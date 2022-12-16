Shuffle Board: New Calvin Klein Pres, CFDA Elects Vice Chairs, Maersk CEO Succession

The Council of Fashion Designers of America ( CFDA ) held its biannual board meeting and unanimously elected Prabal Gurung and Aurora James as vice chairs, Maria Cornejo as secretary and Stacey Bendet Eisner as treasurer. Previously, Tracy Reese was vice chair, Vera Wang secretary and Stan Herman treasurer.

The new officers will start on Jan. 1 when Thom Browne assumes his role as chairman. Additionally, Tracy Reese, Diane von Furstenberg, Norma Kamali and Reed Krakoff were reelected as board members.

Brands

PVH

Eva Serrano

PVH Corp. appointed Eva Serrano as global brand president at its Calvin Klein division.

Serrano will join the company in March 2023 and report to Stefan Larsson, CEO of PVH Corp., which also owns the Calvin Klein brand.

She joins PVH and Calvin Klein with 20 years of leadership experience with Zara and the Inditex group, most recently as president for Inditex Greater China.

Ganni

Priya Matadeen joined Ganni as chief brand officer, effective Jan 4.

Matadeen was previously managing director at Dazed Media. She will take on the leadership of all brand and communications-led departments.

Retail

Asos

ASOS plc announced the appointment of Wei Gao as non-executive director.

Wei was previously chief operating officer at Hopin, the online events platform, and brings over 16 years of e-commerce and data experience in senior roles at Amazon, including roles as vice president for grocery tech, product and supply chain, and as technical advisor to the CEO. Wei will join the board on Feb. 1, 2023 and will serve on the audit committee, amongst others.

In addition, Mai Fyfield has been appointed as chair of the remuneration committee, effective Jan. 1.

Quiet Platforms

Niall Murphy has joined Quiet Platforms, a collaborative commerce platform that is a subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., as chief business officer.

Murphy previously co-founded and was chief of Evrythng, which connects billions of consumer products to the web with digital identities and was acquired by Digimarc Corp. in January. Quiet has built a plug-and-play, open-sharing platform where more than 60 companies, including Fanatics, Steve Madden and Li & Fung, share supply chain resources in order to compete at scale with Amazon.

Textiles

Standard Fiber

Jyl Davis

Standard Fiber hired Jyl Davis as its new vice president (VP) of sales and merchandising, joining the company in this role on Jan. 3.

In her new position, Davis will align with Standard Fiber’s executive leadership on strategic business development to plan and execute thoughtfully curated merchandising programs with key accounts in the home textiles and bedding accessories categories with the objective of creating new opportunities while accelerating its customers’ success.

She most recently held the position of VP of marketing and product management at Downlite International.

Davis will be based in Cincinnati and travel to support the Standard Fiber team and connect with key customers.

Logistics

Vincent Clerc, currently CEO of A.P. Møller-Mærsk’s Ocean & Logistics business, will succeed Soren Skou, who since 2016 has led the transformation of Maersk from a diversified conglomerate to an integrated logistics company and set the business on a new growth trajectory, as CEO, effective Jan. 1, the company announced.

Based in Copenhagen, Maersk operates in 130 countries and employs more than 100,000 people. It aims to become climate-neutral by 2040 with new technology, new vessels and assets, as well as new fuels.

Baltic Exchange

Jeffrey Mountevans

Jeffrey Mountevans was appointed chairman of the Baltic Exchange Council, effective Jan. 1.

He succeeds Denis Petropoulos, who has held the position since June 2019. A former Lord Mayor of London, Mountevans is an elected hereditary cross-bench member of the House of Lords, where he plays an active role on maritime, defense and reserves and cadet issues.

The Baltic Exchange Council is the Baltic Exchange’s governing body that sets its strategy for membership services, social responsibility and charities as well as relationships with members, government, regulatory bodies and the wider shipping industry. Mountevans served as chairman of Maritime London from 2013 to 2021 and chairman of Maritime UK from 2014 to 2015.

The Baltic Exchange is an independent source of maritime market information for the trading and settlement of physical and derivative contracts. Baltic Exchange members are responsible for a large proportion of all dry cargo and tanker fixtures, as well as the sale and purchase of merchant vessels.

Chapman Freeborn

Chapman Freeborn, a global air charter specialist and part of Avia Solutions Group, appointed Andy Hudson as regional CEO-APAC.

In this role, Hudson will be focusing on the growth opportunities in the region’s marketplace, using his prior experience of expanding his own companies throughout Europe, Middle East and Asia. The Chapman Freeborn has offices worldwide, including North America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. In the cargo market, Chapman Freeborn Airchartering specializes in the charter and lease of aircraft for a wide-ranging customer base, including freight forwarders, multinational corporations, governments, humanitarian agencies and a host of industries.

Technology

Algolia

Algolia, an API-first platform for search and discovery, announced Sean Mullaney as the company’s new chief technology officer (CTO).

Co-founder and former CTO Julien Lemoine, who built Algolia into a $2.25 billion company that handles 1.5 trillion search queries per year, helped lead the search process for Mullaney and will remain very involved at Algolia serving as an advisor. He will also remain on as a member of the board of directors.

Mullaney joins Algolia from Stripe, where he most recently acted as the chief information officer in Europe.