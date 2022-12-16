Jason Pinnock hits like he has been playing safety for a lot longer than 14 months. Pinnock collected five tackles, two pass breakups, a quarterback hit, a forced fumble and an unmeasured amount of pain inflicted Sunday against the Commanders, when he flew around the field looking to deliver a pop. “It’s always been speed for me,” Pinnock said. “Being a defensive back, you have to bring speed and know angles. Speed is going to overpower the power.” Pinnock played cornerback at Pittsburgh and was drafted by the Jets in 2021 to do the same. He changed positions midway through his rookie season...

27 MINUTES AGO