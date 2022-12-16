ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sally A Dukette obituary 1963~2022

Sally A Dukette, 59, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born September 8, 1963 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Alice Bigler. Sally enjoyed watching movies, playing games, camping and music. She also loved her dogs, Bear and...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
R Lee Wadel obituary 1935~2022

R Lee Wadel, 87, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born December 15, 1935 in Greene Township, Franklin County, PA, he was a son of the late Reuben A. and Bernice Pisle Wadel. Lee was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Church where...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Carol L Zeigler obituary 1944~2022

Carol L Zeigler (Reindollar), 78, of Gettysburg, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at her residence. She was born May 27, 1944 in Gettysburg, to the late James R. and Bertha L. (Frounfelter) Reindollar. Carol was a volunteer at the SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Gettysburg. She enjoyed antiques...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Dawn Crystal Wagner obituary 1959~2022

Dawn Crystal Wagner, 63 of Shippensburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 19, 2022 at the Harrisburg Hospital due to complications from surgery. Born January 9, 1959 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Earl S. and Ethel Irene Slike Hershey. Dawn was a 1976 graduate of...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Tex E Shaffer obituary 1940~2022

Tex E Shaffer, 82, of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022. He was born on July 29, 1940, in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to the late Paul and Margarene (Statler) Shaffer. Tex was a 1958 graduate of St. Thomas High School. He served in both the United States Army and...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Glenn E Rowe obituary 1941~2022

Glenn E Rowe, 80, of Fayetteville, PA passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 in his home surrounded by his family. Born December 24, 1941 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Wayne B. and Gladys P. (Swope) Rowe. He attended Chambersburg Area Schools. Glenn served with the United...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Joseph W Walde obituary 1932~2022

Joseph W Walde, age 90 of Gettysburg, passed away December 14, 2022 at the Gettysburg Center. He was born April 23, 1932 in Lykens, a son of the late Paul K. and Mary (Schmick) Walde. Joseph was a supervisor for Inland Container Corporation and also owned and operated Walde’s Motor...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Robert L Alcorn obituary 1939~2022

Robert L Alcorn, III, 83, of Gettysburg, PA died Monday evening, December 12, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg, PA. Born September 15, 1939 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of the late Robert and Evelyn Alcorn, II. He was the husband of Gail A. McClusky, of Gettysburg to...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Nancy J Rotz obituary 1943~2022

Nancy J Rotz, 79, of Chambersburg passed away on December 14, 2022, in the Chambersburg Hospital surrounded by her family. Born on July 18, 1943, in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Helen (Downey) Stoner. Nancy grew up in the Scotland/Chambersburg area and graduated from CASHS...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Cheryl A Alleman obituary 1950~2022

Cheryl A Alleman, 72, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania peacefully passed away on Dec. 14th at home with family by her side. She was born on November 26, 1950 in McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania to Melvin and Dorothy (Henry) Keebaugh. Cheryl had retired from Chambersburg Hospital where she had worked in the billing office....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Ann Elizabeth Haugh obituary 1944~2022

Miss Ann Elizabeth Haugh, 77, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022 in Waynesboro Hospital. Born December 31, 1944 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Thomas H. Mary Catherine (Blubaugh) Haugh. Ann was a graduate of Quincy High School with the Class of 1962. She...
WAYNESBORO, PA
John P Devlin obituary 1948~2022

Mr. John P Devlin, 74, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, in the York Hospital, York, PA. Born May 31, 1948 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late William J. Devlin, Jr. and Elizabeth J. “Betty” (Thompson) Devlin. John graduated from Waynesboro Area...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Arlene E Keller obituary 1923~2022

Arlene E Keller, age 99 of Gettysburg, passed away December 14, 2022 at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village of Gettysburg. She was born March 15, 1923 in Cashtown to the late Charles and Carrie (Heintzelman) Forsythe. She was widowed by her husband, Robert A. Keller in 2000. Arlene was a farmer’s...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Helen K Cunningham obituary 1925~2022

Helen K Cunningham, age 97, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Chambers Pointe Nursing Center. Born November 25, 1925, in Welsh Run, PA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer J. and Margaret E. Palmer Keller. A 1944 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School, she...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Mary Elizabeth Fasso obituary 1987~2022

Mary Elizabeth Fasso, 35, of Orrstown, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at her home. Born Tuesday, October 27, 1987 in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of Vincent A. and Alice L. Cunningham Fasso of Orrstown, PA. Mary was of the Christian Faith. She was very...
ORRSTOWN, PA
