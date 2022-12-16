ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Driver killed in three-car crash on N.J. highway, officials say

A motorist was killed last week after a three-vehicle collision on a North Jersey highway, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said. A Subaru was traveling on Route 3 West in Clifton at 4:47 a.m. last Thursday when it collided with another car that was disabled in the middle of the road, officials said. A third vehicle then struck the Subaru, police said.
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman, 65, killed in single-vehicle crash

A 65-year-old New Jersey woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in West Milford, authorities said. Cynthia Romano was driving on Otter Hold Road at around 10:30 a.m. when she veered off the Passaic County road, striking a utility pole and a mailbox, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Passenger Attempted to Assist Driver on the GSP Moments Before Double Fatal Accident; New Details

TLS today learned new details in the double fatal accident, first reported by TLS yesterday afternoon. NJSP stated “the preliminary investigation revealed that a Jeep Wrangler operated by Christopher Mulholland, 24, of Belmar, NJ, was traveling northbound in the right lane on the Garden State Parkway, in Wall Township, Monmouth County. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, NJ, was operating a Chevrolet Equinox in the right shoulder, stopped partially in the right travel lane of the Garden State Parkway.”
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Ocean County Residents Dead In Garden State Parkway Crash

WALL – Two Toms River men were killed Sunday afternoon after a Jeep hit a stopped SUV on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Wall, the New Jersey State Police said. Around 1:30 p.m., Jerome Digiovanni, 75, and Ronald Devingo, 57, were standing by their SUV, a Chevrolet Equinox, near milepost 97.7 when Devingo and the car were struck, police said. As a result, both men suffered fatal injuries.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

2 killed, one a pedestrian, in Garden State Parkway collision, police say

Two Toms River men were killed Sunday when a Jeep collided with a stopped SUV on the northbound Garden State Parkway in Wall, the New Jersey State Police said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, was in the SUV and Ronald Devingo, 57, was standing on the left side of it at mile marker 97.7 when a northbound Jeep struck Devigno and the SUV at about 1:30 p.m., the New Jersey State Police said. Both men suffered fatal injuries.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed 15-year-old who attacked him

JERSEY CITY, NJ – A New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed a 15-year-old male with a stolen gun after the teen and others assaulted him on Saturday. Police said Charles Fieros, 48, shot and killed the 15-year-old after a group of young males assaulted him while standing outside his bus. Fieros pulled out a stolen gun and began shooting at his attackers. Fieros was treated for facial and head injuries. The teenager was rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The attack took place near the intersection of Monticello Avenue and Jewett Avenue. The post New Jersey Transit bus driver shot and killed 15-year-old who attacked him appeared first on Shore News Network.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Officer Thrown From Car As Shoplifters' Getaway Driver Flees East Garden City Mall, Police Say

Three women are facing charges after their alleged attempt to steal from a Long Island shopping mall was foiled by police, according to authorities. Officers were called at around 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, with reports that two women had stolen merchandise from the Macy’s store in East Garden City, located in the Roosevelt Field mall, Nassau County Police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Two Dead In Monmouth County Parkway Crash

Two people died in a crash Sunday, Dec. 18 on the Garden State Parkway on Monmouth County, authorities said. Jerome Digiovanni, 75, of Toms River, was partially stopped in the right lane in a Chevrolet Equinox with Ronald Devingo, 57, also of Toms River, standing to the left of the vehicle near mile post 97.7 in Wall Township around 1:30 p.m., New Jersey State Police said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Two Killed, One Injured in Parkway Rollover Accident [UPDATED]

Two people were killed and one injured in a rollover accident on the Garden State Parkway this afternoon, officials told TLS. According to preliminary reports we received, the vehicle rolled over in the area of mile marker 97 northbound in Wall, ejecting the driver. He was pronounced deceased on scene. A passenger died at the hospital.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island mom of 10 kids, who tragically lost their dad in a car crash, dies of cancer

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Miriam Winiarz was a generous spirit. Her inclination to put others before herself made her an integral part of Staten Island’s Jewish community. She died earlier this month at the age of 56 after a brief illness, her obituary read. A funeral at Young Israel of Staten Island in Willowbrook drew more than a thousand people, said Mendy Mirocznik, president of the Council of Jewish Organizations of Staten Island, and thousands more attended virtual gatherings.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy