. Police said Charles Fieros, 48, shot and killed the 15-year-old after a group of young males assaulted him while standing outside his bus. Fieros pulled out a stolen gun and began shooting at his attackers. Fieros was treated for facial and head injuries. The teenager was rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The attack took place near the intersection of Monticello Avenue and Jewett Avenue. The post New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed 15-year-old who attacked him appeared first on Shore News Network.
Officer Thrown From Car As Shoplifters' Getaway Driver Flees East Garden City Mall, Police Say
Three women are facing charges after their alleged attempt to steal from a Long Island shopping mall was foiled by police, according to authorities. Officers were called at around 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, with reports that two women had stolen merchandise from the Macy’s store in East Garden City, located in the Roosevelt Field mall, Nassau County Police said.
Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash
Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Two Killed, One Injured in Parkway Rollover Accident [UPDATED]
Two people were killed and one injured in a rollover accident on the Garden State Parkway this afternoon, officials told TLS. According to preliminary reports we received, the vehicle rolled over in the area of mile marker 97 northbound in Wall, ejecting the driver. He was pronounced deceased on scene. A passenger died at the hospital.
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for Murder
John Formisano Sentenced to 79 Years in New Jersey State Prison.Photo byMorristown Minute. Morris County law enforcement announce that John Formisano, age 52, formerly of Jefferson Township, NJ has been sentenced to 79 years in New Jersey State Prison.
Staten Island mom of 10 kids, who tragically lost their dad in a car crash, dies of cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Miriam Winiarz was a generous spirit. Her inclination to put others before herself made her an integral part of Staten Island’s Jewish community. She died earlier this month at the age of 56 after a brief illness, her obituary read. A funeral at Young Israel of Staten Island in Willowbrook drew more than a thousand people, said Mendy Mirocznik, president of the Council of Jewish Organizations of Staten Island, and thousands more attended virtual gatherings.
