Serena Williams Is a Blue Vision in Striking Bodycon Dress & Metallic Sandals for S by Serena ‘Sincerely, You’ Collection

Serena Williams looked glamorous as she took to Instagram yesterday to show off an image from S by Serena’s newest collection, titled “Sincerely, You.”

Williams wore a royal blue velvet turtleneck long-sleeve dress that featured ruched detailing, complementing the crossover midi skirt. She brought more elegance to the look with a silver-toned bracelet, diamond earrings, and a sparkling infinity pendant necklace. The pieces are from her very own jewelry line, Serena Williams Jewelry.

Williams kept her caramel brown hair down in a softly waved style which complimented her glamorous makeup that featured a smokey eye and a nude lip.

The Olympic gold medalist completed the look with a pair of silver metallic sandals. The heels featured an almond toe and two straps that sat nicely on the top of her foot. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

This wasn’t the first time Williams wore this blue velvet dress. Back in November, the athlete made an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” wearing the same outfit.

Throughout her successful tennis career, Williams has become a household name not only in the sports world but also in the fashion one. The Grand Slam winner has become known for her top-notch style on and off the court. Williams has been seen wearing everything from black catsuits and neon colors to play in the biggest tennis competitions worldwide. Her notable looks have granted her major partnerships with luxury labels like Gucci and Stuart Weitzman.

The tennis player is most known for her long-time deal with Nike that started in 2003. Since then, Williams has come out with many collections with the brand including the Queen collection which was designed by the late Virgil Abloh.

