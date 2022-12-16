A Castaic man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Torrance in October, police said Tuesday. Patrick Carty, 52, who was wanted on an arrest warrant for vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run, surrendered to authorities Monday, according to Sgt. Alex Martinez of the Torrance Police Department. He was released on bond, Martinez said.

