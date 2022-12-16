ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

TVLine

Charlie Cox 'Fascinated' by Daredevil's 18-Episode Order on Disney+, Says It 'Probably Won't Be as Gory' as Netflix

If you raised an eyebrow (inside your cowl) when it was announced that Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again will have an 18-episode season, Charlie Cox was intrigued right along with you. “I’m fascinated to discover why they’ve chosen to do 18,” Cox, who did 13-episode seasons for Marvel’s Daredevil on Netflix, told NME. “I’m imagining there’s going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show,” he ventured. “Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like…. I think there’s something quite interesting about...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Finally on Streaming

It’s the top-grossing movie of 2022, both in the U.S. and worldwide. It’s on our list of the best movies of the year. It’s Top Gun: Maverick, the shockingly successful sequel to the era defining action film of the 1980s. Much of Top Gun: Maverick’s success this...
Everything New on HBO Max in January

HBO Max is starting 2023 off with one of its biggest shows of the year: The TV adaptation of the hit video game The Last of Us. The series, inspired by the PlayStation franchise, stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, with Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Anna Torv as Tess. As in the games, the characters are struggling to survive in a world beset by zombie outbreaks.
Parade

Fans Just Uncovered a 'Love Actually' Blunder That They Can't Unsee

Love Actually has been a classic Christmas romantic comedy since it first came out in 2003, with a cast filled with big names like Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Keira Knightley, Laura Linney, and the late Alan Rickman, among others. Although it's faced criticism over parts of...
