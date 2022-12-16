Read full article on original website
St. Louis Will Definitely Freeze Its Ass Off This Weekend
We're in for low temps and maybe some blizzard-like low visibility
KMOV
Plow drivers prepare for winter storm
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Many public and private plow drivers are waiting to learn more about the storm’s timing before deciding on a course of action. Once the temperature drops below 25 degrees salt doesn’t work efficiently on the roads. So many crews switch to liquid brine...
St. Louis Could See -35 Degree Wind Chills This Week
Blistering cold winds could ruin our shot at a white Christmas
When will dangerous winter storm move into St. Louis region?
ST. LOUIS – We’ve been warning about the likelihood of extreme winter weather in late December for a couple of weeks now. The next several days will finally see those prognostications come to fruition. We know it’s coming; but when, exactly?. The day to focus on is...
KSDK
St. Louis photographer loses thousands in materials after Thanksgiving fire
Jennifer Butler's business was ravaged by a fire on Thanksgiving Day. She's now looking for a new home to continue her life's work.
KMOV
No home for the holidays, St. Louis family says Ameren owes them thousands for damage to home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Hemple family says they’ve been left homeless for more than a year due to damage caused to their south St. Louis home from a vacant property owned by Ameren. “We’re spending our second Christmas in a hotel with our children,” said Lisa Hemple....
midwestliving.com
The Lewis and Clark Trail Near St. Louis Allows You to Get Away from It All Without Going Very Far
Ten minutes into a hike on the Lewis and Clark trail along the Missouri River in suburban St. Louis, I notice something is missing: noise. All I hear is the crunch of leaves under my feet and the occasional bird. After a minute or two, a plane breaks the silence. That pattern repeats itself for the duration of my hike. The intermittent silence reminds me why I love this trail: it offers a rugged and beautiful hike, particularly so for being in the middle of a major metropolitan area. It is 33.6 miles from the St. Louis Arch, smack in an ever-growing county of 414,000, less than a mile from a suburban high school and somehow, after getting far enough down the trail, I feel disconnected from all of that.
I-Team: St. Charles traffic stop leads to counterfeit temp tag operation
ST. LOUIS — St. Charles police have discovered many of the temporary license plate tags and license plates across the St. Louis area are fake. And, so are the insurance documents drivers have been showing police during traffic stops. Now, the U.S. Secret Service, Missouri Department of Revenue, St....
KMOV
How Heat Up St. Louis can help you stay warm
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Heat Up St. Louis offers financial assistance with heating bills. The nonprofit organization was founded in 2000 to help elderly individuals, low-income families and residents with disabilities in Missouri and Illinois with delinquent energy bills.
feastmagazine.com
Snuggle up near the fireplaces at these restaurants around town this winter
It's that time of year when the weather takes a turn from "yes, it's cold" to absolutely bone-chilling. Even if the temperatures are taking a dive, it doesn't mean you have to stay home. We've got some suggestions on where to head for a cozy meal or a drink around the fire.
KMOV
St. Louis staple deli gets a new lease on life
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kohn’s Kosher Meat and Deli will remain open thanks to a new owner with local ties. AJ Moll said Hanukkah is a minor Jewish holiday, but it’s a major deal. As this local store continues to serve for at least another six decades.
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a Year
St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries. For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.
KSDK
Arctic air, dangerous conditions expected in St. Louis Thursday into the weekend
ST. LOUIS — It's about to be a cold week ahead. By looking at the seven-day forecast, Friday and Saturday stick out with temperatures that will feel like single-digits. Temperatures that only reach 10 or 12 for a high are significant, but it's easy to not think much of it. The seven-day forecast temperatures won't even begin to tell the story of the major impacts we're going to feel the end of the week.
KMOV
Reside in St. Louis: Renovated church property
The NABISCO Mansion, which sits at 10 Westmoreland Place, was built in 1986 and is on the market for $2,150,000. It has 8 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms and 2 partial bathrooms. The listing is held by Samuel Hall and Jeffrey P. Warner with Dielmann Sotheby's International Realy. Build Day 1:...
missourinetwork.tv
If it wasn’t for the city folks, the Lake of the Ozarks wouldn’t exist.
Union Electric Light and Power Company was an electric utility company that operated in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The company was founded in 1893 in St. Louis, Missouri, and initially provided electric lighting and power to customers in the city and surrounding areas. In the 1920s, the company built the Bagnell Dam on the Osage River, which created the Lake of the Ozarks and provided hydroelectric power to the region. The dam and lake were major engineering projects at the time and helped to spur economic development in the area.
websterjournal.com
Gateway Arch gains national park status, revitalizes landmark
In 2018, St. Louis’ most famous monument – The Gateway Arch – was granted the status of national park, one of many in Missouri but the smallest in the United States, at 91 acres. The re-classification of the site from a memorial to a park was approved...
KMOV
Reside in St. Louis: Completely renovated church in Tower Grove South
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A completely renovated church in the Tower Grove South neighborhood is on the market for $2,495,000. The building at 4101 Humphrey Street was built in 1929 and has been transformed into an office. The property has nine parking spots, a three-car garage and street parking. There is a full kitchen, nine bathrooms and a rectory with three tenants.
KMOV
South City neighborhoods promote ‘Don’t Shoot NYE’
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Local neighborhoods are also pushing another safety message for New Year’s Eve; Don’t fire guns to celebrate. Today, volunteers passed out flyers in south St. Louis urging residents to ring in the new year without gunfire. It’s a message they’ve been promoting for...
Residents Of This Missouri City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
St. Louis Family to Open Nursery in Bayer's Former Hampton Space
Lila and Dylan Waier hope to match the former garden shop's legacy
