Athens Girls Swamp Northland Lutheran
The Athens Girls swamped Northland Lutheran in nonconference basketball, 93-56. Jazelle Hartwig led Athens with 24 points. Addison Lavicka and Celina Ellenbecker added 17 points apiece, and Lavicka led Athens with 13 assists. Athens scoring: Lavicka 17, Hanke 8, Ellenbeker 17, J. Hartwig 24, Sy. Coker 1, Diethelm 22, S....
SPASH Boys Wrestling Takes 8th at Fond du Lac Invite
Fond du Lac Invite- Varsity 2022 Results for StevensPoint. Warren Soik (13-0) placed 1st and scored 38.0 team points. Logan Seavers (6-6) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points. 145. Jake Hall (12-1) placed 1st and scored 38.0 team points. 152. T.J. Schierl (12-1) placed 3rd and scored 26.0...
Marshfield Gymnasts take Second at Tomah Invite
The Marshfield Tigers finished second at the Tomah Gymnastics Invite on Saturday.
OnFocus Team of the Week, December 11 to December 17
Check out the excellent batch of nominees for the OnFocus Team of the Week, December 11 – December 17. OnFocus Team of the Week, December 11 – December 17. Phillips Girls Basketball – Phillips has won four games in a row, none bigger than Friday’s 75-66 win at Athens. The win moved the Loggers into a first place tie with Athens in the Marawood North at 5-1.
SPASH Boys Run Past Wausau West
SPASH boys basketball wins over Wausau West 57-29. Sophomore Jerrin Suehs leads Spash with 15pts on 5-three pointers. Arriel Council Jr. had 13 and Grant Chandonais had 10 for the Panthers who are now 2-3 on the season.
Pacelli Boys Get Win over Pittsville
Pacelli defeated Pittsville in CWC Boys Basketball play, 57-40. Cam Schurk had 14 points and Jaydon Awe added 13 for Pacelli. Sam Bowden had 13 points and 8 rebounds to lead Pittsville. Pacelli scoring: Birrenkott 3, Van Order 4, Mayer 11, Haemmerle 2, Schurk 14, Martin 3, Awe 13, Flaker...
Auburndale Boys Drop Newman Catholic
Auburndale downed Newman in a battle of top teams in the Marawood Conference boys basketball race, 57-49. Alex Willfahrt led Auburndale 17 points. Caden Weinfurter had 6 rebounds for the Eagles. Auburndale scoring: White Eagle 13, Scholl 3, Weber 3, Willfahrt 17, Weinfurter 13, Yeske 8. Newman scoring: Bates 4,...
Phillips Girls Outlast Athens
Phillips defeated Athens in Marawood Conference Girls Basketbal, 75-66. Jazelle Hartwig led Athens with 25 points. Sophia Coker had 14 rebounds for the Bluejays and Addison Lavicka had 12 rebounds. Athens Scoring: Lavicka 14, Ellenbecker 12, Hartwig 25, So. Coker 9, Sy. Coker 6. Phillips stats not provided.
WIAA Football Realignment Plan Finds a Dozen Central Wisconsin teams on the Move for 2024-25
The WIAA has announced its Football-only Realignment Plan for 2024-25, and the plan will see changes for teams across central Wisconsin:. The Great Northern loses Hayward and adds Wausau East. CWC Large sees a big shakeup, with the additions of Colby, Loyal/Greenwood and Marathon. CWC Small is revamped, with Abbotsford,...
Marshfield Girls Blitz St. Croix Central
The Marshfield Tigers continued their winning ways, defeating St. Croix Central 61-41 in nonconference girls basketball. Danielle Minsaas had 26 points and 6 steals to lead the Tigers. Ayana Bousum added 16 point for Marshfield. Marshfield scoring: Foemmel 2, Kolbeck 8, Minsaas 26, Grancorvitz 7, Bousum 16, Wucherpfennig 2.
Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Release 2023 Schedule
Baseball will be back at Witter Field on Monday, May 29. Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. – Returning for the 13th season, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters will play 72 games during the 2023 Northwoods League season that will begin on Monday, May 29. The Rafters will remain in the Great Lakes West Division and face the Wausau Woodchucks, Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Green Bay Rockers, Madison Mallards, and the Lakeshore Chinooks. The Rafters will also play a home-and-home series with Great Lakes East members: Traverse City Pit Spitters, Kalamazoo Growlers, and the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.
Marshfield Rebounds to Get Convincing Win over Medford
The Marshfield Tigers skated past Medford in nonconference boys hockey by a score of 7-1. Medford took the early lead on an unassisted goal from Miles Searles just 18 seconds into the game before Marshfield rebounded with a dominating performance the rest of the way. The Tigers had a pair...
2022-23 Amherst Falcons Boys Wrestling Schedule
Tournament 12-10-22 8:00AM Amherst Adams-Friendship, Appleton West, Aquinas, Boyceville, Cadott, Campbellsport, Cumberland, DC Everest, Edgar, Fond du Lac, Freedom, Gale Ettrick Trempealeau, Iowa-Grant, Ithaca, Kimberly, Lomira, Marshfield, Milton, Mineral Point, Muskego High School, Northwestern, Oshkosh North, Portage, Prairie du Chien, Random Lake, Reedsburg, Shiocton, Stevens Point (SPASH), Stoughton, Waukesha West, Whitnall, Wisconsin Dells.
D.C. Everest Wrestlers Take 7th at Badger State Invitational
D.C. Everest Varsity Wrestling traveled to Madison for the Badger State Invitational on Saturday December 17. Despite having 3 wrestlers out of the lineup due to illness we finished 7th out of 25 teams. Individual results are as follows:. Results provided by D.C. Everest Wrestling Coach Thomas Reamer. Badger State...
Medford Gymnasts Take Title at Rhinelander Invitational, Medford’s Kate Malchow Wins All-Around and 3 Titles
Medford took the team title at the Rhinelander Gymnastics Invitational, collecting 131.75 points. Thanks to Lakeland Coach Kate Hays for sending in meet results.
D.C. Everest 2nd, Marshfield 3rd, SPASH 5th, Wausau East 9th at Eau Claire Memorial/North Boys Swimming and Diving Invite
D.C. Everest took second and Marshfield third at the Santa Claus Invite hosted by Eau Claire Memorial/North Invite on Saturday.
Deadly Carbon Monoxide a Significant Risk During Holidays
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On average, carbon monoxide poisoning sends about 500 Wisconsinites to the emergency room each year. This is the time of year where carbon monoxide risks become especially dangerous. Known as the “silent killer,” carbon monoxide (CO) is a poisonous gas that has no color, odor, or taste. It is the most common cause of deadly poisoning and can poison people and pets with no warning, unless detected early enough.
