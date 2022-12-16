ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants’ Jason Pinnock hitting stride after getting cut by Jets

Jason Pinnock hits like he has been playing safety for a lot longer than 14 months. Pinnock collected five tackles, two pass breakups, a quarterback hit, a forced fumble and an unmeasured amount of pain inflicted Sunday against the Commanders, when he flew around the field looking to deliver a pop. “It’s always been speed for me,” Pinnock said. “Being a defensive back, you have to bring speed and know angles. Speed is going to overpower the power.” Pinnock played cornerback at Pittsburgh and was drafted by the Jets in 2021 to do the same. He changed positions midway through his rookie season...
Pat Foley will call a hockey game early in 2023

The longtime Chicago Blackhawks radio and television play-by-play announcer, who ended his 39-year run with the organization this past spring, will get the chance to call a hockey game once again as the play-by-play announcer for the 2023 Winter Classic.
