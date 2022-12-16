ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Serena Williams Is a Blue Vision in Striking Bodycon Dress & Metallic Sandals for S by Serena ‘Sincerely, You’ Collection

By Melody Rivera
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ko1Nq_0jlRTkY300

Serena Williams looked glamorous as she took to Instagram yesterday to show off an image from S by Serena’s newest collection, titled “Sincerely, You.”

Williams wore a royal blue velvet turtleneck long-sleeve dress that featured ruched detailing, complementing the crossover midi skirt. She brought more elegance to the look with a silver-toned bracelet, diamond earrings, and a sparkling infinity pendant necklace. The pieces are from her very own jewelry line, Serena Williams Jewelry.

Williams kept her caramel brown hair down in a softly waved style which complimented her glamorous makeup that featured a smokey eye and a nude lip.

The Olympic gold medalist completed the look with a pair of silver metallic sandals. The heels featured an almond toe and two straps that sat nicely on the top of her foot. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was about 4 inches tall.

This wasn’t the first time Williams wore this blue velvet dress. Back in November, the athlete made an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” wearing the same outfit.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by S by Serena (@serena)

Throughout her successful tennis career, Williams has become a household name not only in the sports world but also in the fashion one. The Grand Slam winner has become known for her top-notch style on and off the court. Williams has been seen wearing everything from black catsuits and neon colors to play in the biggest tennis competitions worldwide. Her notable looks have granted her major partnerships with luxury labels like Gucci and Stuart Weitzman.

The tennis player is most known for her long-time deal with Nike that started in 2003. Since then, Williams has come out with many collections with the brand including the Queen collection which was designed by the late Virgil Abloh.

PHOTOS: Serena Williams’ 10 Unforgettable Nike Tennis Outfits: The Oral History

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 4

Related
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Daughter Sam Alexis Woods Pops in Pink at PNC Championship 2022 With Mini Skirt & Converse Sneakers to Cheer for Brother Charlie

Sam Woods kept her look casual while in Orlando, Fla., over the weekend. The 15-year-old attended the 2022 PNC Championship to support dad Tiger Woods and younger brother Charlie Woods, who both played in the golf tournament. On Saturday, Sam was spotted on the sidelines along the 15th hole, wearing a white miniskirt and pink t-shirt paired with white Converse sneakers. The tournament, which took place from Thursday to Sunday, sees 20 major champion golfers team up with a member of their family. Players included the Woods family along with Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, and Justin and Mike Thomas. Jordan...
ORLANDO, FL
Footwear News

Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022

Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Serena Williams Reaches New Heights in 5-Inch Heels & Cutout Top at Audemars Piguet Event With John Mayer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams attended the Audemars Piguet Starwheel launch event, which was held during Miami Art Basel on Nov. 30. The tennis champion gave a sleek style moment a towering twist for the occasion. At the affair, Williams posed for photos alongside John Mayer in a black ensemble. The four-time Olympic gold medalist’s look consisted of a long-sleeve top that had a crisscross neckline and a small keyhole cutout at the center. She complemented the garment with a high-waist miniskirt. Sticking to...
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top

First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Inquisitr.com

Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress

Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
Footwear News

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Serves Up World Cup Glamour in Midi Dress & Metallic Pumps to Cheer for Portugal

Georgina Rodríguez brought glamour to the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup. The model watched Portugal’s last game against Switzerland this week and cheered for her boyfriend, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo, in sleek style. In a post on an Instagram post made on Dec. 7, Rodríguez showed off her versatile outfit. She wore a black strapless dress underneath a lengthy sage green cardigan made of a silky material. For accessories, Rodríguez stacked on the jewelry — her look included a dazzling diamond-encrusted necklace, layered bangles and bracelets, a watch, rings, and brilliantly shining stud earrings to match. She also carried a white quilted...
Footwear News

Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Pops for Argentina in Pink Louis Vuitton Sneakers at FIFA World Cup in Qatar With Son Matteo Messi

Antonella Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, showed support to her husband as he played against Croatia in the FIFA World Cup semi-final match at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Dec. 13. The model watched the game accompanied by their son, Matteo Messi, and her mother-in-law, Celia Maria Cuccittini. Argentina beat the European team and it will now face France in the final game. At the stadium, Roccuzzo wore Argentina’s World Cup purple jersey. The style features light purple stripes and a flame print coming from the bottom of the shirt. She paired it with light blue jeans. To accessorize,...
Footwear News

Tia Mowry Slips on Metallic Silver Pumps With Hot-Pink Dress & Long Wool Coat

Tia Mowry was photographed hitting the streets of West Hollywood, Calif. last night after having just grabbed dinner at Catch Steak with a friend. The actress dressed up for the cold weather with statement-making pumps. The base of her look was a hot-pink midi dress with a high neck that popped, especially when layered underneath Mowry’s gray long wool coat. The “Sister, Sister” star carried a black leather bag with a gold chain handle and dressed up her ensemble further with coordinating gold necklaces. Mowry’s ombre locks were parted down the middle and styled in voluminous waves. As for her footwear, Mowry sported metallic...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
thesource.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot

Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
MALIBU, CA
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Dances in Spike Heels With Gayle King at ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour in Philadelphia

Michelle Obama stepped out in sharp style for her book tour in Philadelphia over the weekend. The former first lady is currently promoting her latest book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.” Obama appeared onstage with CBS broadcast journalist Gayle King at The Met Philadelphia on Nov. 19. Shortly after making her debut, Obama took to Instagram to share a video of herself and King on Instagram. The duo dances backstage to Bill Withers, “Lovely Day.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) “Philadelphia! Thank you to everybody who joined @GayleKing and me last night...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show

EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
People

Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News

While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Commands Attention in Red Cutout Dress With Dramatic Ruffles & Invisible Heels at ‘Babylon’ Premiere

Kelly Rowland had all eyes on her as she attended the global premiere of Damien Chazelle’s “Babylon” held at the Academy of Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The comedy-drama officially hits theaters on Dec. 23 and stars Brad Pitt, Olivia Wilde and Margot Robbie. Rowland brought her fashion A-game to the event. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer was a show-stopper as she arrived in an eye-catching red gown from Iris Van Herpen’s spring 2021 couture collection. The top of the gown was composed of intricate dramatic ruffles with a high neck and large cutouts on the bodice,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

178K+
Followers
20K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy