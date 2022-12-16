A fire resulted in about $1.5 million in damage to a commercial building in Riverside, but no one was hurt, authorities said Monday. Firefighters sent to the 6600 block of View Park Court at 9:36 p.m. Sunday extinguished the flames in about an hour and 10 minutes, according to the City of Riverside Fire Department. The fire also damaged pallets in the yard of the commercial property.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO