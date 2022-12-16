A major winter storm system is headed for Wisconsin including Wausau and Marathon County, with potential blizzard conditions snarling travel as the holiday weekend approaches. The National Weather Service says the intensifying storm system is expected to track from the Plains to the Great Lakes region during the middle to latter part of the week. Several inches of snow is possible from late Wednesday through Thursday, with additional snow from Thursday night into Friday and up to 50 mph wind gusts, resulting in near-blizzard conditions.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO