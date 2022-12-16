ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 10 Cutest Christmas Sweaters To Bring The Cheer

By Robyn Moreno
 4 days ago
It's a really small window where you can reasonably wear a sweater with a reindeer on it, so when you can, you should. To help you get in the Christmas spirit — while also looking stylish — we found the coziest, cutest sweaters to help you get your jolly on.

Whether you're headed to your office holiday party or just want to look jolly this season, check out these Christmas sweaters guaranteed to make even the grinchiest of grinches feel merry and bright!

10 Cute Christmas Sweaters

1. Reindeer Knit Sweater, $31.88 on Amazon

Available in XS-3XL, this pretty red reindeer sweater is just cute without being cheesy. v28 Reindeer Knit Sweater, $31.88 on Amazon

2. Tipsy Elves Christmas Tree Sweater, $44.95 on Amazon

We like the simple and stylish feel of this Christmas sweater. Tipsy Elves Christmas Tree Sweater, $44.95 on Amazon

3. Snowflake Christmas Sweater, $45.99 on Amazon

We love the '70s feel of this holiday sweater available in six colors and in size S-XL. ZAFUL Snowflake Christmas Sweater, $45.99 on Amazon

4. Kirundo Striped Turtleneck Pullover, $41.99 on Amazon

This pretty sailor sweater is festive and tasteful and has over 5,700 four-star reviews. Kirundo Striped Turtleneck Pullover, $41.99 on Amazon

5. Amazon Essentials Soft Cable Knit Sweater. $18 on Amazon

Deck the halls in this lovely gem-colored sweater available in 11 colors and size XS-XXL. Amazon Essentials Soft Cable Knit Sweater. $18 on Amazon

6. LookBookStore Reindeer Knit Sweater, $39.49 on Amazon

This sweater comes in eight whimsical colors, but we think the grey is fun without being over the top. LookBookStore Reindeer Knit Sweater, $39.49 on Amazon

7. ANRABESS Red Oversized Turtleneck Sweater, $32.67 on Amazon

With over 25,000 four-star-plus reviews, this oversized sweater is perfect for any and all holiday occasions. ANRABESS Red Oversized Turtleneck Sweater, $32.67 on Amazon

8. ZESICA Red Plaid Cardigan Coat, $24.55 on Amazon

Fans of this bestselling cardigan call it the "Best Sweater Ever!" We love the merry plaid print and super soft feel perfect for donning on Christmas Day. ZESICA Red Plaid Cardigan Coat, $24.55 on Amazon

9. Shineflow Reindeer Sweater Jumper, $31.99 on Amazon

This bestselling jumper has over 2,000 reviews. It's available in three lovely styles and can be worn as a sweater or a dress. Shineflow Reindeer Sweater Jumper, $31.99 on Amazon

10. Blooming Jelly Oversized Knit Pearl Sweater, $52.99 on Amazon

The pearl accents on this sweater add instant magic. It comes in 11 gorgeous colors, including Christmas green and sophisticated black. Blooming Jelly Oversized Knit Pearl Sweater, $52.99 on Amazon

