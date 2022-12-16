Baseball will be back at Witter Field on Monday, May 29. Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. – Returning for the 13th season, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters will play 72 games during the 2023 Northwoods League season that will begin on Monday, May 29. The Rafters will remain in the Great Lakes West Division and face the Wausau Woodchucks, Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, Green Bay Rockers, Madison Mallards, and the Lakeshore Chinooks. The Rafters will also play a home-and-home series with Great Lakes East members: Traverse City Pit Spitters, Kalamazoo Growlers, and the Battle Creek Battle Jacks.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO