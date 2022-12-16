Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onfocus.news
Athens Girls Swamp Northland Lutheran
The Athens Girls swamped Northland Lutheran in nonconference basketball, 93-56. Jazelle Hartwig led Athens with 24 points. Addison Lavicka and Celina Ellenbecker added 17 points apiece, and Lavicka led Athens with 13 assists. Athens scoring: Lavicka 17, Hanke 8, Ellenbeker 17, J. Hartwig 24, Sy. Coker 1, Diethelm 22, S....
onfocus.news
Mosinee Outlasts Rhinelander in Great Northern Conference Girls Basketball
Mosinee defeated Rhinelander in Great Northern Conference Girls Basketball, 59-50. Taelyn Jirschele led Mosinee with 25 points. Mosinee scoring: Selle 14, Kramer 2, Wayerski 5, Fitzgerald 5, Carrattini 6, Jirschele 25, Munoz 2. Rhinelander scoring: VanZile 3, Jamison 8, Treder 9, Lamers 22, Riopel 2, Winter 6. ***********************************************************************. Know some...
onfocus.news
WIAA Football Realignment Plan Finds a Dozen Central Wisconsin teams on the Move for 2024-25
The WIAA has announced its Football-only Realignment Plan for 2024-25, and the plan will see changes for teams across central Wisconsin:. The Great Northern loses Hayward and adds Wausau East. CWC Large sees a big shakeup, with the additions of Colby, Loyal/Greenwood and Marathon. CWC Small is revamped, with Abbotsford,...
onfocus.news
SPASH Boys Run Past Wausau West
SPASH boys basketball wins over Wausau West 57-29. Sophomore Jerrin Suehs leads Spash with 15pts on 5-three pointers. Arriel Council Jr. had 13 and Grant Chandonais had 10 for the Panthers who are now 2-3 on the season. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?
onfocus.news
Phillips Girls Outlast Athens
Phillips defeated Athens in Marawood Conference Girls Basketbal, 75-66. Jazelle Hartwig led Athens with 25 points. Sophia Coker had 14 rebounds for the Bluejays and Addison Lavicka had 12 rebounds. Athens Scoring: Lavicka 14, Ellenbecker 12, Hartwig 25, So. Coker 9, Sy. Coker 6. Phillips stats not provided. ***********************************************************************. Know...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Rebounds to Get Convincing Win over Medford
The Marshfield Tigers skated past Medford in nonconference boys hockey by a score of 7-1. Medford took the early lead on an unassisted goal from Miles Searles just 18 seconds into the game before Marshfield rebounded with a dominating performance the rest of the way. The Tigers had a pair...
onfocus.news
D.C. Everest Wrestlers Take 7th at Badger State Invitational
D.C. Everest Varsity Wrestling traveled to Madison for the Badger State Invitational on Saturday December 17. Despite having 3 wrestlers out of the lineup due to illness we finished 7th out of 25 teams. Individual results are as follows:. Results provided by D.C. Everest Wrestling Coach Thomas Reamer. Badger State...
onfocus.news
Medford Gymnasts Take Title at Rhinelander Invitational, Medford’s Kate Malchow Wins All-Around and 3 Titles
Medford took the team title at the Rhinelander Gymnastics Invitational, collecting 131.75 points. Thanks to Lakeland Coach Kate Hays for sending in meet results. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about...
WSAW
Marine visits brother at Wausau school for special homecoming surprise
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Austin is a Marine and a former student at Horace Mann Middle School. After 10 months of being away in California, he returned for the holidays to surprise his brother Nicholas on Wednesday while he was in class at Horace Mann. As Austin stepped into a...
merrillfotonews.com
2022 preliminary gun deer hunt harvest statistics
On the heals of the 2022 gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released preliminary statistics related to the harvest, number of hunters, and safety during the season. Preliminary license sales. As of 11:59 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, sales for gun, bow, crossbow,...
Arctic blast, then potential blizzard headed toward Wausau this week
A major winter storm system is headed for Wisconsin including Wausau and Marathon County, with potential blizzard conditions snarling travel as the holiday weekend approaches. The National Weather Service says the intensifying storm system is expected to track from the Plains to the Great Lakes region during the middle to latter part of the week. Several inches of snow is possible from late Wednesday through Thursday, with additional snow from Thursday night into Friday and up to 50 mph wind gusts, resulting in near-blizzard conditions.
Double whammy: Local woman loses two homes in two months
A fire took the permanent residence of a Phillips woman two months after she lost her summer home to a hurricane.Photo bySandy Krueger. In late September, Category 4 Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida. Its destruction left one Phillips resident, Sandy Krueger, without her summer home that she purchased in July 2022. It was located in Port Charlotte, northwest of Fort Myers. It was eight miles from the house of her eldest son, DJ, who is a graduate of Prentice High School. DJ's house survived the hurricane.
WSAW
Responsibility for cleanup of downed trees, branches could fall on you
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Winter has arrived in Wausau. Some trees are tough and can withstand heavy snowfall, but some trees are not as capable to withstand the heavy snow and ice that weighs them down. When a tree falls on your house, you should first investigate how bad the...
merrillfotonews.com
LCSO Deputy Collinsworth retires after allegations, investigation into complaints against him
Retirement and Release Agreement authorizes $25,000 payment to Collinsworth. On March 18, 2022, Lt. Chad Collinsworth of Gleason, a Deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), was placed on paid administrative leave pending the duration of an investigation into multiple allegations made against him. At that time, he was not told who had made the complaints, but those complaints included bullying, harassment, sexual harassment, and threats of retaliation, among others.
WJFW-TV
New trial began today for a former Northwoods janitor
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - A former janitor at a Northwoods elementary school, began his new trial this morning. Stavros Iliopoulos, 69, was given a new trial because of an "ineffective counsel" back in February. Iliopoulos was convicted by a jury of child enticement causing mental bodily harm, false imprisonment and first-degree...
WSAW
Aspirus pharmacist urges people to know the risk of combining alcohol and medications
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s cold and flu season, but it’s also a time to celebrate the holidays. Allyson Balthazor is a clinical pharmacist completing her first year of a pharmacy residency at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She said the combination of alcohol and prescription medication can have serious consequences.
Comments / 0