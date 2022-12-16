ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

mynewsla.com

LA County Extends Eviction Moratorium Until End of January

Los Angeles County will extend its eviction moratorium and tenant protections until at least Jan. 31, with the possibility of stretching them through June and creating a financial relief program for small landlords, under a measure approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday. “The purpose of my motion today is...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Port of LA to Fund 22 Zero-Emission Trucks Through $6M in Grants

The Port of Los Angeles will fund the cost of 22 zero-emission trucks next year through $6 million in grants, officials announced Tuesday. The funding, made through the port’s Zero Emission Truck Pilot Program, will provide $3 million each to two licensed motor carriers in the Los Angeles area — MLI Leasing and Performance Team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA County Reports Nearly 2,200 New COVID-19 Cases

Los Angeles County reported nearly 2,200 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with 21 new virus-related deaths. The new fatalities gave the county an overall pandemic death toll of 34,492. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last week she feared death numbers could increase in the coming weeks due to a recent increase in hospital patients infected with the virus.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Attorneys for Mark Ridley-Thomas Formally File Suit Settlement Notice

Attorneys for suspended City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas — who is facing federal corruption charges for misdeeds allegedly committed while he was a member of the county Board of Supervisors — have formally filed court papers confirming a resolution of his lawsuit against the city and City Controller Ron Galperin over the suspension of his pay and benefits.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LACo Board Wants Answers on Killing of Puppy at Animal Shelter

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday ordered an investigation into the accidental euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy earlier this month at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center. According to a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, a county Department of Animal Care and Control employee “erroneously...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Cold Weather Alert Updated for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson

With overnight temperatures dropping significantly in parts of the Southland this week, health officials Monday updated a cold weather alert that had been issued over the weekend for parts of the county. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s cold weather alert now is in effect Monday through Friday...
LANCASTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Memorial Hike Planned at Griffith Park for Iconic Mountain Lion P-22

A memorial sunset hike was planned at Griffith Park Sunday to celebrate the life of P-22, the iconic Los Angeles mountain lion who was euthanized Saturday due to severe injuries suffered in a likely automobile accident. The local community was invited to participate in the hike, which was set to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Officials Seek Public Help Identifying Man Who Abandoned Sick Dog

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles sought the public’s help Monday in identifying a man who allegedly abandoned a sick dog at the organization’s South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne. The dog, sick with mange, was dropped off on Dec. 9 by...
HAWTHORNE, CA
mynewsla.com

Hemet Man Accused of Distributing Fentanyl via the Mail

A 37-year-old man accused of distributing fentanyl out of his Hemet apartment, sending packets of the substance via U.S. mail, was in federal custody Monday. Ignacio Alcala was arrested last week following an investigation involving the Riverside County Gang Impact Team and U.S. Postal Service. Alcala was federally charged with...
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Firefighter Injured Battling Fire in Montebello Restaurant

A firefighter was injured Monday battling a fire at a restaurant in Monterey Park. The fire was reported about 8:40 a.m. in the 700 block of South Atlantic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which assisted Monterey Park firefighters sent to the scene. According to KTLA5, the...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Mountain Lion P-22, the `Hollywood Cat,’ Is Euthanized; Fondly Remembered

Fans of P-22, the “celebrity” mountain lion who became the face of an international effort to save California’s endangered puma population, was being widely mourned and fondly remembered following news he was euthanized days after being captured in a Los Feliz backyard and found to be injured, severely underweight and suffering from other ailments.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages Riverside Commercial Building

A fire resulted in about $1.5 million in damage to a commercial building in Riverside, but no one was hurt, authorities said Monday. Firefighters sent to the 6600 block of View Park Court at 9:36 p.m. Sunday extinguished the flames in about an hour and 10 minutes, according to the City of Riverside Fire Department. The fire also damaged pallets in the yard of the commercial property.
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Fumes Prompt Hazmat Response, Evacuations in Temecula Business District

Fumes seeping from underground prompted a hazardous materials response Tuesday in Temecula, where a business was evacuated and streets cordoned until an investigation determined there were no public safety threats. The hazmat emergency occurred at about 11:45 a.m. in the 28700 block of Via Montezuma, near Commerce Center Drive, according...
TEMECULA, CA
mynewsla.com

Malfunctioning Fireplace Triggers Blaze At Single-Story Home in Rossmoor

A malfunctioning fireplace triggered a blaze at a single-story home in Rossmoor, which wrought a total of $170,000 worth of damage to the structure, authorities said Sunday. Firefighters dispatched at 11:59 p.m. Saturday to the 3100 block of Donnie Ann Road had the fire out within 30 minutes of their arrival, the Orange County Fire Authority reported.
ROSSMOOR, CA
mynewsla.com

Flames Destroy Garden Grove Building; Adjacent Structures Saved

Firefighters waged a defensive battle Monday morning when a vacant building went up in flames in Garden Grove, and protected a gas station and other nearby commercial structures. The fire was reported at 11:49 p.m. Sunday in the 13500 block of Harbor Boulevard, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
GARDEN GROVE, CA

