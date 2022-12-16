Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man Charged in Deadly Pursuit, Crash in Westminster
A 29-year-old man was charged Tuesday with murder and other offenses in a drug-fueled crash in Westminster that killed one man and left another victim with life-threatening injuries. Fred Harper Jr. was charged with second-degree murder, driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury, hit and run with permanent...
mynewsla.com
Police Seeking Hit-And-Run Motorist Involved in Bicyclist’s Injury
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find a hit-and-run motorist who injured a bicyclist in the Mid-City area of Los Angeles. The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. on Dec. 7 at Venice and Hauser boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “A Toyota Camry was traveling...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in October Hit-And-Run Fatality in Torrance
A Castaic man has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in Torrance in October, police said Tuesday. Patrick Carty, 52, who was wanted on an arrest warrant for vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run, surrendered to authorities Monday, according to Sgt. Alex Martinez of the Torrance Police Department. He was released on bond, Martinez said.
mynewsla.com
Accused Driver in Fatal Santa Ana Drive-By Shooting Due in Court
A woman accused of being behind the wheel in a deadly drive-by shooting of an innocent bystander in Santa Ana is due to be arraigned Tuesday, while her alleged accomplice will go to court early next month on a murder charge. Brooke Victoria De La Cruz , 24, of Orange,...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged with Evading, Theft After Chase in Nuevo
A probationer accused of leading sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit in Nuevo with a stolen motorcycle loaded into the rear of his pickup truck, then fleeing into hills near Lake Perris where he surrendered, was charged Tuesday with felony evading and other offenses. Armando Reyes Gonzalez, 32, of Moreno...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Arrested for Alleged Armed Robbery of Burbank Doughnut Shop
Two men have been arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery of a Burbank doughnut shop, and investigators believe they might be responsible for other crimes, authorities said Tuesday. The robbery happened on Dec. 9 around 4:10 a.m. at Donut Prince located at 1721 W. Olive Ave., according to the...
mynewsla.com
Pair Killed When Sports Car Plows into Tree in Corona
A driver and his passenger were killed when the sports car they were in slammed into a tree near downtown Corona, authorities said Monday. Austin Hornung, 25, and Robert Dissmore, 22, both of Corona, were fatally injured shortly after midnight Saturday on East Ontario Avenue, near Magnolia Avenue, according to the Corona Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead in Long Beach, Police Seek Suspect
A man was found dead Tuesday alongside a Long Beach street, but it remained unclear exactly how the person died. Police and fire officials responded at 5:13 a.m. to the area of Atlantic Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard on a report of an injured person, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Two Suspects Arrested in Jurupa Valley Burglary
Two suspects were arrested in connection with the theft of more than $100,000 in property from a business in Eastvale, authorities said Monday. Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station learned at noon Dec. 3 about a burglary at a business in the 6300 block of Archibald Avenue, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Art Mendez.
mynewsla.com
Homeless Man Allegedly Tries Breaking Into Fire Engine Outside MoVal Store
A homeless man with a knife allegedly tried to break into a Riverside County Fire Department engine parked outside a Moreno Valley grocery store Monday, prompting firefighters to request help from sheriff’s deputies before the suspect fled. The attempted break-in was reported at 11:15 in the parking lot of...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Fatal Shooting in Huntington Beach
A Temecula man was charged Tuesday with the killing of a man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. Tyrell Avion Lee, 33, was charged with murder with a special circumstances allegation of lying in wait. Lee is accused of killing 31-year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles on Dec. 5, according...
mynewsla.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks Several Lanes of 10 Freeway in West Adams Area
A multi-vehicle crash prompted closure of several westbound lanes of the Santa Monica (10) Freeway Tuesday in the West Adams area. The collision was reported at about 10:35 a.m. near La Brea Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Paramedics transported one person to a hospital in unknown condition. Some...
mynewsla.com
Multi-Vehicle Wreck in Winchester Injures One, Prompts Lane Closures
One person was injured Tuesday in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 79 in Winchester that caused a complete closure of the corridor. The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway, south of Domenigoni Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol. It was unclear...
mynewsla.com
Clerk Pepper-Sprayed During Confrontation at Perris Business
A clerk at a Perris business was allegedly pepper-sprayed Monday during a confrontation with a 27-year-old man, who was immediately apprehended. David Chavez of Riverside was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of tear gas and brandishing a weapon not in self defense, both misdemeanors, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Two Men Arrested on Suspicion on Burglary, Fleeing Scene in U-Haul Truck
Two men were arrested in Arcadia on suspicion of commercial burglary and attempting to flee in a U-Haul truck, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to the 11000 block of Clark Street at about 3 a.m. Saturday regarding an audible alarm, and saw a U-Haul truck leaving the area, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Struck, Killed While Riding His Scooter on SJ Street
A 35-year-old man riding a scooter was struck and killed on a San Jacinto street in a collision with an SUV, authorities said Monday. Arthur St. Clair of Norco was fatally injured about 10:20 p.m. Sunday on South San Jacinto Avenue, near Midway Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Fumes Prompt Hazmat Response, Evacuations in Temecula Business District
Fumes seeping from underground prompted a hazardous materials response Tuesday in Temecula, where a commercial building was evacuated and part of a street cordoned off until authorities could sort out the origin of the substance. The hazmat emergency occurred about 11:45 a.m. in the 28700 block of Via Montezuma, near...
mynewsla.com
Woman Found Critically Wounded in Vehicle on 101 Freeway in Tarzana
Authorities sought the public’s help Sunday in identifying the assailant who shot a 26-year-old woman while she was in her vehicle on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Tarzana, leaving her in critical condition at a hospital. The California Highway Patrol received several calls at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday of...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Long Beach Crash
A motorcycle rider was critically injured in a crash with a pickup in Long Beach, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday on Pacific Coast Highway near Molino Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores. Details of the crash were not available as the...
mynewsla.com
Domestic Violence Suspect Killed in Shooting With Police in Culver City
A domestic violence suspect was shot to death Sunday in a confrontation with police in Culver City, authorities said. Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of College Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. regarding an incident “wherein the husband/suspect was threatening the wife/victim with a handgun,” said Sgt. Eddie Baskaron of the Culver City Police Department.
