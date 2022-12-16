Read full article on original website
R Lee Wadel obituary 1935~2022
R Lee Wadel, 87, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 15, 1935 in Greene Township, Franklin County, PA, he was a son of the late Reuben A. and Bernice Pisle Wadel. Lee was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Church where...
Merle “Bubby” Richard Moser 1977~2022
Merle “Bubby” Richard Moser JR., age 45, of Waynesboro, PA and formally of Thurmont, MD, passed away Friday December 16, 2022, at the Waynesboro Hospital with his family and friends by his side. Bubby passed due to liver failure from complications related to stage 4 colorectal cancer that...
Dawn Crystal Wagner obituary 1959~2022
Dawn Crystal Wagner, 63 of Shippensburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 19, 2022 at the Harrisburg Hospital due to complications from surgery. Born January 9, 1959 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Earl S. and Ethel Irene Slike Hershey. Dawn was a 1976 graduate of...
Flo Mae Adkins Rockwell obituary 1931~2022
Flo Mae Adkins Rockwell, 91, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday December 18, 2022 in Fayetteville, PA. Born September 19, 1931 in Welsh Run, PA, she was a daughter of the late Paul D. Clever and Ethel Sites Sr. Flo Mae graduated from the Lincoln Beauty Academy in Lincoln, Nebraska....
Sally A Dukette obituary 1963~2022
Sally A Dukette, 59, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 8, 1963 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Alice Bigler. Sally enjoyed watching movies, playing games, camping and music. She also loved her dogs, Bear and...
Donald Herman Clevenger 1937~2022
Donald Herman Clevenger went to be with our Lord on Saturday, December 17, 2022. He was born in the Buckhorn Hotel in McConnellsburg, PA on April 9, 1937 to Herman and Evelyn Martz Clevenger. After graduation from MHS in 1955, he served in the U.S. Army as a crypt analyst...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/17/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 17. Jesse J. Sutch, 26, of Newport passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, as the result of an accident. The beloved son of David and Tammy Sutch, he was born Nov. 4, 1996, to Jamie McGran. David and Tammy adopted Jesse Nov. 16, 2012.
C David Redding obituary 1940~2022
C David Redding, 82 years of age – of Gettysburg – passed away peacefully Sunday, December 18th at Gettysburg Hospital. He was the husband of the late Clara (McDannell) Redding of whom he shared 58 years of marriage. Born June 25th, 1940, he was the son of the...
Samuel “Sam” T Burns obituary 1943~2022
Samuel “Sam” T Burns, 79, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 17, 2022 at Quincy Village. Samuel was born on September 17, 1943 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Merle and Helen (Lader) Burns. He retired from Knouse Foods after 46 years. Sam was a member of Ft. Loudon Ruritan,...
1 dead in Franklin County fire
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Franklin County 911 Dispatch officials confirm that one person has been found dead in a structure fire that started on Dec. 19. Emergency crews were called to 79 Brumbaugh Avenue in Chambersburg at 10:40 p.m. Monday when a patrolling officer noticed smoke and alerted emergency responders to a house fire.
Fire destroys business in Adams County
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — A fire gutted a business near Littlestown, Adams County. The fire at Ma's General Store in the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike was discovered around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Owner Cathy Briner said a passing driver spotted flames in the roof and alerted her and the other...
Clarence A Overcash obituary 1945~2022
Clarence A Overcash, Jr., 77, of Dillsburg, PA passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill, PA. Born June 11, 1945 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late Clarence A. Overcash, Sr. and Leola (Ellis) Overcash. Clarence attended James Buchanan Junior – Senior...
Goshorn Boys Are Ready to Show Pigs at Pennsylvania Farm Show
PORT ROYAL, Pa. — It doesn’t take much to make the Goshorn brothers happy about showing their pigs. Kaiden, 11, and Kase, 9, of Port Royal, will be showing together at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg in early January. This is Kaiden’s second time showing and Kase’s first. The boys are showing their pigs in the arena this year and are hoping to bring home a prize. Even if they don’t win a top spot, they will be smiling at the opportunity.
Firefighters battling central Pa. shopping center blaze
Heavy smoke and flames poured out of the top of an Adams County antique barn Tuesday morning, prompting response from fire departments across the region. The Edge of Town barn on the 5200 block of the Baltimore Pike in Littlestown caught fire around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to dispatch reports. Fire departments from Adams, York and Carroll counties were called to the scene.
Ann Elizabeth Haugh obituary 1944~2022
Miss Ann Elizabeth Haugh, 77, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 in Waynesboro Hospital. Born December 31, 1944 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Thomas H. Mary Catherine (Blubaugh) Haugh. Ann was a graduate of Quincy High School with the Class of 1962. She...
Jane Armstrong obituary 1923~2022
Jane Armstrong, 99, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in her home. Born October 2, 1923 in Fayetteville, PA she was the daughter of the late Harry L. and Nettie (Decker) Walters. She was a graduate of Chambersburg High School. Jane was employed as a seamstress at...
Uninhabitable Lancaster County home listed for nearly $1 million
MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The real estate market has been hot for months, and a Lancaster County property with an uninhabitable home and a “questionable” barn is seeking more than a pretty penny. According to a listing on Zillow, the two-story, three-bedroom home in Marietta is “not...
Redevelopment of Cumberland County shopping center reaches final stage
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Campbell Commercial Real Estate, Inc. and the Development Authority for Lower Allen Township officially announced the final transaction in the redevelopment of the Lower Allen Commons shopping center. The 17,500-square-foot retail building in the Lower Allen Commons shopping center recently sold for $10 million....
LODD: Pa. chief dies after medical call
DOVER, Pa. — Chief Troy M. Dettinger, 55, died of an apparent heart attack on Nov. 30, hours after responding to an EMS call at a residence. The Union Fire and Hose Company #1 chief went home after the call, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. Police officers performed...
Join Ship Talkers Toastmasters
Join Ship Talkers Toastmasters! They meet every 2nd and 4th Monday from 6:00-7:00pm at The Local Gathering Coffee House Church. The address is 611 Shippensburg Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257. They meet in a positive, friendly environment that encourages self-development and confidence building through the Toastmasters proven three-part system: prepared speeches,...
