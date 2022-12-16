Read full article on original website
Average LA County Gas Price Drops to Lowest Amount Since October 2021
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County resumed decreasing Tuesday, dropping 2.1 cents to $4.452, one day after a 38-day streak of decreases ended when it was unchanged. The average price dropped $1.058 during the streak, according to figures from the AAA and...
LA County Extends Eviction Moratorium Until End of January
Los Angeles County will extend its eviction moratorium and tenant protections until at least Jan. 31, with the possibility of stretching them through June and creating a financial relief program for small landlords, under a measure approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday. “The purpose of my motion today is...
Port of LA to Fund 22 Zero-Emission Trucks Through $6M in Grants
The Port of Los Angeles will fund the cost of 22 zero-emission trucks next year through $6 million in grants, officials announced Tuesday. The funding, made through the port’s Zero Emission Truck Pilot Program, will provide $3 million each to two licensed motor carriers in the Los Angeles area — MLI Leasing and Performance Team.
Poll Finds LA Voters Support Mayor Bass, But Are Discontent With City Council
Voters in Los Angeles generally have a good opinion of new Mayor Karen Bass as she begins her tenure, while the scandal-plagued City Council has markedly less support, according to poll results released Monday. The California Community Poll surveyed more than 1,000 registered voters in the city and found that...
LA County Reports Nearly 2,200 New COVID-19 Cases
Los Angeles County reported nearly 2,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with 21 new virus-related deaths. The new fatalities gave the county an overall pandemic death toll of 34,492. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last week she feared death numbers could increase in the coming weeks due to a recent increase in hospital patients infected with the virus.
Attorneys for Mark Ridley-Thomas Formally File Suit Settlement Notice
Attorneys for suspended City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas — who is facing federal corruption charges for misdeeds allegedly committed while he was a member of the county Board of Supervisors — have formally filed court papers confirming a resolution of his lawsuit against the city and City Controller Ron Galperin over the suspension of his pay and benefits.
Karen Bass: Encampments in LA Should Be `Significantly Down’ in Four Years
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Sunday that she believes 95% of the approximately 40,000 homeless people in the city would accept housing if it’s offered to them, and said she hopes that encampments will be “significantly down, if not eliminated” in four years. Appearing on NBC’s...
LACo Board Wants Answers on Killing of Puppy at Animal Shelter
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday ordered an investigation into the accidental euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy earlier this month at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center. According to a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, a county Department of Animal Care and Control employee “erroneously...
Cold Weather Alert Updated for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson
With overnight temperatures dropping significantly in parts of the Southland this week, health officials Monday updated a cold weather alert that had been issued over the weekend for parts of the county. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s cold weather alert now is in effect Monday through Friday...
Memorial Hike Planned at Griffith Park for Iconic Mountain Lion P-22
A memorial sunset hike was planned at Griffith Park Sunday to celebrate the life of P-22, the iconic Los Angeles mountain lion who was euthanized Saturday due to severe injuries suffered in a likely automobile accident. The local community was invited to participate in the hike, which was set to...
Officials Seek Public Help Identifying Man Who Abandoned Sick Dog
The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles sought the public’s help Monday in identifying a man who allegedly abandoned a sick dog at the organization’s South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne. The dog, sick with mange, was dropped off on Dec. 9 by...
Hemet Man Accused of Distributing Fentanyl via the Mail
A 37-year-old man accused of distributing fentanyl out of his Hemet apartment, sending packets of the substance via U.S. mail, was in federal custody Monday. Ignacio Alcala was arrested last week following an investigation involving the Riverside County Gang Impact Team and U.S. Postal Service. Alcala was federally charged with...
Man Charged with Felony Vandalism, Hate Allegation in BH Menorah Defacing
A Texas man was charged Tuesday with felony vandalism with a hate crime allegation for allegedly defacing a large menorah in Beverly Hills — including carving a Nazi symbol into the menorah’s base — on the first night of Hanukkah. Eric Brian King, 47, of Dallas, was...
Man Arrested in Antisemitic Vandalism in BH; Latest L.A.-Area Hate Episode
A Texas man was in custody Monday for allegedly vandalizing and carving a Nazi symbol into the base of a large Menorah in Beverly Hills on the first night of Hanukkah. It was the latest in a string of recent antisemitic episodes in the Los Angeles area. Eric Brian King,...
Firefighter Injured Battling Fire in Montebello Restaurant
A firefighter was injured Monday battling a fire at a restaurant in Monterey Park. The fire was reported about 8:40 a.m. in the 700 block of South Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which assisted Monterey Park firefighters sent to the scene. According to KTLA5, the...
Mountain Lion P-22, the `Hollywood Cat,’ Is Euthanized; Fondly Remembered
Fans of P-22, the “celebrity” mountain lion who became the face of an international effort to save California’s endangered puma population, was being widely mourned and fondly remembered following news he was euthanized days after being captured in a Los Feliz backyard and found to be injured, severely underweight and suffering from other ailments.
Fire Damages Riverside Commercial Building
A fire resulted in about $1.5 million in damage to a commercial building in Riverside, but no one was hurt, authorities said Monday. Firefighters sent to the 6600 block of View Park Court at 9:36 p.m. Sunday extinguished the flames in about an hour and 10 minutes, according to the City of Riverside Fire Department. The fire also damaged pallets in the yard of the commercial property.
Fumes Prompt Hazmat Response, Evacuations in Temecula Business District
Fumes seeping from underground prompted a hazardous materials response Tuesday in Temecula, where a business was evacuated and streets cordoned until an investigation determined there were no public safety threats. The hazmat emergency occurred at about 11:45 a.m. in the 28700 block of Via Montezuma, near Commerce Center Drive, according...
Malfunctioning Fireplace Triggers Blaze At Single-Story Home in Rossmoor
A malfunctioning fireplace triggered a blaze at a single-story home in Rossmoor, which wrought a total of $170,000 worth of damage to the structure, authorities said Sunday. Firefighters dispatched at 11:59 p.m. Saturday to the 3100 block of Donnie Ann Road had the fire out within 30 minutes of their arrival, the Orange County Fire Authority reported.
Flames Destroy Garden Grove Building; Adjacent Structures Saved
Firefighters waged a defensive battle Monday morning when a vacant building went up in flames in Garden Grove, and protected a gas station and other nearby commercial structures. The fire was reported at 11:49 p.m. Sunday in the 13500 block of Harbor Boulevard, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
