JERSEY CITY, NJ – A New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed a 15-year-old male with a stolen gun after the teen and others assaulted him on Saturday. Police said Charles Fieros, 48, shot and killed the 15-year-old after a group of young males assaulted him while standing outside his bus. Fieros pulled out a stolen gun and began shooting at his attackers. Fieros was treated for facial and head injuries. The teenager was rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The attack took place near the intersection of Monticello Avenue and Jewett Avenue. The post New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed 15-year-old who attacked him appeared first on Shore News Network.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO