Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Gives Argentina’s World Cup Jersey High-low Twists in Chanel, Zara and Louis Vuitton in Qatar

With the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar set for Sunday, the sporting event is not only the biggest soccer competition globally but has been the hub of some festive style moments.

With Argentina and France in the final, model Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi , has been cheering from the sidelines with a fresh spin on the team’s jersey by accessorizing throughout her days at the games.

Roccuzzo doesn’t wear the traditional light blue and white jersey, which is a nod to the country’s flag, but does wear the other version of the official shirt for this edition of the 2022 World Championship. For the events, Roccuzzo wore a violet hue as the substitute for the Argentine Football Association signature jersey.

Here, roundup of the ways Roccuzzo has added a twist to her 2022 FIFA World Cup wear.

Versatility

Antonela Roccuzzo at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Netherlands and Argentina on Dec. 9.

On Dec. 9, right before the kickoff of the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Argentina, Roccuzzo wore a cropped violet “Away” version of her country’s jersey by Adidas with a pair of high-rise white Zara straight-leg jeans. The style was complete with a five-pocket design and frayed hems. Her hair was styled with a slight side part and bouncy barrel curls throughout.

Edgy Flair

Antonela Roccuzzo at the Qatar 2022 World Cup round of 16 football match between Argentina and Australia on Dec. 3 in Al-Rayyan.

Roccuzzo added a touch of edge to her jersey look while in the stands ahead of the round 16 football match between Argentina and Australia on Dec. 3. For the occasion, she wore a pair of distressed denim jeans by Bershka, which included rips along her knees and one under her pocket. The model carried a dazzling quilted Chanel Caviar Incognito bag, which was featured in a coordinating lavender color that went with her jersey.

Coordinating Colors

Antonella Roccuzzo at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Netherlands and Argentina on Dec. 9 in Lusail City.

Also at the round of 16 match on Dec. 3, Roccuzzo chose to pair her denim look with a pair of statement earrings. She wore a pair of violet dangly APM Monaco earrings in the shape of teddybears that matched her jersey with a NoCo gold bangle.

Thinking Pink

Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi’s mother, Celia Maria Cuccittini, at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semi final match between Argentina and Croatia on Dec. 13 in Lusail City.

Roccuzzo added an ultra-casual twist to her stands look on Dec. 13 for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia in Lusail City. Prior to the match she was seen wearing a pair of straight-leg blue jeans with a slight split hem at the ends. To coordinate her look, she followed a streetwear theme, wearing a pair of pastel pink Louis Vuitton sneakers. She paired the chunky pink sneakers with a pair of white socks with pink stripes at the ankle.

Argentina is now gearing up to play France in the World Cup final on Sunday. The match will kick off at 10 a.m. ET and will be available to watch on Fox and Univision.